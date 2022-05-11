New wages for Thailand’s skilled workers

Thailand’s cabinet has approved new wages for construction workers, industrial arts workers and service workers. The new wages are expected to come into effect 90 days after the announcement was made on Tuesday.

In the construction industry, tilers considered ‘level 1’ will earn 465 baht per day. Those considered level 2 will earn 550 baht a day. Level 3 tilers would earn 650 baht a day. Level 1 building painters will earn at least 465 baht a day, and level 2 building painters will earn at least 600 baht a day. Draughtsmen/women will earn at least 645 baht a day. Level 1 gypsum board installation workers will earn 450 baht a day. Level 2 gypsum workers will earn 595 baht a day.

In the industrial arts industry, level 1 decorative item workers will earn 450 baht a day, those in level 2 will earn 550 baht a day, and those in level 3 will earn 650 baht a day. Furniture assembly workers in level 1 will earn 430 baht a day, and those in level 2 will earn 550 baht a day.

In the service industry, bakers in level 1 will earn 400 baht a day, and those in level 2 will earn 505 baht a day. Hairdressers in level 1 will earn 440 baht a day, and those in level 2 will earn 510 baht a day. Those in level 3 will earn 650 baht a day. Barbers will earn just slightly less than hairdressers, with those in level 1 earning 430 baht a day, and those in level 2 earning 500 baht a day, those in level 3 earning 630 baht a day. Waiters in restaurants and hotel bars will earn 440 baht a day.

Meanwhile, Thailand government is currently considering increasing the country’s minimum wage to 492 baht a day. There has not been an increase to the daily minimum wage rate since December 2019, when the rate for unskilled workers rose from 308 – 330 baht to between 313 and 336 baht.

But Thai employers are still being stingy about the proposed wage. Thailand’s Federation of Thai Industries says if a proposal to increase the minimum wage to 492 baht goes ahead, it will have a severe impact on such firms. Last month, representatives from more than 40 employer associations met with the labour minister to push back against the proposal.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World