BTS skytrain maximum fare rate increasing to 158 baht despite backlash | The Thaiger

Economy
BTS skytrain maximum fare rate increasing to 158 baht despite backlash
Bangkok’s BTS skytrain maximum fare rate is being raised to 158 baht despite receiving backlash over the hike. The Transport Ministry is behind the calls for City Hall to stop the increase as it says it is too expensive for the average commuter who takes the BTS 2 times a day. Saksayam Chidchob, the Transport Minister, says other routes should be explored before increasing the costs for commuters.
“The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration should halt its policy on new BTS maximum fare and wait for other authorities to find proper solutions.”
The BMA and Transport Ministry were jointly appointed to set the fare’s ceiling in 2018, but it appears the BMA is now taking control of the new price hike. The BMA and Interior Ministry were previously responsible for granting concessions for the skytrain’s operation but the Transport Ministry is also part of the reviewing committee for extending the concessions and overall investments in the country’s mass transit system.
But deals are being made by the BMA that appear to ignore the Transport Ministry’s equal role in making decisions and the ministry says such actions are breaching co-investment laws. It isn’t the first time the BMA has made decisions without the Transport Ministry’s joint approval.
Before the new hike in fares, it previously extended concessions to the current Bangkok Mass Transit System in order to keep the fare ceiling at 65 baht. Now, making a new deal that would see passengers paying more than double in total fares across the skytrain system is being seen as pushing the envelope.
What is not clear is why the fares are being hiked when the country is suffering economically due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Even though the new maximum is set to rollout on February 16, Bangkok’s governor has offered to bring the new maximum down to 104 for a short period of time in consideration of the recent Covid outbreak.
But even increasing the fare to 104 baht is being widely opposed. The secretary-general of the Association for the Protection of the Thai Constitution says even the discounted rate is too expensive for daily commuters. And, the date for the discount ending has not been announced.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Air Pollution
Bangkok’s air quality is ‘unhealthy’ today | VIDEO
Air quality around Bangkok this morning is awful. Partly due to the lack of wind to blow the smog out of the area. To the south of Bangkok, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon, the air quality is even worse with visibility on the ground cut to less than a kilometre. You would be well advised to reduce you activities outside on a day of high air pollution in the capital. The rating by airvisual.com is ‘unhealthy’.
Readings around the inner city vary between 190 – 220. Areas to the east, including around Suvarnabhumi Airport, are higher.
A lot of the smog and smoke is flowing down from the north and north east where plantation fires rage, mostly unenforced, this time of the year, from December to May. Farmers have been told, repeatedly, to avoid buying off the waste after harvests of corn, rice and sugar cane but officials have been disinclined to enforce the laws. Many of the farmers have long-term contracts with some of Thailand’s leading agri-business conglomerates.
Bangkok and the central region can expect many more months, especially as the temperatures rise throughout February, March and April and the winds remain low as the north-easterly monsoon weakens.
PHOTO: View across the Bangkok skyline from Sathorn this morning.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
40 arrested in a suspected gambling house in Nonthaburi
Last night, police raided a house in Nonthaburi and arrested 40 people for allegedly gambling.
According to the deputy chief of the Central Investigation Bureau, 33 are Thais and 7 are migrant workers of the casino. The officials also confiscated decks of cards of the Dragon-Tiger game, plastic chips and some cash as evidence.
During the raid, the migrant workers allegedly revealed that the gambling operations at the home had only been going on for 2 days and that the owner planned to move it to other locations.
Police have been cracking down on gambling after the Covid-19 outbreak at a Rayong gambling den in line with the PM’s order made last week to shut down the illegal venues and tracking down “influential figures.”
SOURCE: National Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Former finance minister proposes legalisation of gambling
With Covid-19 cases linked to some illegal gambling dens, causing a headache for health officials trying to track down elusive gamblers to contain the virus, the former Finance Minister floated the idea to legalise gambling.
The former Finance Minister and current leader of the Kla Party, Korn Chaitkavanich, claims legalising gambling will help contain the spread of Covid-19. He also hinted that it will gain more tax revenue. If it’s legalised, gamblers will spend their money in legal casinos that pay taxes, drawing in more money the government can use for public improvements, he says.
The Royal Thai Police spokesperson insists police are pursuing legal action against owners of the illegal gambling dens. Interior Minister Anuphong Paojinda has also told provincial governors to suppress illegal gambling dens and take responsibility if more gambling dens are found.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand’s PM asks people to avoid political gatherings over concerns for their health
BTS skytrain maximum fare rate increasing to 158 baht despite backlash
Thailand on fire – NASA satellite website tracks the country’s farm fires
Thailand threw a tourism party. No one arrived.
Week in review – the best of Thailand News Today | VIDEO
Thai laws, how to stay out of jail in Thailand | VIDEO
Norway adjusts advice after 28 possible vaccine-related deaths of elderly people
The road less travelled – trekking to the Kalim Viewpoint
Health Minister volunteering to receive first Covid jab, as effectiveness rate questioned
Nonthaburi gamblers given jail sentences
Pattaya City mayor planning local rollout of Covid-19 vaccine
Government considering another registration round for co-payment scheme
Bangkok’s air quality is ‘unhealthy’ today | VIDEO
Arrest warrants sought for 8 civilians suspected of smuggling migrant workers
Can I travel around Thailand? Mor Chana app?
Thailand orders 63 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines
Bangkok officials to consider easing Covid restrictions
Thai travel agents call for vaccinated foreigners to be exempt from quarantine by third quarter of 2021
Cannabis café: Prachin Buri hospital opens “Taste of Ganja” restaurant
Thailand ranks 4th in the world for highest loss of tourism revenue – Official ESTA
Thai Vietjet announces 6 and 12 month unlimited travel passes
At least 6 deaths in Bangkok suspected to be caused by new illicit drug cocktail
Phuket is hit with a triple Covid crisis | VIDEO
Thailand’s rich not eligible for 3,500 baht government handout
Screening measures to enter Phuket, travellers from “red zone” provinces to self-quarantine
Dead whale found washed up on Koh Samui beach
PM announces the distribution of 3,500 baht to help during Covid outbreak
Golf quarantine now available in 6 golf resorts
Future of Thai department stores is being redefined
Late-night alcohol ban in Phuket, bars to close at midnight
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24
Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23
Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s rich not eligible for 3,500 baht government handout
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Golf quarantine now available in 6 golf resorts
- Business3 days ago
Future of Thai department stores is being redefined
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand to introduce 300 baht “tourism fee” to insure foreign visitors, manage tourist destinations
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok condo prices expected to continue to fall this year
- Crime3 days ago
Thai brothers charged with trafficking Thai women to Brunei for prostitution
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
COFACT debunks top 5 fake news about Covid-19 outbreak in Thailand
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok Covid-19 Update: 3 month old infected; market closes after vendor tests positive
Loutarzoon
Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 11:46 am
Even in Europe, 4 to 5 times more in average living costs, its a lot cheaper.. Thais becoming slaves
Jesus Monroe
Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 12:11 pm
Not only are the thais screwing farangs they are happy to screw their own people too it seems…..
Toby Andrews
Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 1:03 pm
Well it is B90 to go one stop on a London bus, so for a Brit the Skytrain is a bargain.
But that is only because the Thais have not worked out a viable way of charging a ferang more.
Ted
Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 1:29 pm
A simple question; does Thai uni’s teach ‘market research’? Do they have research data [that] says, the increased price will not scare away, an daily increasing, numbers of commuters?
If they have done their research, well I feel sorry for those who uses BTS on a daily basis to make an income.
If they haven’t done their research, still feels sorry for those who uses BTS on a daily basis to make an income