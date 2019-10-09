Asian markets stumble over trade concerns, Brexit sentiment sinks pound | The Thaiger

Economy
Asian markets stumble over trade concerns, Brexit sentiment sinks pound
Asian markets fell after hefty losses in New York yesterday, owing to growing China-US tensions in the next round of trade talks, while the British pound continues to be beaten down by fears the UK is on the verge of crashing out of the EU.
The downbeat mood comes as investors fret over signs the global economy is slowing down. The International Monetary Fund is forecasting the weakest growth in a decade owing to long-running tariff disputes.
Days before high-level negotiations were due to resume, the US announced restrictions on 28 Chinese entities over human rights violations in Xinjiang province and imposed visa restrictions on some officials. Then Bloomberg News reported unnamed Trump administration officials had said the White House was mulling new measures to curtail US investment in the country.
For its part, Beijing has hit out at the decisions and moved to take steps against the National Basketball Association in a brewing row over a team manager’s remarks on Hong Kong’s protest movement.
A report this week had already said China had narrowed the issues it was willing to discuss at the talks, with observers saying Chinese leaders felt in a stronger position as Donald Trump faces an impeachment inquiry at home and a weakening economy.
Andrew Balls, at Pacific Investment Management, told Bloomberg News… “It will be interesting to see how it plays out this week between the US and China.”
“The flare-up comes at a time when we already see growth pretty weak in the first half of next year and you have at least some evidence of weakness in manufacturing spilling into services”.
While economic data has been increasingly weak in recent months, hopes for this week’s talks have been providing some much-needed support. But the latest developments were a reminder that progress would likely be rocky.
On currency markets, the pound struggled to recover from Tuesday’s losses as Brexit talks between Britain and the EU teetered on the brink, with both sides blaming the other with just three weeks until the October 31 deadline.
British PM Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were unable to reach an agreement over the Northern Ireland issue during a telephone conversation. A Downing Street official quoted Merkel as saying the Brexit talks were “close to breaking down”.
With many economists warning a no-deal Brexit could be calamitous for the British economy, the pound tumbled against the dollar and euro and there were warnings it will fall even further.
Key figures this morning…
Tokyo – Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.6% at 21,456.38 (close)
Hong Kong – Hang Seng: DOWN 0.7% at 25,702.95
Shanghai – Composite: UP 0.4% at 2,924.86 (close)
London – FTSE 100: FLAT at 7,144.02
Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2204 from $1.2213 at 2040 GMT
Euro/pound: UP at 89.81 pence from 89.69 pence
Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0960 from $1.0955
Dollar/yen: UP at 107.12 yen from 107.07 yen
West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 19 cents at $52.44 per barrel
Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 17 cents at $58.07 per barrel
New York – Dow: DOWN 1.2% at 26,164.04 (close)
SOURCE: Agence France-Presse
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand and SmartJob Indonesia. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group or get out on a yacht anywhere with Boatcrowd. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Economy
Eat Shop Spend version 2 on the way, but no cash giveaway
After feedback from the successful “Chim-Shop-Chai” (Eat-Shop-Spend) campaign, the Minister of Finance says campaign will now be extended into Phase 2 but with the criteria and regulations adjusted to attract more people with purchasing power to spend their own money, without the 1,000 baht per person give-away.
The Minister of Finance Uttama Savanayana says there have been 1.3 million persons so far directing their spending in this campaign to some 170,000 participating shops, generating more then 1 billion baht in additional revenue.
“The second phase of the campaign will be introduced with adjustments to the conditions to encourage campaign participants to spend their own money to generate additional cash flow.”
The campaign’s second phase is expected to commence this month, with 1-2 million more sign-ups, who will no longer receive the 1,000 baht per person allowance, but will have higher caps on the 15% cashback rebate from a 4,500 baht limit to 5,500-6,000 baht.
The Minister of Finance admits most people signed up for the campaign intending mainly to receive and spend their 1,000 baht allowance, as seen in the relevant data showing a total spending figure from the free allowance of more than 1 billion baht, while spending of participants’ own money only reached about 10 million baht, which didn’t fulfil the government’s goal of encouraging people to spend their own cash.
The campaign’s second phase will end at the end of November. More info about the next “Chim-Shop-Chai” (Eat-Shop-Spend) campaign when details are announced.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
Economy
Focus back on US-China trade talks – Asian markets rise
“A large percentage of the market thinks China may roll the dice and take advantage of what they think is Trump’s weakened political state.”
Asian markets rise today as investors resume their focus on the next round of China-US trade talks this week. But hopes for success are being tempered by mixed messages from both sides of the table. There has been a general feeling of positivity in recent weeks that a solution to the long-running tariffs saga can be found, providing some much-needed support to equities in the face of worsening economic data.
Beijing’s top trade envoy Liu He will meet with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin from Thursday this week.
But observers warn it is unlikely progress will be smooth, with reports this week saying China had cut back on the number of areas it is willing to discuss, suggesting leaders sense weakness in the White House as Donald Trump faces impeachment proceedings and a slowing economy.
Trump said late Monday he preferred to strike a big deal. “We’ve come this far. We’re doing well. I would much prefer a big deal and I think that’s what we’re shooting for.”
And on Monday, the US said it was blacklisting 28 Chinese entities it accuses of being implicated in rights violations and abuses targeting Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region. The move bars them from buying US products.
The meeting comes just over a week before a new round of punitive tariffs is due to be imposed on China.
Stephen Innes, Asia-Pacific market strategist at AxiTrader says China is gaining confidence in the lead up to the negotiations.
“A large percentage of the market thinks China may roll the dice and take advantage of what they think is Trump’s weakened political state, trying to push negotiations closer to next November’s presidential election”.
“In this context… Trump may decide to hardball the upcoming talks, suggesting there could be a high level of disappointment even relative to the market’s muted expectations.”
Still, regional markets were enjoying some much-needed buying support today as the Chinese delegation heads to Washington. Hong Kong climbed 0.7% as dealers returned from a long weekend break to mixed US jobs data that eased concerns about a US recession while also keeping expectations for an interest rate intact. Shanghai rose 0.6% following the week-long National Day celebrations, while Tokyo went into the break 1% higher.
Sydney and Singapore were each 0.5% higher, Seoul rose 0.9%, Manila jumped more than 1%, and Taipei and Jakarta both put on 0.6%. Wellington was slightly lower.
Also on the agenda for investors is the release this week of minutes from last month’s US Federal Reserve policy meeting, which will provide an idea about the bank’s thinking leading up to its rate cut, while third-quarter earnings season also gets underway.
Key figures this morning…
Tokyo – Nikkei 225: UP 1.0% at 21,596.47 (break)
Hong Kong – Hang Seng: UP 0.7% at 26,010.07
Shanghai – Composite: UP 0.6% at 2,923.26
Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0976 from $1.0970 at 2040 GMT
Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2292 from $1.2297
Dollar/yen: UP at 107.34 yen from 107.29 yen
West Texas Intermediate: UP 34 cents at $53.09 per barrel
Brent North Sea crude: UP 40 cents at $58.75 per barrel
New York – Dow: DOWN 0.4% at 26,478.02 (close)
London – FTSE 100: UP 0.6% at 7,197.88 (close)
SOURCE: Agence France-Presse
Economy
Chim-Shop-Chai stimulus scheme set for a second roll-out
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is hinting the government may launch a second phase of the “Chim-Shop-Chai” (Eat-Shop-Spend) scheme. He says he’s waiting for officials to complete an assessment of the first phase and its ability to boost the sluggish economy.
Chim-Shop-Chai was a raging success. Up to one million Thais were able to register each 24 hours to apply for a 1,000 free gift that could be spent in any province except their home province.
The Prime Minister says that initial assessment shows positive results, with consumer spending increasing after the implementation of the program. But he admitted that the 1,000 baht giveaway to registered subscribers was not a large amount of money, but it was seed money that encouraged consumers to spend more.
He disclosed that officials are considering injecting more seed money into the program, hoping that it may generate spending that is 3-5 times the amount of the seed money.
While exports are down due to a myriad of problems (US-China Trade War, sluggish world economy, Brexit fears), the PM insists that it was necessary to do something to boost the domestic economy to enable small and medium-sized enterprises to survive in the wake of the economic slowdown.
Regarding the glitches in the program experienced by many subscribers, he said that officials have been fixing the problems to ensure the program proceeds more smoothly if it is extended.
About one million people subscribed to the program each day in the first phase, but about 200,000 of them failed the screening process, partly due to problems in the electronic scanning system, according to the PM.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains (2019)
Top 10 scams in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Why the Chinese are more important than Western tourists to Thailand
So you’re moving to Vietnam?
Thai government introduces new TM30T, to keep track of Thais
Vietnam versus Thailand – which is the best for travel or living?
Pattaya tourist racks up 50,000 tab after ringing bar bell 20 times
Thai Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce call for overhaul of TM30 laws
iPhone 11 launch – Apple cuts prices, new services
Terracotta Warriors coming to Bangkok
14% of condos around Bangkok are empty – good time to buy
Governor declares flood disaster zones in Ubon Ratchathani
Immigration overhaul – TM6 disappearing and TM30 App being launched
Thailand’s War on Sugar, taxes double
Mandatory health insurance for ‘Long Stay’ visa starts October 31
Asian markets stumble over trade concerns, Brexit sentiment sinks pound
Pattaya getting set for the Indian era – OPINION
Burmese man arrested for dealing in methamphetamine pills
Eat Shop Spend version 2 on the way, but no cash giveaway
Chinese media is slamming NBA over Hong Kong comments
Chiang Mai Zoo announces results of the inquiry into celebrity panda’s death
Thai barber and girlfriend arrested for selling marijuana on Facebook
Woman dies after being shot in the back of a car as passenger was ‘playing’ with gun
Thailand’s Court of Justice says chief judges can screen verdicts of junior judges
PM urges Thais to quit drinking for the End of Buddhist Lent
Pro-democracy activist released on bail pending charges over ‘innocent’ post
Southern Thailand to be worst hit by heavy rain and flooding risk next week
Thai Army chief will address sedition charges and solving problems in South
Police officer and local leader’s son arrested for drugs offences in southern Thailand
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน
ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง”
อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้
วอลเลย์บอลหญิงชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 โฉมหน้า 4 ทีมตัดเชือกรอบรอง
บิ๊กไบก์หัวร้อน ตบหัวลุงพิการผัวะ ‘รถกูเป็นอะไร มีปัญญารับผิดชอบไหม’
“มิน พีชญา”ทุ่มสุดตัว นัวผู้ชายเกือบสิบ ป่วยโรคติดเซ็กซ์ ใน”สองนรี”
ไฮไลท์ผู้เล่นตัวท้อป 8 ทีมสุดท้าย วอลเลย์บอลชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019
เคาะแล้ว สนามโคราช จัดแข่งวอลเลย์บอลคัดโอลิมปิก
คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล
Trending
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand’s changing tourist demographic – the Indians
- Chiang Mai4 days ago
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
- Food Scene4 days ago
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures (2019)
- Economy4 days ago
Chim-Shop-Chai stimulus scheme set for a second roll-out
- Chiang Mai2 days ago
Chiang Mai hotels face a quiet end to 2019
- Bangkok3 days ago
Pathum Thani win messenger makes millions by double charging customers
- Thailand3 days ago
Beam me up from Khao Kala’s Buddhist statue – UFOs come to Thailand
- Other News1 day ago
Man stung by scorpion hiding in bag of fruit