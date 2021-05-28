Economy
15 most popular tourism provinces contribute 70% of total GDP
Wealth inequality around the world has always been the haves versus the have nots, but in Thailand, it has become the toured versus the toured not. The Fiscal Policy Officer’s senior expert on macroeconomic policy recently presented some stark figures showing the astounding gap in contribution to the GDP between tourism provinces and non-tourism provinces. Only 15 provinces contribute 70% of the country’s total gross domestic product, and those same 15 provinces create 88% of the tourism revenue in Thailand.
62 provinces across Thailand that are not popular tourist areas are only generating 12% of the tourism revenue and 30% total of the GDP. And it’s not just bringing in those foreigner baht either – those 62 provinces create just 23% of Thailand’s trade revenue and account for 28% of the national total manufacturing revenue as well.
Some of this makes logical sense: aside from tropical islands and beaches, a lot of tourism tends to go to big exciting cities and industrialized areas. Those areas have more people and more industry, so it figures that the 15 provinces that bring in nearly 9 out of every 10 baht of tourism money also contribute to the GDP with robust manufacturing sectors that generate 72% of the national manufacturing revenue and active trade business that accounts for 77% of Thailand’s trade profits.
As for the other 62 provinces, while they are not generating the big wads of cash that tourism, manufacturing and trade do, they are still contributing a vital part of Thailand’s well-being: food. Those non-tourism provinces that make up just 30% of the national GDP contribute a whopping 78% of the farming revenue for the country.
The economic expert advises that these 62 provinces should focus on boosting productivity and make wise and effective use of the Covid-19 relief programs currently in effect from the government to build up their economies to be stable in the post-Covid-19 world. He warns that while the 15 tourism-heavy provinces bringing in the lion’s share of the GDP suffered the most from the devastating effects Covid-19 had on travel and international tourism, they will also likely see the speediest recoveries once international trade and travel start increasing again, leaving the agricultural sector struggling in slow recovery.
The 15 provinces that bring in 70% of the gross domestic product are the 6 provinces of the greater Bangkok region (Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Nontha Buri, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakarn, and Samut Sakhon), plus Chon Buri, Phuket, Surat Thani, Chiang Mai, Rayong, Songkhla, Chachoengsao, Khon Kaen, and Nakhon Ratchasima.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Economy
DIT chews on regulations to lower food delivery service fees
After pressure from the Department of Internal Trade, food delivery services in Thailand will lower their rates to aid struggling food vendors during Covid-19. Restaurants have been complaining about the high commissions that food delivery services like Food Panda, Gojek, Grab, and Line Man charge restaurants, typically taking a 30% bite out of profits. The DIT has requested that food delivery services lower their slice of the pie to 15%.
When Covid-19 first swept the world, many countries including Thailand went into lockdown. Restaurants were closed, dining in was forbidden. Often restaurants were kept afloat by the increased online ordering from people staying home to avoid Covid-19, and for many restaurants, food delivery services became their bread and butter. But as the pandemic months stretch on and the economy and tourism are still flat as a pancake, restaurants are in a pickle struggling to survive when so many of their orders are via costly delivery services.
It is rumoured that the DIT is pushing for a regulating law that sets a cap on the commission these food delivery services can charge, but last month they called a meeting with the companies to butter them up into voluntarily lowering their rates. A California law that limits online food delivery commissions to a maximum of 15% during Covid-19 was served up as food for thought.
Gojek has agreed to discount rates, but at a rate that might be small potatoes compared to the DIT’s 15% request. They are allowing food vendors to either receive a 5% discount on fees or pass it along as a saving to their customers to sweeten the deal and boost sales. The special runs for the whole month of June and Gojeck are offering 15-20% discounts on orders for vendors who register before May 30.
Line Man food delivery service has offered the same 5% discount, but only for food vendors in Bangkok, Nontha Buri, Pathum Thani, and Samut Prakan who sign up by June 1. Grab Thailand, whose food delivery services have become a gravy train while rideshares are down due to the pandemic, also announced plans to work with the DIT to make a similar discount program in June for local merchants paying over 25% commission.
While none of the food delivery vendors matched the DIT’s 15% discount request, the small crumbs of 5% discounts can still help small food vendors bring home the bacon, at least until official regulations are drafted and implemented.
SOURCE: Bangkok Times
Politics
Former Finance Minister petitions to revoke approval of government’s 700 billion baht loan
A former politician, who served as Finance Minister from 2011 to 2012, is petitioning the Supreme Administrative Court to revoke approval for the government’s 700 billion baht loan. Cabinet recently approved an executive decree that allows the government to borrow the funds, in order to restore Thailand’s decimated economy and combat the Covid-19 crisis.
Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala says he doesn’t object to getting the economy going again, but says the loan decree itself is unconstitutional and illegitimate.
“We aren’t opposed to the borrowing because we are aware of people’s plight, and the country needs money to combat the pandemic. But we have to ensure compliance with the charter.”
According to a Bangkok Post report, he says measures to ensure transparency and fiscal discipline were removed. Instead, the Cabinet appointed a committee to choose and propose projects for consideration. Thirachai says the committee also has the power to supervise projects and introduce regulations, potentially leading to irresponsible spending. He is also calling on the court to revoke the 1 trillion baht loan decree that was approved during the first Covid-19 wave last year.
The opposition Pheu Thai party has also vowed to vote against the national budget when it is put before Parliament on May 31.
Meanwhile, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says new measures being introduced will help small and medium businesses and save jobs, as well as encouraging public spending to boost the economy. According to deputy PM, Supattanapong Punmeechaow, more details will be forthcoming from the Finance Ministry.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Economy
Bitcoin dives to $30k, a drop to less than half its peak price
Bitcoin saw the biggest drop of this year, returning it to levels it hadn’t seen since January, falling at one point to just over US $30,000. The past week has seen large amounts of selling of the cryptocurrency and value had dropped to less than half of its peak price last month of $64,829. Bitcoin experienced a 30% drop in value but has since seen a little recovery. From the highest point to the lowest point of the week there was a 40% fluctuation though as of this writing prices are hovering back around $40,000.
The drop in Bitcoin value all but erases the cryptocurrency’s surge when Tesla purchased $1.5 billion Bitcoin and this loss in part due to Tesla’s recent announcement that they will no longer accept Bitcoin. That statement came as Tesla’s Elon Musk cited concerns that mining Bitcoin is an environmentally unfriendly process. Over $300 billion was estimated to have been lost in crypto markets based on that statement.
The Bitcoin drop was mimicked by other currencies such as Ethereum falling 22% and Dogecoin tumbling 25%. Ironically Dogecoin also experienced a surge thanks to Elon Musk and a massive drop during his subsequent Saturday Night Live appearance on American television. Musk did hint that Tesla was not selling off their Bitcoin which may have helped recover the market a little.
While Tesla’s flamboyant leader gets a lot of attention regarding the Bitcoin drop, a much bigger issue for the future of cryptocurrency is taking place in China. On Tuesday 3 major banking and payment institutions in China warned in a statement released on social media against trading cryptocurrency or conducting business using Bitcoin as payment.
In the joint statement, the Payment and Clearing Association of China, the National Internet Finance Association of China, and the China Banking Association, said that the volatility of cryptocurrency, like this recent drop in Bitcoin and other cryptos, can seriously affect people’s assets and disrupt the national economy. They pointed out that Chinese law offers no protection against crypto losses, and that trading itself is illegal for financial institutions and payment providers in China.
The country has long been anti-cryptocurrency, having previously banned crypto IPO rollouts and shut down Chinese cryptocurrency exchanges. The massive Chinese market had been a dominating factor in cryptocurrency, at one point posting about 90% of the global cryptocurrency trades, but the government’s continued crackdowns have somewhat reduced their sway.
Chinese fears of money laundering brought about the banning of cryptocurrency trading 2 years ago. At the same time, the central bank has been pushing its own crypto-currency, digital Yuan, which it has piloted around the country as a heavily regulated domestic crypto option. Critics say that the Chinese attitude towards cryptocurrency is expected as China struggles to maintain capital control, a problem severely exacerbated by digital currencies. An effort to stop people in the country from using crypto to move their cash abroad has driven crypto investors out of China.
Crypto experts believe that this week’s plummet is only a small setback for the future of Bitcoin and that market volatility is a normal characteristic of cryptocurrency investment. They say that fluctuation like this is not unusual despite the scary figure of 250 billion dollars lost in the Bitcoin market drop last week. Experts are quick to point out that Bitcoin is operating on a large scale now and it’s still up 30% this year and over the past 12 months has skyrocketed 300%.
SOURCE: CNBC and Bangkok Post
