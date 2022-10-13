Connect with us

Drugs

3 men arrested for drugs, selling fake cocaine

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Three men were arrested for having real drugs and also selling fake cocaine. (via Phuket Express)

As officials continue to crack down on drugs and guns after the daycare centre massacre, three entertainment workers in Patong were arrested for possession of meth. They had real drugs on them when police stopped them, but are accused of selling fake cocaine to tourists.

The three men, aged 25, 48, and 49 from Pattani and Narathiwat provinces were arrested on Monday according to the Phuket Express. They worked in a nightlife entertainment venue on Bangla Road, the name of where they worked was not released. Patong Police confirm the men had a total of 89 meth pills and 0.29 grammes of crystal methamphetamine when they were taken into custody.

They were arrested and face charges of illegal possession of Category 1 Drugs with intent to sell after being tracked down in their rented room in the Patong area. Two of the men had been arrested previously on similar charges just last month. Police reported that the men had physically attacked tourists in September, as well as drug dealing.

They admitted to selling fake cocaine, though reporting did not reveal what the faux cocaine was made of and if it was a harmful substitute. It was also not mentioned if any of the tourists they sold drugs and fake drugs to were caught or prosecuted for using or having illegal narcotics.

  • Win a 3-night beachfront stay (but maybe skip the fake cocaine) at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

ASEAN38 mins ago

Woe upon woe – Suu Kyi gets more jail time
Drugs1 hour ago

3 men arrested for drugs, selling fake cocaine
Politics1 hour ago

Thailand refuses to condemn Russia at UN Assembly
Sponsored1 day ago

Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Hot News3 hours ago

Ukraine regains more territory from Russia in south
Crime3 hours ago

Firearms and drug laws to be strictly enforced after daycare centre massacre
Tourism3 hours ago

Pockets jangling – 1,500-baht weekend in Bangkok
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime3 hours ago

Mother of the daycare massacre killer says sorry
Transport4 hours ago

Cambodia’s first motorway Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville deemed a success
Bangkok5 hours ago

King Rama IX statue to be unveiled in Chalerm Phrakiat Park
Thailand5 hours ago

Drug Testing Police officers & Crackdown on Drugs in Thailand | GMT
Education6 hours ago

Thai university rankings slide, Singapore first in ASEAN
Tourism6 hours ago

Big fat fraud – bear-faced cheating in Alaskan wildlife poll
Hot News6 hours ago

Chon Buri university dean and senior official charged with embezzlement
Hot News6 hours ago

Resistance Groups Report Heavy Myanmar Regime Losses
Thailand8 hours ago

Honouring the 6th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending