Drugs
3 men arrested for drugs, selling fake cocaine
As officials continue to crack down on drugs and guns after the daycare centre massacre, three entertainment workers in Patong were arrested for possession of meth. They had real drugs on them when police stopped them, but are accused of selling fake cocaine to tourists.
The three men, aged 25, 48, and 49 from Pattani and Narathiwat provinces were arrested on Monday according to the Phuket Express. They worked in a nightlife entertainment venue on Bangla Road, the name of where they worked was not released. Patong Police confirm the men had a total of 89 meth pills and 0.29 grammes of crystal methamphetamine when they were taken into custody.
They were arrested and face charges of illegal possession of Category 1 Drugs with intent to sell after being tracked down in their rented room in the Patong area. Two of the men had been arrested previously on similar charges just last month. Police reported that the men had physically attacked tourists in September, as well as drug dealing.
They admitted to selling fake cocaine, though reporting did not reveal what the faux cocaine was made of and if it was a harmful substitute. It was also not mentioned if any of the tourists they sold drugs and fake drugs to were caught or prosecuted for using or having illegal narcotics.
