Connect with us

Crime

Thief caught after showing off on TikTok the money he “earned”

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Thief brought down by bragging about money on TikTok. (via TikTok)

One common lesson that seems to need to be learned and relearned frequently in the age of sharing your life on social media is: if you’re doing crimes, maybe don’t post about it online? Police in Chon Buri arrested a man in Chon Buri after he posted a video on TikTok waving fistfuls of cash and bragging about earning so much money.

But, as you might have guessed, his definition of “earning” is a bit… flexible. While TikTok user @Joker764 claimed in the video he posted that the wads of cash were the result of waking up early to work hard and earn money to pay off debts, police quickly discovered that the money was stolen.

When they searched the 29 year old Surin native’s house in tambon Bang Sai in Muang district of Chon Buri, they uncovered cheques worth about 32 million baht and well as 220,000 baht in cash stashed. It turns out Joker764 was hard at work robbing a local business, Kiattithayakorn Metal Co, which had reported a break-in on the evening of August 11.

The company told police a safe with cash and other valuables was stolen and they had security cameras that captured the thief. Police were surprised to easily identify the TikTok braggart – he was wearing the same clothes in the security video as he was wearing in his post on the popular social media app.

When police investigating the theft stumbled upon the social media video post, they were able to ascertain his name and address and track him down in his room. He was arrested and charged with his theft, foiled by his need to show off on TikTok.

But maybe his social media post was true, and he was planning to use the money to pay off debts – when he was caught, Chon Buri police recovered almost all of the money stolen, minus 150 baht the TikTok thief said he spent on food.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
ronnie666
2022-08-14 07:59
What a fool, same clothes and showing off.. omg stealing is already wrong and doing that shows you really a fool
Cabra
2022-08-14 09:30
Appropriate TikTok handle. 

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

World1 min ago

UPDATE: Rushdie is talking again, attacker pleads not guilty
Crime2 hours ago

Thief caught after showing off on TikTok the money he “earned”
Road deaths14 hours ago

Singaporean car driver dead, 7 injured in Phuket crash with bus
Thailand14 hours ago

FDA says Thailand unaffected by contaminated Haagen-Dazs
Crime16 hours ago

Foreign parrotfisher in Krabi says he’s sorry
Chon Buri17 hours ago

17 year old the 18th victim of Mountain B fire, 27 still in hospital
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Economy17 hours ago

After poor South Koreans die in flooded basement home, will there be change?
Thailand18 hours ago

10 Unique Superstitions of Thai People
Weather18 hours ago

Tropical storm ‘Mulan’ makes a splash in the north of Thailand
Patong20 hours ago

Fire breaks out at Patong bar
Politics21 hours ago

Exiled Sri Lanka President warned to stay in his hotel in Bangkok
World22 hours ago

UPDATE: Salman Rushdie on ventilator, details on stabber emerge
Thailand23 hours ago

Campaign to get international training for Thai teen declared record sprinter
Crime23 hours ago

Royal birthdays bring over 100,000 royal prison pardons
Video23 hours ago

The Voice Behind the World’s Top Brands ft. Krit Tone Sukawat | Thaiger Podcast Ep.2
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending