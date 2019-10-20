Thalang Police arrest local Phuket drug dealer with amphetamine pills | The Thaiger

Crime
Thalang Police arrest local Phuket drug dealer with amphetamine pills
The amphetamine pills were packed in a black zip-lock plastic bag, which was hidden in his grey shoulder bag. Two of the pills were green and 190 of them were orange, while each pill had the letters ‘wy’ printed on them.
Wimon was charged for possessing and trading illicit drugs and was sent to Thalang police station for further investigation and processing.
Central Thailand
Russian wanted by Interpol arrested in Thailand
A Russian man wanted by Interpol was arrested in Chonburi on Saturday. 52-year-old “Sergey” is wanted in relation to a case involving fraud amounting to more than 20 million baht. Immigration police were notified on 25 September by an anonymous citizen, who claimed that there was a Russian man with an arrest warrant in his name in Russia. Thai Police then contacted the Russian embassy and discovered that the man had arrived in Thailand in December 2011.
Sergey later traveled regularly between Russia and Thailand. His latest activity in Thailand was in September 2018 when he went to extend his stay for 30 days in Chanthaburi. At the time of his arrest he had overstayed his visa for 347 days.
Crime
Police arrest con man who left bride to pay for 3.5 million baht wedding
A man who conned his bride into believing he was a billionaire, then absconded after their wedding leaving her to pick up the tab, has been arrested at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok. He remains in custody and is currently being questioned by police.
49 year old Thananat Siripiyaporn was detained after getting off an Air Asia flight from Hong Kong on Thursday night.
The Bangkok North Municipal Court had issued a warrant for his arrest on a fraudulent cheque charge and the authorities were alerted of his arrival by the biometrics system being used by Thai Immigration police.
The Bangkok Post reports that Thananat married a 30 year old product presenter in a lavish ceremony in Buriram, north-east Thailand, last May.
A woman has divorced her husband after 8 months of marriage after she discovered he’d lied about being a multi-millionaire. Incredibly, this was the only reason she’d married him in the first place.
The party is understood to have cost 3.5 million baht, which the groom left the bride’s family to pay after he absconded shortly after the event, taking the dowry cheque with him.
His wife claims he told her he was a wealthy businessman, worth billions of baht.
A con man and a cad!
Bangkok
BTS thief and credit card skimmers arrested in Bangkok
Tourist police in Bangkok have arrested a thief accused of pick-pocketing tourists on the city’s BTS Skytrain, along with an Indonesian couple charged with credit card fraud and card skimming.
Kasem Masan Jantaro, a 44 year old food vendor in the Huay Kwang market, says he started pick-pocketing when business became too slow for him to adequately support his family. The Skytrain security team alerted the police after several reports of tourists being pick-pocketed on the trains. Victims described the thief as middle-aged, with pale skin.
Kasem was arrested while trying to flee the scene at the Asok BTS station on Wednesday and was found to have 4,600 baht in cash and four stolen credit cards in his possession. Thai Residents reports that Kasem was previously prosecuted for drugs offences in 2015 and for robbery in 2016.
In a separate arrest, Bangkok police detained 32 year old Alexander Eddilias and 33 year old Estie Rusdiana, an Indonesian couple charged with being in possession of fake credit cards, stolen credit cards, and skimming devices used to steal credit card information.
The arrest comes after several banks notified police of transactions made using fake cards and the couple were tracked to a room in the Pratunam area of Bangkok. Officers also seized a computer, a skimming device, twenty two fake credit cards, two stolen credit cards, and twenty four credit card receipts.
The suspects say they bought the information on the Dark Web. The information was then recorded in the magnetic strip of the fake cards, which were used to make purchases worth approximately 2 million baht.
