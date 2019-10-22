Thai women in Japan drug bust | The Thaiger

Crime
Thai women in Japan drug bust
Japanese Police and Customs Officials at Fukuoka Airport reported the arrest of seven Thai women who smuggled in drugs weighing more than a kilogram into Japan. The women separated the drugs into tiny bags and hid them in random places on their bodies.
The women purchased tour tickets and tried to blend in as Thai tourists. When caught with the evidence, they admitted smuggling the drugs for foreigners living in Japan, alleging that they received orders from tourists to bring in the drugs.
Another recent arrest Thai women smuggling cocaine has prompted Japanese officials to consider tightening entry requirements for Thai tourists to protect against drug smuggling.
SOURCE: thairesidents.com
Central Thailand
Russian wanted by Interpol arrested in Thailand
A Russian man wanted by Interpol was arrested in Chonburi on Saturday. 52-year-old “Sergey” is wanted in relation to a case involving fraud amounting to more than 20 million baht. Immigration police were notified on 25 September by an anonymous citizen, who claimed that there was a Russian man with an arrest warrant in his name in Russia. Thai Police then contacted the Russian embassy and discovered that the man had arrived in Thailand in December 2011.
Sergey later traveled regularly between Russia and Thailand. His latest activity in Thailand was in September 2018 when he went to extend his stay for 30 days in Chanthaburi. At the time of his arrest he had overstayed his visa for 347 days.
SOURCE: thairesidents.com
Crime
Thalang Police arrest local Phuket drug dealer with amphetamine pills
PHOTOS: เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket
The amphetamine pills were packed in a black zip-lock plastic bag, which was hidden in his grey shoulder bag. Two of the pills were green and 190 of them were orange, while each pill had the letters ‘wy’ printed on them.
Wimon was charged for possessing and trading illicit drugs and was sent to Thalang police station for further investigation and processing.
STORY: Newshawk Phuket
Crime
Police arrest con man who left bride to pay for 3.5 million baht wedding
PHOTO: Immigration Police
A man who conned his bride into believing he was a billionaire, then absconded after their wedding leaving her to pick up the tab, has been arrested at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok. He remains in custody and is currently being questioned by police.
49 year old Thananat Siripiyaporn was detained after getting off an Air Asia flight from Hong Kong on Thursday night.
The Bangkok North Municipal Court had issued a warrant for his arrest on a fraudulent cheque charge and the authorities were alerted of his arrival by the biometrics system being used by Thai Immigration police.
The Bangkok Post reports that Thananat married a 30 year old product presenter in a lavish ceremony in Buriram, north-east Thailand, last May.
A woman has divorced her husband after 8 months of marriage after she discovered he’d lied about being a multi-millionaire. Incredibly, this was the only reason she’d married him in the first place.
The party is understood to have cost 3.5 million baht, which the groom left the bride’s family to pay after he absconded shortly after the event, taking the dowry cheque with him.
His wife claims he told her he was a wealthy businessman, worth billions of baht.
A con man and a cad!
See original story HERE.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
