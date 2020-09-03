Royal Thai Police to take legal action against 21 officers in “Boss” case | The Thaiger

The Royal Thai Police says it accepts the findings of a recently concluded inquiry into the “Boss” fiasco and will begin legal proceedings against 21 of the Police officers involved. The Bangkok Post reports that RTP representatives Jaruwat Waisaya and Kissana Phathanacharoen confirmed the move at a press briefing yesterday, adding that national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda will take charge of the long-running case that has become a national disgrace for Thailand.

“We will do our best and we will not protect police who do wrong. We need to find evidence to substantiate the claims and then we will pass the evidence to the National Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate so society will have no doubts.”

It’s understood the police have discovered further evidence against the officers, adding to that uncovered by the Vicha Mahakun-led inquiry. However, officials did not provide any further information on what that evidence might be at this stage.

In 2012, Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya was accused of killing a 47 year old Bangkok police officer by dragging him and his motorbike under his Ferrari for 100 metres. On August 31 of this year, all final charges were controversially dropped against him by the Office of the Attorney General. (This news was first aired by CNN, with Thai news sources being caught completely by surprise)

Whilst on the run as a fugitive, since he fled Thailand in his family’s private jet in 2017, Vorayuth has been pictured living a jet-set lifestyle in various cities around the world, including attending official Red Bull promotions and events.

In 2016, the National Anti-Corruption Commission found 11 police officers guilty of negligence in their handling of the case. Those officers are part of the 21 implicated in the latest inquiry and have already been disciplined, while the NACC plans a further investigation into the activities of the other 10.

So, what now for Vorayuth? Officers say that, should the prosecution indict him once more, Interpol will be asked to issue a Red Notice to 150 countries. A prior Interpol Red Notice was quietly removed from the Interpol website a couple of years ago.

The police admit they have knowledge of where Vorayut is but are not willing to comment further at this point, other than to confirm the Immigration Bureau have a record of him departing Thailand.

Meanwhile, the RTP says it will look into why a charge of contributory negligence was levied against Wichian Klanprasert, the victim in the hit-and-run incident.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post