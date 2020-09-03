Royal Thai Police to take legal action against 21 officers in “Boss” case | The Thaiger

Crime
Royal Thai Police to take legal action against 21 officers in “Boss” case
The Royal Thai Police says it accepts the findings of a recently concluded inquiry into the “Boss” fiasco and will begin legal proceedings against 21 of the Police officers involved. The Bangkok Post reports that RTP representatives Jaruwat Waisaya and Kissana Phathanacharoen confirmed the move at a press briefing yesterday, adding that national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda will take charge of the long-running case that has become a national disgrace for Thailand.
“We will do our best and we will not protect police who do wrong. We need to find evidence to substantiate the claims and then we will pass the evidence to the National Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate so society will have no doubts.”
It’s understood the police have discovered further evidence against the officers, adding to that uncovered by the Vicha Mahakun-led inquiry. However, officials did not provide any further information on what that evidence might be at this stage.
In 2012, Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya was accused of killing a 47 year old Bangkok police officer by dragging him and his motorbike under his Ferrari for 100 metres. On August 31 of this year, all final charges were controversially dropped against him by the Office of the Attorney General. (This news was first aired by CNN, with Thai news sources being caught completely by surprise)
Whilst on the run as a fugitive, since he fled Thailand in his family’s private jet in 2017, Vorayuth has been pictured living a jet-set lifestyle in various cities around the world, including attending official Red Bull promotions and events.
In 2016, the National Anti-Corruption Commission found 11 police officers guilty of negligence in their handling of the case. Those officers are part of the 21 implicated in the latest inquiry and have already been disciplined, while the NACC plans a further investigation into the activities of the other 10.
So, what now for Vorayuth? Officers say that, should the prosecution indict him once more, Interpol will be asked to issue a Red Notice to 150 countries. A prior Interpol Red Notice was quietly removed from the Interpol website a couple of years ago.
The police admit they have knowledge of where Vorayut is but are not willing to comment further at this point, other than to confirm the Immigration Bureau have a record of him departing Thailand.
Meanwhile, the RTP says it will look into why a charge of contributory negligence was levied against Wichian Klanprasert, the victim in the hit-and-run incident.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Missing airline food? Thai Airways has a solution
What’s the deal with airline food? Some people think it’s actually good. Really good. Thai Airways is selling their “high quality” airline meals on land since many flights are grounded due to the coronavirus pandemic travel restrictions. They’ve had such a great response over the past 2 months that they’re extending their weekly lunch special. From 9am to 2pm today until Friday, the airline will be selling their in-flight meals from their headquarters on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Bangkok. Get there fast because the food is known to sell out by the afternoon. The airline made their in-flight meals available […]
Crime
Student union president arrested in Bangkok for July rally
The president of the Student Union of Thailand was arrested while in a taxi on her way to class in Bangkok. This comes after a string of arrests police have made on political activists with many charges relating to the pro-democracy protest in July. 21 year old Jutatip Sirikhan video recorded her arrest and posted it live on her Facebook page. An officer in plain, civilian clothes arrested her while she was in a taxi on her way to university. The officer told her that he was a Bangkok Metropolitan Police and told her there was a warrant for her […]
Crime
Woman’s body found floating down Bangkok river
A woman’s body was found floating in the Chao Phraya River today. Her body was wrapped in plastic bags and emergency responders say she had critical injuries. The body was found near the Tha Din Daeng pier in Bangkok. The call came from 61 year old Sahaphop Kruekrat who saw the bag floating in the river and noticed human legs were sticking out. The woman’s body had started to decompose and medics say they suspect she had been dead for at least 72 hours. The right side of the woman’s waist had critical injuries. The woman appeared to be Asian and between […]
simon
September 3, 2020 at 10:10 am
What a farce. very embarrassing for Thailand. Then Police should just admit that money can buy your way out of anything in Thailand – even murder.