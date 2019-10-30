Connect with us

Crime

Possessed Krabi drug dealer leads police to his drugs

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Possessed Krabi drug dealer leads police to his drugs | The Thaiger
The Thaiger

Chiang Mai

39 year old being sought by police over gruesome Chiang Mai millionaire murder

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

9 hours ago

on

October 30, 2019

By

39 year old being sought by police over gruesome Chiang Mai millionaire murder | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Missing millionaire 58 year old Wannee Jiracharoenying found in a refrigerator – The Times

The Provincial Court in southern Chiang Mai province has issued an arrest warrant for a key suspect in the murder of 58 year old Wannee Jiracharoenying. Thai police have broken the case of the murder of the estate developer Wannee, whose body was found stuffed into the fridge at her substantial home in Chiang Mai las Sunday evening. It appears that the reportedly generous and kind-hearted woman was set-upon upon by her driver who police fear tortured her to gain access to her bank accounts with a reported 40 million baht in funds that have already gone missing.

The suspect, 39 year old Withun Sitabut, is now being sought by police for the death of Wannee, a millionaire from Samut Prakan. The victim was reported missing by her brother on Sunday after he and others were unable to contact her for two weeks.

Police attention focused on the driver following CCTV footage showing a man driving the BMW car and withdrawing large amounts of cash from her bank account using an ATM card in the days during which her family had been unable to contact Ms Wannee. It is now thought that Mr Withun, driven by greed, turned on his employer sometime around October 10 or 11.

He was also captured on a security camera in Rayong using the victim’s ATM card to withdraw money before abandoning her BMW, which he had stolen, and then fleeing on a motorcycle taxi. He was also caught on cameras earlier, withdrawing cash in Chiang Mai, Lamphun and Lampang before heading to Rayong, south of Pattaya.

The suspect, Withun, who lives with his wife and two children, met Wannee when he picked up a group of Buddhist nuns, including the victim, and drove them to Wat Phrathat Si Chom Thong for religious practice. The two allegedly became close friends and he was sometimes seen holding shopping bags for her at a local mall.

According to police, after the murder, Withun used the victim’s car to pick up his wife and children for a trip to neighbouring Chiang Rai, later taking them back to their home. He reportedly was spending lots of money, some of which he transferred to his wife to buy gold jewellery.

More information HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai police hunting for bus driver suspected in millionaire murder case

May Taylor

Published

10 hours ago

on

October 30, 2019

By

Chiang Mai police hunting for bus driver suspected in millionaire murder case | The Thaiger

“The victim’s hands and legs were tied, and her body had been covered with cement after being placed in the refrigerator.”

Chiang Mai police have confirmed they have sought an arrest warrant for 39 year old Vitoon Sritabutr, known as Tum, a song thaew (local public bus) driver who is the main suspect in the murder of a local millionaire.

Police have also arrested another person in relation to the case.

Thai PBS World reports that the body of 58 year old Wannee Chikracharoenying was found in a refrigerator when police searched her home in the Chom Tong district after concerned relatives filed a missing person report. It’s understood she had been dead for around two weeks.

The victim’s hands and legs were tied, and her body had been covered with cement after being placed in the refrigerator. A CCTV system that had been operating in her house was removed, along with her car and phone. The perpetrator later made a call from the phone to a relative of Ms Wannee’s, claiming the victim had gone overseas.

Following checks on CCTV cameras throughout the city, police discovered footage of Vitoon using the victim’s ATM card to withdraw cash at several ATMs in Chiang Mai.

The report in Thai PBS World says Ms Wannee, who was originally from Samut Prakan province, regularly visited Wat Phra Sri Chom Thong for meditation purposes and is reported to have donated a van to the temple.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Crime

Police arrest human trafficking gang forcing kids to sell flowers in Patong

The Thaiger

Published

4 days ago

on

October 27, 2019

By

Police arrest human trafficking gang forcing kids to sell flowers in Patong | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Khaosod

Police have arrested people behind a human trafficking gang who were forcing children to sell flowers in Patong.

On October 25 Phuket Immigration Police held a press conference to report the arrest of a 24 year old Cambodian woman, Kimhang, who they alleged was a member of a human trafficking gang operating on Patong Beach.

The gang were forcing children to sell flowers and “abused” them as well, according to the police at the media conference. The arrest occurred on October 20 as the immigration police actioned an arrest warrant on Kimhang on many charges, including human trafficking, physical harassment and hiring children under 15 years old.

This arrest followed the reports from two Cambodian mothers in January 2018 that their children were lured to work and physically abused, so Patong police issued an arrest warrant and found out that Kimhang was working in the Phuket coastal holiday city before they managed to arrest her.

From the investigation, police discovered there were four people working in the human trafficking gang. They usually take Cambodian children of 13 to 16 years of age to sell flowers and sunglasses near Patong Beach. Kimhang was the person who picked them up and dropped off the children at the selling spots. She also stayed around to monitor them.

Their working hours were 8am until 9pm. After 9pm, Kimhang would pick up the children and bring them back to a rented house on Rat-U-Thit Songroi Pi Road and lock them up. She would count the money they could make each day and if the children could not reach the target of 2,000-3,000 baht, she would hit them with a coat hanger.

The other three members of the trafficking gang were Sutha, Ka and Lee – all Cambodians as well. Police are investigating further and searching for them.

SOURCE: Khaosod

Trending