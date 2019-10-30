Possessed Krabi drug dealer leads police to his drugs | The Thaiger

PHOTO: khaosod.com

A drug dealer became ‘possessed’ before leading police to his drugs in Krabi.

On October 29, Krabi police arrested two drug dealers, before one of them acted like he was possessed by a spirit and led the police to check his friend’s car to discover even more drugs.

Initially, police arrested 31 year old Ekkachai Petchsong when he was arrested with 8 methamphetamine pills, 2 grams of crystal methamphetamine (ice) and a Thai Pradit gun with ammunition in the town of Krabi.

After getting more information from Ekkachai, in his possessed state, police arrested 33 year old Pamornchai Janmad with 6,170 methamphetamine pills and 102.36 grams of crystal methamphetamine, along with a .38 pistol and 51 bullets. He was ‘invited’ to Krabi police station for further investigation.

During the investigation, Ekkachai started shaking and acted like he was possessed by a spirit before he informed the police that there were more drugs hidden in the car of his friend, Ekkachai (watch the video in the link).

He led the police to the car that was earlier seized and police found 9,600 with pills wrapped in a plastic package hidden in the engine compartment of the car, as well as 30,000 baht in cash. They’ve both have been charged for drug possession with intent to sell and illegal possession of guns and bullets.

Police acknowledge the spirit’s role as an ‘informant’ in the police report.

SOURCE: Khaosod