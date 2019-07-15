Thai politician sought after quartet arrested with large drugs haul | The Thaiger

Crime
Thai politician sought after quartet arrested with large drugs haul
by Jessada Chantharak
A Narathiwat politician is on the run following the issuing of an arrest warrant after being implicated in a major local drug bust.
A politician at the Narathiwat OrBorTor has been implicated by four drug suspects as the person who hired them to move 459 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, a very large quantity of ‘ice’.
Three men, aged between 32 and 57 plus a 33 year old female accomplice were arrested with the drugs and were charged with possession of drugs with intent to sell last week.
Officers had extended their inquiries and identified the alleged mastermind as a Narathiwat district-based politician, 58 year old Waeng Kareeya Jehmamah. An arrest warrant was issued on July 12. Police are now hunting the elusive politician, who was also allegedly the man who financed the drug smuggling operation.
The bust stemmed from an investigation into a drug trafficking ring that was based in a Burmese border town of Tachileik. It is claimed the gang would smuggle drugs into Thailand via the Chiang Rai border with Myanmar before heading south to central provinces, Bangkok and on to the south of Thailand.
Warawuth and Angsuree were arrested by a roadside in Bangkok’s Bang Khun Thien district where they were driving in a pick-up truck loaded with the “ice”, before police went on to arrest Phosa and Koseng at a gas station in Songkhla province.
SOURCE: The Nation
American and Thai wife arrested for selling ‘ice’ in Bang Lamung, Pattaya
An American and his Thai wife have been arrested in Pattaya for possessing nearly a kilogram of crystal methamphetamine, plus a hand gun along with ammunition. The arrest follows a longer investigation as police became aware of the couple’s activities. Police have confirmed that the man is an American citizen.
39 year old Bart Helmus and 30 year old Sirinapha Wisetrit were arrested after officers set up a sting and posed as buyers to order 10 grams of ‘ice’ (crystal methamphetamine). The senior police officer in Chonburi told media that Bart and Sirinapha admitted to purchasing the drugs in the ‘dark web’ where a complete spectrum of illegal goods and services can be bought or sold.
Police later searched their condominium in Bang Lamung district finding nearly a kilogram – 978 grams – of crystal methamphetamine in plastic bags, along with a gun and 200 bullets. They also found 205,500 baht in cash at their condo.
Police claim they had been tracking the couple for some time after receiving reports that they had been dealing drugs in Pattaya and nearby areas. They were charged with possessing drugs and firearms without authorisation.
ORIGINAL STORY: Bangkok Post
Russian woman arrested for allegedly using Thai nominee in business
PHOTO: Bangkokbiznews
A Russian businesswoman has been arrested for using a Thai nominee company to run a real estate firm in Pattaya. Immigration police arrested the woman who they claim had been in hiding for three years since a warrant was issued back in 2016.
The acting commissioner of Pattaya Immigration reported that Natalia Nikiforova was arrested in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district under a warrant issued by the Pattaya Court on June 29, 2016. She was arrested at the Nesta Asia Group on charges of being an alien carrying out business prohibited to foreigners.
The police say Nikiforova used a Thai nominee company as a ‘shop front’ for her real estate business and did not pay tax. She instead sent the income back home, “which negatively affected the Thai economy”.
Nikiforova had left Thailand and then re-entered with a new name and a new passport. But the bureau’s bio-metric iris-scanning system identified her as the wanted person on the arrest warrant.
SOURCE: The Nation
Lampang public servant on the run after murdering wife and attempting suicide
A senior public servant from Lampang is on the run after allegedly strangling his wife then fleeing after failing to successfully hang himself from the stair handrails in his house. Lampang is a province south-east of Chiang Mai in northern Thailand.
Sanook.com reports that a two page will was found on a desk in the house. Serm Ngam police responded to a call after a woman was found dead on a bed on the third floor of the building.
25 year old Rungthiwa was dressed in T-shirt and underwear. Police estimate that she had been dead for about six hours. Marks on her neck indicated she had been strangled, according to police.
The will, left on a desk, identifies the killer as 51 year old Niran. He was the head of the local tessaban in the Sop Prap district of Lampang. Police say he admitted in the note that he was the victim’s husband.
He is now on the run. The body of the victim was taken for autopsy at the Serm Ngam Hospital
SOURCE: Sanook
