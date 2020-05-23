Police say mom forced toddler to drink bleach “to make him look ill” | The Thaiger

Police in in Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok, have arrested a woman for allegedly forcing her toddler to swallow bleach to make him look ill for an online advertisement selling her health products. A police source says the boy has been rescued and is now under the care of a shelter for children in the province.

The mother, identified as 29 year old Nittha Wongwan, was arrested after earning 10 million baht with her online products after displaying images of the boy with what she called “severe allergic reactions.”

A DNA test is being conducted to verify she is the mother of the victim, according to the source, who says police have cast doubt over the victim’s birth certificate and the suspect’s pregnancy.

The source says the suspect admitted to adopting a 3 year old baby girl who later died after suffering similar symptoms, described as “a strange illness” in another online advertisement.

The suspect is accused of adopting the child with the intent to use her as a tool for illegal gains, causing fatal injury and fraud.

The suspect denies harming the children, but she’s admitted to fraud for failing to deliver face masks promised to customers.

More than 3,000 people made over 8,000 transactions with the suspect after they were led to believe her son fell sick because of a “rare and strange disease.”

Doctors at Thammasat University Hospital reported that the victim vomited blood and had injuries to his gastrointestinal tract.

The police source says doctors also believe the suspect poisoned the baby girl who died earlier, because she was brought to the same hospital. It was medical personnel who alerted police.

The case is being investigated. Authorities say they currently don’t have enough evidence to make a statement, but believe they will soon have enough to prosecute the suspect.

