Pattaya murder well planned, police after 2 suspects | The Thaiger

Crime

Pattaya murder well planned, police after 2 suspects

Jack Burton

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Pattaya murder well planned, police after 2 suspects
PHOTOS: The Pattaya News
Police now say yesterday’s shocking daytime murder of a motorbike taxi driver in South Pattaya appears to have been well planned and say they’re already tracking down 2 suspects. 47 year old Prathum Saartnak was shot once in the head around noon yesterday behind Pattaya School 8, near the famous Walking Street area.

He had just finished dropping off a passenger from the Bali Hai Pier, where he is based. A security camera caught the suspects speeding away on a motorbike.

Pattaya’s police chief told The Pattaya News that the incident appeared to have been well thought out, with the suspects following the victim and waiting for his customer to move away from the motorbike. He says officers are interviewing Prathum’s family and coworkers to try to determine a motive for the shooting and further identify the suspects.

The chief says the crime is a top priority as the incident took place in a high traffic public area, and behind a public school. Classes were out of session yesterday for the public holiday, so students were not present and did not witness the incident.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Crime

Crime

Thailand

