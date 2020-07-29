Pattaya murder well planned, police after 2 suspects | The Thaiger

Crime
Pattaya murder well planned, police after 2 suspects
Police now say yesterday’s shocking daytime murder of a motorbike taxi driver in South Pattaya appears to have been well planned and say they’re already tracking down 2 suspects. 47 year old Prathum Saartnak was shot once in the head around noon yesterday behind Pattaya School 8, near the famous Walking Street area.
He had just finished dropping off a passenger from the Bali Hai Pier, where he is based. A security camera caught the suspects speeding away on a motorbike.
Pattaya’s police chief told The Pattaya News that the incident appeared to have been well thought out, with the suspects following the victim and waiting for his customer to move away from the motorbike. He says officers are interviewing Prathum’s family and coworkers to try to determine a motive for the shooting and further identify the suspects.
The chief says the crime is a top priority as the incident took place in a high traffic public area, and behind a public school. Classes were out of session yesterday for the public holiday, so students were not present and did not witness the incident.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Hat Yai police seize over 20,000 meth pills; suspect escapes, wife arrested
More than 20,000 methamphetamine pills (“yaba”) and 28 grams of crystal meth (“ya ice”) were seized at a house in the southern Songkhla province’s Hat Yai district yesterday morning. A woman, 22 year old Kittima Ronnakan, was arrested, while her husband, the prime suspect, 49 year old Sompop Chaimit, escaped, leaving her alone at the dinner table. Acting on a tip, police broke into the house at Moo 7 in tambon Khlong Hae through the back door. They found only Kittima in the house, and believe Sompop slipped out through the front door as they burst in, narrowly escaping arrest. […]
Crime
Prosecutors and police to investigate decision to drop Red Bull “Boss” charges
Following nationwide outrage at the news that billionaire Red Bull heir, Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, has had all charges against him dropped, the Office of the Attorney-General has promised an urgent probe into the decision. Vorayuth is accused of murdering a Bangkok policeman in 2012, by dragging him and his bike under his Ferrari, allegedly while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. After years “on the run”, somehow leaving Thailand undetected, and being photographed living a lavish lifestyle in London and around the world, the decision to drop all charges against Vorayuth was announced last Friday. The move sparked outrage […]
Thailand
The big comeback for Big Joke?
Former police poster boy and Thai immigration Chief, Surachat Hakparn, aka. “Big Joke” says he wants to return to police duties and “come back in from the cold”.. He participated in 2 hours of prayers at the Wat Bueng Kradan in Phitsanulok city in Central Thailand, praying for a return to his roles in the Thai police force. At the height of his fame he was “Maj. Gen. Surachat Hakparn, Immigration Chief”. Having political leaders like Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan on his side, he seemed to have his rise to the top of Thailand’s police force assured. He appeared at […]
Pattaya murder well planned, police after 2 suspects
Leaked memo shows Thai police preparing to arrest protesters
Pattaya woman, infant son escape house fire unharmed – VIDEO
1 new case of Covid-19 reported as a soldier in state quarantine – July 29
Leaked memo shows riot police preparing to arrest protesters
Bangkok sees first ever student-led LGBT pride march – VIDEO
Phuket’s killer boat Phoenix ripped apart for scrap metal
Thailand ranks #1 for handling Covid-19 crisis
Hat Yai police seize over 20,000 meth pills; suspect escapes, wife arrested
1 dead, 14 injured in Nakhon Phathom market collapse
Covid-19 found in 3 Thai monks at Las Vegas temple
Officials declare Rayong “Covid-free”, plan to revive domestic tourism
Prosecutors and police to investigate decision to drop Red Bull “Boss” charges
Truck goes for a swim at Phuket beach – VIDEO
Phuket seeks to revive tourism with 3 major events planned
Thailand’s tourist magnets deserted and desperate
2 foreigners found hanged in Chon Buri
CCSA clarifies requirements for entering Thailand
Phase 6 of re-opening to see thousands of foreigners granted entry to Thailand
Extension to visa amnesty to be published in Royal Gazette
Hit-and-run charges against Red Bull heir “Boss” Yoovidhya dropped
Destitute former teen star found dead in Chon Buri – VIDEO
Thailand’s Tourism Minister urges government to revisit travel bubble idea
Former PM Yingluck responds to allegations
American busted for fraud in Bangkok
620 baht Covid-19 vaccine could be ready in 2021
Covid-19 documentary to feature Thailand and New Zealand as success stories
Overly harsh travel restrictions are destroying aviation: AAPA
Leaked documents reveal the reasons behind prosecutors dropping “Boss” charges
Bangkok “sadist” arrested for man’s death, woman’s abduction
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Bangkok2 days ago
Leaked documents reveal the reasons behind prosecutors dropping “Boss” charges
- Bangkok1 day ago
Bangkok restaurant refusal to serve foreigners goes viral – VIDEO
- Crime3 days ago
A day of shame as Thai police try to defend revoking “Boss” arrest warrants
- Expats2 days ago
Foreigners on short-term visas warned they must leave Thailand by September 26
- Crime3 days ago
Constitutional Court judge demands investigation into Red Bull heir case decisions
- Crime3 days ago
Red Bull parent company releases statement over the “Boss” legal matters
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
All foreigners will have to serve 14 day quarantine “in the foreseeable future” – Minister
- Phang Nga3 days ago
Newly discovered 3,000 year old cave paintings in Phang Nga