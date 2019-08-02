Over 2 million meth pills, 83 kilograms of ice seized from a woman in Bangkok | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Over 2 million meth pills, 83 kilograms of ice seized from a woman in Bangkok

Police have arrested a woman in Bangkok and seized more than 2 million methamphetamine pills.
26 year old Supalak Eiamthawee, from the Sasithorn housing estate in Bang Khae district has been arrested and 2.158 million methamphetamine pills, 83 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (ice) and 25 kilograms of ketamine seized.
Police received tip-offs that the suspect rented a house in Bang Phai sub-district and another house in the Sinwong housing estate in Lak Song subdistrict in Bang Khae to store and distribute the drugs.
The house was monitored by police until 4am on Wednesday, when they observed her driving her car to a spot in the Sinwong housing estate and leaving a bag on the roadside. Police arrested her and found 2 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in the bag. Police took Supalak to search her two rented houses and found more drugs.
She told police that her former boyfriend had talked her into distributing the drugs and she continued doing it even after breaking up with him.

Bangkok
Fake bomb left outside Police headquarters in Bangkok – two suspects arrested

Two men have been taken off a bus at a checkpoint and arrested early today on suspicion of placing two fake homemade bombs in front of the Royal Thai Police HQ in Bangkok.
The Nation reports that they were heading south at the time and already in Chumphon province, four or five hours south of the capital. The pair were arrested at the Pathom Phon police checkpoint on Phetkasem Road in Tambon Wang Phai of Chumphon’s Muang district and taken back to Bangkok for questioning.
Police cordoned off part of Rama I road in front of the Royal Thai police station last night on Thursday evening. Explosive ordnance disposal officers were sent to check the suspicious package and found a potato chip box and a juice box made to look like homemade bombs. They contained a detonator, circuit board and metal pellets, but no explosives.
Police checked CCTV which showed a slim man dressed in a yellow shirt and black trousers and wearing a hat and a face mask, walking to the spot before throwing down the two boxes and leaving.
After the incident, police tightened security around the police headquarters and sent officers to patrol Rama I Road from the Ratchaprasong to Chalermphao intersections and along Henri Dunant Road around the clock.
A police source said several senior police officers held an urgent meeting on the case at 1am this morning. The source says the two suspects were arrested because they were caught on security cameras around the area. One of the men was keeping watch while the other suspect walked to the spot to place the boxes.
The two were later seen walking to meet each other on the Skywalk of BTS Skytrain Siam station before entering Siam Paragon shopping mall. The two then changed clothes and took a taxi to the Chatuchak Park then a further taxi to the Morchit 2 bus terminal. They changed clothes again before buying tickets and boarding the bus heading southbound.

Bangkok
Report motorcycles riding on footpaths today for a 1,000 baht reward

Bangkok motorcyclist, riding on footpaths, will be fined 2,000 on-the-spot from today. If someone reports a motorcyclist riding on the footpath they’ll get 1,000 baht fine. Officials doubled the fine and offered the reward after the previous 1,000 baht fine didn’t appear to act as a deterrent.
Reports can be made through a Line application, a government website or Facebook.
The signs erected announce a 5,000 baht fine but the Daily News says that, in practice, it ends up being 2,000 baht fine.
BMA (Bangkok Metropolitan Authority) officials have identified 233 trouble spots where motorcyclists often use the footpath as a short-cut or to avoid the traffic.
CCTV are also being installed in problem areas in order to catch offenders.
People wanting rewards have been asked to take a photo, with the registration plate clearly showing, name the location and send it to…
LINE: ไลน์แอด รางวัลนำจับ @ebn6703w (Line ad reward for fines)
WESITE: https://www.bangkok.go.th/reward or https://203.155.220.179/reward
FACEBOOK: สำนักเทศกิจ กรุงเทพมหานคร (Bangkok tessakit office)
PHONE: 02 465 6644.

Bangkok
Woman abducted at gunpoint in Central Bang Na car park

A driver working in Bang Na allegedly abducted a woman at gunpoint and forced her to drive to a ‘short time’ hotel. 33 year old Kasira, a cosmetic sales employee, was sitting in her car doing her makeup in the car park of Central Bang Na preparing for a meeting with a customer.
Quick thinking from the victim likely saved her from rape. The driver was in custody shortly after the incident.
Daily News reports that a “fat” man dressed in blue driver’s uniform opened the back door of her car, sat on the back seat and put a gun to her head. He ordered her to drive to a short time hotel to have sex with her. Terrified, she started driving towards the “First Inn” but found it had shut down. The woman and her attacker then headed to the “Heart Inn” on Sri Nakharin Road.
As she was reversing into a car space in front of the hotel she deliberately went crashed into a table and chairs to attract the attention of the hotel staff. She then jumped out of the car and ran.
The assailant leapt out of the back of the car and jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off. Hotel staff contacted the police who studied CCTV and identified his uniform as a driver at The Nation building on Bang Na – Trat Road.
The building was staked out and an alert put out for police to look out for a white Toyota Vios, the woman’s car. The man soon arrived back at The Nation building in a taxi and was arrested and taken to the police station.
Relatives of the victim headed to the station and tried to attack him forcing police to move the interview with the man to an upstairs area.
The suspect has been was identified as 47 year old Thakoon In-rung who identified himself as a driver for executives who worked in the building.
He said he was filling in time at the Central car park and saw an attractive woman in a car with the driver’s door open, explaining to police that he became “sexually aroused”. He admitted jumping in the car and putting his 11mm gun to her head and ordering her to drive to the hotel for sex.
He has been charged with abduction, menacing and threatening behaviour and theft, and remains in custody pending a court appearance.

