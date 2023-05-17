Mayor sentenced to death over land activist’s murder in Thailand

Photos via KhaoSod

The Lower Court sentenced the former Mayor of Wang Wiset district to the death penalty today over the murder of a lawyer and land rights activist in Trang province, southern Thailand, two years ago. The hitman and another man were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Today, Trang Provincial Court sentenced 52 year old Charinrat “Chuan” Kruthirat to death after he and two others were found guilty of murdering 54 year old Somsak “Lawyer Wao” Ochuenjit in 2021. Chuan was the mastermind behind the lawyer’s assassination.

At 7.40am on May 4, 2021, a gunman fatally shot Somsak while he was working in a rubber plantation near his home. Somsak had not long before told his family that he was receiving death threats.

Somsak was assassinated after leading a campaign for the right to agricultural land for poor farmers in Wang Wiset district. Tensions were high between local farmers occupying oil plantations without valid leases, government agencies, and private companies backed by politicians.

Four days later, the Asia director at Human Rights Watch, Brad Adams, called on the Thai authorities to investigate the murder…

“Thai authorities should not just stand by while grassroots activists in southern provinces are being murdered for standing up for their communities.”

“The Thai government should urgently conduct a credible and impartial investigation and bring those responsible for Somsak’s death to justice.”

Human Rights Watch pointed out that five land activists have been killed in southern Thailand over the past decade.

Two years on, justice is set to be served for Somsak after the court sentenced Chuan to death for planning the murder and hiring a hitman.

The court also sentenced the former village chief of Moo 10, Chalermwat “Yai Pua” Nokroorak, to life imprisonment for his role in the planning of the murder although he did not participate on the day itself.

The hitman, Saranyoo “Nil” Kueboonsong, was at first sentenced to death for shooting dead Somsak. However, because the hitman ratted out Chuan – helping the police’s investigation hugely – and plead guilty, his sentence was reduced to life imprisonment.

All three men were taken into custody after the verdict was read yesterday and taken to Trang Provincial Prison.

Follow us on :













Somsak’s family travelled to Khao Phra Wiset Temple after the verdict was read to burn incense and to inform Somsak’s spirit to rest easy because justice had finally been served.

Wang Wiset district will hold elections to find a replacement mayor.