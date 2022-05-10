Man steals ฿300,000 from his stepmother and gives it away “to make merit”

A man from the Isaan province of Buriram allegedly stole ฿300,000 from his stepmother because he wanted to “make merit” by giving it away. He gave away ฿109,000 cash at a local market and bought products valued at ฿200,000 which he gave away to locals for free.

CCTV footage shows 39 year old Wuttisak sitting on a motorbike and spreading banknotes all over the floor at a market in Satuek district on Saturday at 3am. Locals and merchants were tripping over each other trying to collect all the cash.

Her stepson stole her bank card and used it to take money out at the ATM, before giving it to locals… out of the goodwill of his heart.

Thai media reported that 70 year old Somwang filed a complaint at Satuek Police Station in Buriram province on Monday. She asked police to help her track down the cash. Superintendent of Satuek Police Station Wachirawit Wannathani said police had visited the market to urge sellers and residents to return the cash. They said anyone identifiable on the CCTV could face charges if they didn’t return the money.

So far, the police have collected a grand total of 2,900 baht.

Wittasuk admitted stealing the money and handing it out at the market in the early hours of Saturday morning. He apologised to Somwang, saying the reason he stole the cash was because he wanted to make merit for his deceased father. He said he wouldn’t do it again.

Somwang said that her stepson had previously stolen a golden necklace from her, sold it, and given away the money to “make merit.” She said she loves her son and wants the relevant departments to care for him.

SOURCE: Dailynews | Khaosod