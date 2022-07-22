Justice Minister insists Thailand winning the war against drugs

The Justice Minister, Somsak Thepsutin, insists the government is winning the war against drugs in Thailand because of the kingdom’s strict laws, despite opposition saying it is worse and out of control.

Pheu Thai Party MP Manaporn Charoensri yesterday blamed the government at the censure motion for failing to control the drug situation in Thailand. The MP said drugs were not only more accessible now but cheaper nowadays.

But the Justice Minister hit back declaring that, under PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, the government has worked hard to suppress drugs in all forms. He added people could see that drugs in the country had decreased and the situation had improved.

Somsak accepted drugs were more accessible and cheaper because the new technology used in drug production made it easier to mass produce drugs for criminals.

But the 66 year old MP made it known that the drug situation had improved in Thailand because of strict new laws and police operations to suppress drug trafficking. Somsak proudly announced the government set a target to seize assets from drug dealers at 10 billion baht this year but had already surpassed that target almost tenfold at 93.37 billion baht.

The Justice Minister also praised PM Prayut for the successful drug suppression, saying the PM has been rewarded by the Foreign Anti-Narcotics and Crime Community.

Somsak reported that last year police arrested about 356,096 people suspected of being involved in drug cases, adding this year the number is already at about 251,012.

The MP reiterated the government’s policy of rewarding those who come forward with information leading to the arrest of those involved in taking, making, selling, or trafficking drugs. Citizens get rewarded 5% of the drug value haul, while police officers who arrest suspects get 25%.

Somsak believes these incentives are helping the government win the war against drugs.

SOURCE: Thairath | Matichon