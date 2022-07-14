Hello Kitty Horror Story: Thieves return ‘haunted’ teddy bear stolen from scrapyard

In a peculiar sequence of events, CCTV footage from a scrapyard in Kamphaeng Phet province, central Thailand, reveals a man and a woman stealing a giant Hello Kitty doll from a written-off car… and then coming back to return the doll in the middle of the night.

In May, the driver of the car died in a road accident. The car was destroyed and taken to a scrapyard in the Mueang district. The car owner’s giant Hello Kitty doll was left in the back seat, completely unscathed by the car crash. A friend of the deceased said they had bought the doll for the driver as a birthday present.

On Tuesday afternoon, CCTV captured a man and a woman pulling up to the scrapyard and getting out of their car. The couple opened the destroyed car’s door and took out the giant white and pink teddy bear. They got back in their car and drove away.

At 2am the following day, the couple returned to the scene of the crime. CCTV shows the couple, with blank faces, getting out of their car and throwing Hello Kitty face down on the ground in front of the scrapyard.

When the scrapyard owner saw the CCTV footage, he said he was thoroughly confused by the whole saga. He thought, why steal it, just to bring it back? The scrapyard owner concluded that the giant Hello Kitty doll must be haunted.

Once the thieves were identified, they were asked about their motives. The woman said that the night she stole the Hello Kitty doll, she saw a shadow of a little girl in her bedroom. Then, she felt like something was choking her. The couple took the teddy back to the scrapyard straight away.

SOURCE: KhaoSod