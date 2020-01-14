Gold shop gunman could have fled to Chon Buri | The Thaiger

Central Thailand
Gold shop gunman could have fled to Chon Buri
The armed gunman who shot and killed three people, injuring another four during an apparent gold shop robbery in Lop Buri last week, could have fled to Chon Buri. Police are raising the possibility after the Thai army chief Apirat Kongsompong met with the heads of Provincial Police Regions 1 (Bangkok) and 2 (Chon Buri) in Bangkok yesterday.
Some media and social media posts have speculated that the gunman could be a trained military officer due to his wardrobe, efficiency, demeanour and aim during the incident. He acted alone during the robbery.
The Lop Buri police chief, Pol Maj Gen Natthaphon Supharason, directly in control of the investigation into the identity and location of the gunman, says his team is “working around the clock”. He admitted that, at this stage, they were unable to ascertain whether the perpetrator was still in Lop Buri province or had fled the area.
“We’ve made some progress, but it will take time to obtain further clues.”
He is also asking the public who may have been driving around the Lop Buri area on the day of the incident to check their dashcam cameras which could have caught sight of the suspect. The man fled on a white and red Yamaha Fino motorcycle, hardly a high speed getaway vehicle.
Police have confirmed that the gunman fired a total of 13 shots, killed three people and injured four others. A two year old, walking with his mother past the shop at the time of the incident, was shot in the head and died later in hospital. The gold the killer was able to escape with has a value of between 500,000 – 600,000 baht.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Air Pollution
Central Thailand farmers ignore orders to stop burning off their sugar cane
Stick your burning ban up your 2.5 micron particulate!
Local sugarcane growers in Nakhon Sawan, central Thailand, are burning their fields at night despite authorities’ ban on the practice. It appears little to nothing is being done to curb the practice which is one of the main causes, if not the main cause, of the smoke and haze problems in various parts of the country throughout the year.
And the farmers are just taking advantage of the lack of enforcement.
Bottomline, it saves farmers money and the labourers say they prefer collecting burnt sugarcane rather than fresh canes. They say the fresh cane is full of leaves and snakes. By burning the huge average of plantations across the region they avoid the long wait time for harvesting machines. The harvesting machines are in short supply. Last year there were promises of the government buying shared harvesters for the sugar cane farmers but nothing appears to have transpired and the farmers are just reverting to they old habits of clearing paddocks with burning.
Farmers say simply seating fire to the fields and burning the cane before harvest saves time and money.
Despite doing the burins at night, when farmers believe they will avoid the notice of the sleeping authorities, they are providing easy to locate burn-offs. Authorities banned field burning late last year in a bid to control the hazardous fine smoke particles that were drifting into highly populated city areas.
Today Chiang Mai has ended up as the 6th most polluted city in the world. An Airvisual map shows multiple fires underway around central Thailand today and the Nakhon Sawan air quality station with a reading of 152 as of lunchtime today.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Central Thailand
Killer in Lop Buri gold shop attack may be ex-military
Police now believe the attack at a Lop Buri gold shop in central Thailand last Thursday that killed three, including a two year old boy, may have been carried out by a former military officer. Four others were wounded in what appeared to be a botched robbery. A high ranking police source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters that national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda flew to Lop Buri Sunday evening for an urgent meeting with investigators.
A second source said police are looking for a 35-40 year old man, 165-168 centimetres tall, who is well trained in using firearms. The suspect escaped with gold worth about 635,000 baht.
In an interview, deputy national police chief Suchart Teerasawat said police are reviewing private firearm registrations in Lop Buri. There are about 300 registered firearms in the province.
Suchart says more police are being deployed to speed up the investigation, and that there has been progress but certain details cannot be made public.
The deputy police chief said that the probe is also looking at the possibility that the suspect had a background in sport shooting.
Lop Buri provincial police commander Nattapol Sukrasorn said yesterday the focus of the investigation remains on the robbery, but police have not ruled out other motives.
An unnamed source in the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) says its officers are working with local police, examining surveillance footage to determine the killer’s escape route.
The CSD has asked local specialists for information about the suspect’s gun and silencer, according to the source. The silencer appeared to be “Thai made” and this type of equipment is owned by “a very limited number of gun enthusiasts.”
The Aurora gold shop reopened today for the first time since the robbery as security was being stepped up in Robinson shopping mall where the attack took place. The suspect had made off with 28.5 baht weight of gold, worth about 635,000 baht.
Financial assistance has also poured in for the families of the shooting victims.
SOURCE: The Bangkok Post
Central Thailand
Restaurant owner returns 700,000 baht to tourist
Imagine discovering you’ve left close to three quarters of a million baht in cash at a Thai restaurant. That’s exactly what happened to a tourist from Ubon Ratchathani on Sunday. Fortunately for him, the money was in good hands. Pariwat Thangtham was horrified to discover he’d left a bag with 700,000 baht in cash at a restaurant in Petchabun province, central Thailand.
Pariwat says he was “shocked” after discovering the money was missing. He’d planned to deposit the cash in a bank after returning from his trip.
He immediately sent a message to a Facebook page created to help tourists with just such situations, and the page’s administrator contacted the Mountain Tiger Restaurant in Phu Thap Boek, where had dined. The restaurant’s owner, Chakkrapong Plaichaiyaphum, assured him the money had been found and was safe.
He drove back to the restaurant to collect the money and commended Chakkrapong wholeheartedly.
“I really thank the restaurant from the bottom of my heart.”
Netizens and social media users also praised the restaurateur on the Facebook page after the story was posted.
“Kudos. He has done good things for Lom Kao district.”
Phu Thap Boek is a popular attraction in Petchabun province.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
