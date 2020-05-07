German national stabbed to death in central Thailand | The Thaiger

Crime
German national stabbed to death in central Thailand
A 60 year old German man, who worked as an English teacher, has been found stabbed to death at his home in the central province of Prachan Buri.
The Bangkok Post reports that the man’s body was discovered by his ex-wife, 45 year old Sriwan Khunmak. He has been named in Thai media as Wilhelm Klaus. It’s understood that he also has a 19 year old daughter and taught English at the THAmBRIT Mr Paul language school.
His ex-wife Mrs Sriwan says that even though they had separated, she would visit her ex-husband frequently, adding that he called her this Tuesday to ask for help collecting a 40,000 baht cheque his mother had just sent him from Germany. When she arrived at his home yesterday morning, she discovered his body.
Photo: Bangkok Post
The police, accompanied by a doctor from Chaophya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital, found the victim’s body lying face down on a bed. He was wearing only shorts and had been stabbed in the chest. A blood stained knife, of the type usually used for cutting fruit, was found at the scene.
The body has been sent to Chaophya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital for autopsy and a murder investigation has been launched.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
4 arrested over park ranger’s shooting death
Further to a story published yesterday by The Thaiger, police have now arrested 4 men for the shooting death of a forest protection officer at Sap Langka Wildlife Sanctuary in the central province of Lop Buri. Police overseeing the Central Plains provinces say the arrested men are residents in tambon Kut Ta Phet of Lam Sonthi district.
The men, allegedly poachers, have been identified as Thes Netsangsri, Boonlue Saikhun, Warawut Thuasanit and Boonlome Jullanak. Authorities did not reveal how they were able to find and arrest the 4 suspects.
But police have revealed that they were caught in an area near the wildlife sanctuary and have confessed to killing Khuan Chaiprasert, the chief forest protection officer there. They report that some of the suspects admitted opening fire on forest protection officers to evade arrest while hunting illegally in the forest.
Police yesterday returned to the scene of the crime to collect more evidence. The arrests were made after PM Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered local police to bring Khuan’s murderers to justice as quickly as possible on Tuesday.
Khuan along with two other officers were on patrol in the forest on Monday when they came under fire.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Park ranger shot dead in Lop Buri clash with poachers
A park ranger has been killed in a clash with poachers in the central Lop Buri province. 37 year old fish and wildlife ranger Karn Chaiprasert was found dead on Monday with a gunshot wound.
The head of the wildlife sanctuary, Wasant Klomchinda, said Karn led a 3 member team on patrol on Sunday in a forest on the Khao Ruak mountainside. As night fell, they set up a checkpoint in the area, 3 kilometres from the sanctuary’s borders.
At 10am Monday, the team spotted 3 men with hunting gear. They tried to stop them but the men fled deeper into the forest. A an exchange of gunfire followed during the pursuit. Karn was found dead on a sharp slope 300 metres from the checkpoint. Klomchinda and police were notified of his death.
Police checked the scene and found shell casings, knapsacks, supplies and paraphernalia for methamphetamine use. They followed the trail of evidence for 2 kilometres to the border of the sanctuary but found no one. Due to rough terrain, it was 5:30pm on Monday before Karn’s body was finally brought from the hills to the town for an autopsy.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha offered condolences to Karn’s family and ordered related agencies to provide aid for his family.
Karn, a native of the north central Phetchabun province, joined the wildlife sanctuary a year ago. He’d also worked at Thap Lan National Park in Prachin Buri and Nakhon Ratchasima provinces for 10 years.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post
Hot News
A box found by a villager in Phetchabun was identified as a bomb
Yesterday, as a villager rode his bicycle from the local temple in Petchabun province to go see a friend, he discovered a mysterious box laying on the ground in Tha Phom tambon. With ‘excitement’ he took the box back to his friend’s shop hoping it was valuable and a sign of good fortune. When he arrived, one of his employees told him it looked like a bomb.
The Tha Phon Police Station received the notification yesterday of the suspected bomb. When they arrived they described it as a cardboard box with a digital clock taped to the front connected to wires from inside the box.
They then notified the Phetchabun Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team as well as the local rescue team (we’re very impressed that there’s a Phetchabun Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team!).
When officials arrived they described the box as around 15 centimetres lock and connected to a digital clock. Officials quickly placed a car tyre around the box and ordered the local villagers to evacuate the area.
The EOD team inspected the box and discovered that the clock was still running and scanners also confirmed that there was a high possibility that the box contained explosive materials.
Officials then decided to use a high-pressure water to render the bomb inert. Upon closer inspection, after the bomb was deactivated, it was confirmed that it was indeed some sort of timed improvised explosive device (IED).
Phetchabun is a long way from the deep southern provinces that have experienced problems with roadside bombings and the death of around 7,000 over the past 2 decades.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
