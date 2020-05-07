German national stabbed to death in central Thailand | The Thaiger

A 60 year old German man, who worked as an English teacher, has been found stabbed to death at his home in the central province of Prachan Buri.

The Bangkok Post reports that the man’s body was discovered by his ex-wife, 45 year old Sriwan Khunmak. He has been named in Thai media as Wilhelm Klaus. It’s understood that he also has a 19 year old daughter and taught English at the THAmBRIT Mr Paul language school.

His ex-wife Mrs Sriwan says that even though they had separated, she would visit her ex-husband frequently, adding that he called her this Tuesday to ask for help collecting a 40,000 baht cheque his mother had just sent him from Germany. When she arrived at his home yesterday morning, she discovered his body.

Photo: Bangkok Post

The police, accompanied by a doctor from Chaophya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital, found the victim’s body lying face down on a bed. He was wearing only shorts and had been stabbed in the chest. A blood stained knife, of the type usually used for cutting fruit, was found at the scene.

The body has been sent to Chaophya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital for autopsy and a murder investigation has been launched.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post