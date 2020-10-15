Alleged kidnapping attempt in Isaan region, missing child found tied up | The Thaiger

Crime
Alleged kidnapping attempt in Isaan region, missing child found tied up
A girl was allegedly kidnapped by a group in the Isaan province Amnat Charoen. She was found with tied up and her was mouth stuffed with paper.
The girl says a teenager approached her and offered candy. She said she wasn’t hungry and that she didn’t have money, but the teen allegedly replied that it was okay and he had snacks in his car. When the girl got to the vehicle, a group of people tied up her hands and feet, and stuffed paper in her mouth, Thai media reports. The vehicle did not have license plates, and apparently came from out of town. Thai media says the car was driving around the village for a while.
The girl’s grandparents noticed the child had been gone for a while and went looking for her. After searching for her, they contacted the village chief and an announcement was made on the village’s speakers.
When the alleged kidnappers heard the announcements about the missing girl on the loud speakers, they dropped the girl off and drove away, Thai media reports. Villagers who heard the announcements helped search for the missing child. She was found with her hands tied up with a sweater, her feet tied with electrical wire and her mouth stuffed with paper.
“Villagers believe these types of gangs kidnap the children for sale and is a big part of human trafficking in Thailand.”
Thai media did not report on any arrests or possible suspects.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Phuket
Gunman surrenders after holding Phuket woman hostage for 4 hours
A man who held a Phuket shopkeeper hostage at gunpoint has surrendered following a 4 hour stand-off with police. Nation Thailand reports that the incident occurred in the sub-district of Srissontorn last night.
Police say they had earlier pursued a group of teenagers wanted for drugs offences. 1 of the suspects ran into a motorbike repair shop near the Banya intersection, taking a woman hostage at gunpoint. A stand-off ensued, while officers attempted to negotiate with the gunman.
After 4 hours, the man put the gun down and was taken into custody. It’s understood the woman was left shaken by the incident but was unhurt.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Parents press ahead with class-action against school at centre of abuse claims
A school in the central province of Nonthaburi is facing a class-action lawsuit from parents, amid allegations of abuse at the facility. The claims originally came to light when a teacher was captured on CCTV physically abusing students in her care. In the footage, Ornuma Plodprong, aka, “Khru Jum”, can be seen repeatedly hitting students, pushing one to the floor, and dragging another child across the room. The incidents occurred at the Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School, just north of central Bangkok.
After being physically attacked by some angry parents, Ornuma filed a police complaint against them, which she has since withdrawn. The parents in question, Chanwit Noisuekying and Kancharinrat Singdechudom, have paid fines of 100 baht following the assault. Rumours emerged that a group of parents had decided to forgive Ornuma when they were seen being photographed at a police station in the company of the teacher. Chanwit has dismissed the rumours, saying he is still bringing charges against her. He adds that his son, Seu, showed signs of trauma after seeing the teacher earlier this week.
Since the original claims of abuse surfaced, the scandal has grown, with allegations of abuse surfacing at other Sarasas schools and subsequent investigations uncovering a host of other violations, including the employment of unqualified teachers and foreigners working without work permits.
The private school has had to return tuition fees and has been ordered to install additional CCTV cameras and to display the qualifications of its teachers. It has also been ordered to pay any medical expenses incurred by the victims. To date, it’s understood 16 teachers and caretakers have been charged.
SOURCE: CoconutsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
6 people found guilty for “pretty” Bangkok model’s death
A man has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for the death of Thitima “Lunlabelle” Noraphanpiphat, a 25 year old model who was found dead last year in the lobby of a Bangkok condominium. Rachadech “Nam Oon” Wongthabutr was found guilty of illegally detaining Lunlabelle and leaving her dead body in the condominium. 5 other people were found guilty for involvement in the woman’s death.
Police reports say she died from “extreme alcohol intoxication” with a blood alcohol level of 418 milligrams per 100 millilitres. Lunlabelle was a model, known in Thailand as a “pretty,” and often did promotional work. She had been hired to serve drinks at a house party in Nonthaburi, outside Bangkok, on September 16, 2019. The next day, she was found dead on a sofa in a Bangkok condominium.
The case exposed another side of the entertainment business. Sexual harassment and abuse are common in the line of work where the models are often pressured to drink excessive amounts of alcohol. Since the “pretties” are typically looked down upon in Thai society, the women tend to not file police complaints when there is abuse.
Wongtabutr, then 24 years old, was the last person Lunlabelle was seen with alive. Surveillance camera footage shows him entering his apartment building with a woman who appeared to be unconscious. He took her up to his floor and carried the woman back hours later, leaving her lifeless body on a sofa in the lobby.
The homeowner who hosted the party, 29 year old Chaiyaphon Panna, as well as 4 others who attended the party – 33 year old Nathee Sathipongsathaporn, 24 year old Phikunthong Bunpha, 35 year old Koset Ritnithiruek and 27 year old Kritsada Lohitdi – all were found guilty of being involvement in the model’s death. They were sentenced to 5 years and 4 months in prison and must pay 748,660 baht in compensation.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Gunman surrenders after holding Phuket woman hostage for 4 hours
Residents in border areas accuse officials of lax control over Burmese drivers
UPDATE: Bangkok under a State of Emergency, protests ‘cleared’, 20+ arrested,
Alleged kidnapping attempt in Isaan region, missing child found tied up
Parents press ahead with class-action against school at centre of abuse claims
Protest planned at Bangkok’s Rathchaprasong intersection, despite State of Emergency
Anti-government activists arrested at Democracy Monument rally denied bail
Police arrest protest organiser after she calls for a new rally in Bangkok this afternoon
Activists vow to fight on despite arrest of leaders, emergency decree
Phuket tax revenue plummets during pandemic – VIDEO
Activists dispersed, protest leaders arrested, as State of Emergency declared in Bangkok
Truck drivers carrying ‘royal supporters’ face charges for travelling on expressways
6 people found guilty for “pretty” Bangkok model’s death
Police stop protesters as they march towards Government House in Bangkok – PHOTOS
New budget in the works for emergency services after “insufficient” funds complaint
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and how to recover
Timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
King Bhumibol Adulyadej – in remembrance of the “Father of Thailand”
The myth of native English speaking teachers in Thailand – OPINION
Minor International Chairman calls for major overhaul of Thailand’s ASQ
German politician raises questions about the status of Thailand’s Head of State
Former Muay Thai champion dies after poisonous centipede bite
No one in Guangzhou applied for the Special Tourist Visa, Foreign Ministry
UPDATE: Covid-19 visitor entry around the region
The Pattaya to Hua Hin bridge. Government discusses 900 billion baht investment.
Is it time for Thailand to restart its tourist industry? – SURVEY
Medical chief in favour of re-opening borders, calls zero cases target unrealistic
Travellers from Thailand positive for Covid-19 in new saliva test at Japan airport
Covid-19 could lead to a crisis worse than the 1997 Asian financial crisis
Special Tourist Visa flight postponed, National Security Council confirms
Thailand News Today | BKK protest update, Chiang Mai ‘quiet’, Baby klong crocs | October 14
Thailand News Today | No STV tourists, Boss in Dubai, border fears in Tak | October 13
Thailand News Today | Land bridge project, “Thai Bridge”, Chaing Mai black widow | October 12
Thailand News Today | Army v Twitter, Tourism interrupted, Thailand World’s #6 | October 9
Thailand News Today | Tourist arrivals postponed, Will Boss return?, deadly centipede | October 8
Thailand News Today | Poll-Keep borders closed, quarantine exemption, heavy rain | October 7
Thailand News Today | Business people exemptions, road checkpoints, Phuket delay | October 6
Thailand News Today | Live from Thammasat, Sacked teacher sues parents, Pattaya eating contest | October 5, 2020
Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2
Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1
Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29
Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28
Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24
Trending
- Food Scene1 day ago
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and how to recover
- Events2 days ago
King Bhumibol Adulyadej – in remembrance of the “Father of Thailand”
- Politics4 days ago
German politician raises questions about the status of Thailand’s Head of State
- Phuket3 days ago
No one in Guangzhou applied for the Special Tourist Visa, Foreign Ministry
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
UPDATE: Covid-19 visitor entry around the region
- Economy3 days ago
The Pattaya to Hua Hin bridge. Government discusses 900 billion baht investment.
- Economy3 days ago
Covid-19 could lead to a crisis worse than the 1997 Asian financial crisis
- South3 days ago
Thailand’s land bridge plan still floating