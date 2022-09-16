After viral fight, Chon Buri police insist Bang Saen is not a ‘savage city’

After a vicious fight between a group of young male college students went viral on social media, Chon Buri police insisted that Bang Saen is not a “savage city.”

A Facebook video showed a large group of grown men brutally beating a group of college students in the early hours of Wednesday morning. It shows two of the students being beaten until they are on the ground unconscious or seriously injured. The video soon spread across social media.

The video was posted with the message, “Is Bang Saen a tourism city or a savage city?”

Chon Buri police arrested the suspects, and said the two sides had a personal conflict. They claimed that both sides were able to resolve the conflict without legal intervention. All the victims were reportedly safe at a hospital.

The police have now released a statement insisting, in bold letters, that Bang Saen is not a savage city, and it is “totally safe for tourists.”

In July, Chon Buri officials banned drinking on Bang Saen beach in order to cut out chaos and violence from drunk people. According to a report, travellers had said that they would feel safer and more relaxed if alcohol and tobacco were banned.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News