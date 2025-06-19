54 arrested in Bang Yai raid on illegal gambling den

Police and administrative officials conducted a raid on a dragon-tiger gambling den in Bang Yai, arresting 54 gamblers and seizing 218,340 baht.

This is the second such raid in the area within a fortnight. Yesterday, June 18, at 3pm, Kiattisak Trongsiri, Governor of Nonthaburi, along with Police Major General Kittithane Thananantawisin, Commander of Nonthaburi Provincial Police, and other officials led the operation.

The raid took place at an unnumbered warehouse set over one rai in Soi Kaew In, Mueang subdistrict, Bang Yai district. The venue, enclosed by a 3-metre high corrugated iron fence, was infiltrated by officials who scaled the barrier, leading to the arrest of 15 men, 31 women, and eight foreign workers.

The operation followed a tip-off to Bang Yai district officials about illegal gambling activities in the air-conditioned, securely fenced warehouse. Upon entry, officials discovered a group actively engaged in dragon-tiger gambling. Although the participants attempted to flee, they were encircled and apprehended by the authorities.

Governor Kiattisak stated the operation was initiated following local intelligence reports of the illegal activity. Consequently, the Bang Yai district administration and local police investigated and confirmed the presence of gambling before making the arrests.

The detainees included 46 Thai nationals and eight Myanmar nationals. The officials also seized over 200,000 baht in cash, along with gambling equipment.

Further investigations, including CCTV footage analysis, will determine the duration of the illegal operations and detail the types of gambling activities.

The crackdown on these operations is part of Nonthaburi’s strategic focus on eliminating illegal gambling, which is seen as detrimental to the local economy and contributing to public indebtedness. Previous similar operations in Bang Yai have been met with stringent enforcement, leading to arrests.

Current investigations will rely on CCTV evidence due to conflicting statements from those arrested. Police are committed to eradicating gambling dens, with robust intelligence networks and strict measures in place to deter such activities. If owners are identified, further legal actions, including money laundering charges, may be pursued.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Kittithane expressed appreciation for the collaborative efforts of Bang Yai district officials and police. This recent raid is the second in a week, highlighting a clear breach of the national police policy and Ministry of Interior’s prohibition on gambling activities.

The operation served as a demonstration of the police’s resolve to eradicate gambling dens and enforce legal repercussions for all involved, reported KhaoSod.

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
