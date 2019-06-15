35 year old arrested over Pattani Big C bombing and other insurgency-related crimes | The Thaiger

Crime
35 year old arrested over Pattani Big C bombing and other insurgency-related crimes
PHOTO: Remnants of a car bomb that exploded in front of a Big C in Pattani on May 9,2017
A suspect has been arrested by Thai security forces in Songkhla’s Thepa district. The man is believed to be a wanted insurgent – the subject of four arrest warrants in relation to violent incidents in the deep South. He’s been identified as 35 year old Ismael Morsu.
On Thursday, riding from his home in Thepa, police allege he saw an army checkpoint and immediately turned around, raising the suspicions of security police who chased him in a pickup truck. They managed to stop Morsu in Ban Tapaed village and took him into custody for identification and questioning.
The troops discovered that the suspect was a wanted felon being sought for alleged involvement in the car bomb attack at a Big C department store in Pattani province on May 9, 2017, the alleged killing of Mr. Chamnong Jiamjan in Thepa district on April 20, 2006, the alleged killing of assistant district chief Mr. Somsak Rakchart in Thepa district on January 9, 2005 and illegal possession of firearms.
Two other suspects in the Big C car bomb attack, who were caught earlier, have been sentenced to life in prison by the Pattani provincial court. Read The Thaiger story HERE.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Crime
Eighteen Burmese illegal migrants found in a Songkhla camp, Thailand
PHOTOS: The Nation
Eighteen Burmese illegal migrants have been found at a makeshift camp in forest near Songkhla’s Sadao district waiting waiting to be transported to Malaysia.
The 16 men and two women, kept in the woods for four days and told to live on young banana stalks and creek water, were found in a forest area two kilometres away from the main road.
Police later arrested a Burmese woman Nang Wae who was their ‘caretaker’ at a rented room in Khlong Ngae. The woman told police she didn’t send them food because the Malaysian ‘brokers’ had not transferred money to her. With no money, she had to leave her countrymen in the forest until a vehicle was sent to transport them to Malaysia.
A team of anti-human trafficking officials, police and soldiers found the migrants in the forest yesterday morning (Friday).
Bangkok
Bangkok pair arrested over 4 million baht scam
PHOTO: Facebook/csdthai
A 19 year old has been arrested in Bangkok over a social media scam. She, and an accomplice, allegedly hacked in Line and Facebook accounts and were able to scam over 100 users to transfer money.
Bangkok Post has named the pair as 19 year old Naruemol Lamperngmee and 48 year old Samart Yoosop.
Crime Suppression police caught up with them at the Paradise Mansion building in Bangkok’s Min Buri district in the northeast of the capital. Police allege they had scammed over 4 million baht by hacking into accounts and then borrowing money from the friends of the person whose page they’d hacked. Up to 100 people have been caught up in the scam. The 48 year old accomplice was allegedly paid 1-2,000 baht each time he transferred money from one of the accounts.
The pair have been handed over to the Bukkhalo police for processing and legal action. Arrest warrants were issued for the pair by the Thon Buri Criminal Court on May 16 on charges of fraud by impersonating other people to swindle money from victims.
Chiang Rai
2.2 million meth pills seized in Chiang Rai cross-border interception
In the game of ‘catch me if you can’ between drug smugglers and Thai police, this was another successful interception of a large drug cache making its way into Thailand.
Authorities intercepted 2.2 million methamphetamine pills and 11 kilograms of crystal meth (ice) in the hills north of Chiang Rai.
The Nation reports that Narcotics Suppression Bureau report that the drugs were supplied by the South Wa hill-tribal group based near Ban Pha Khao area in Myanmar, opposite the border to Chiang Rai’s Mae Fa Luang district.
The illicit drugs were seized from a car that tried to break through a checkpoint in Tambon Mae Chaen in Mae Chan district at 11.23pm on June 11. Police chased the vehicle and cut it off near Wat Phra That Saeng Kham. Two suspects from the car fled into the darkness leaving behind the large haul of drugs in 15 sacks.
The following morning police searched a house in Tambon Pateung, where they arrested a male suspect identified as Jasor Nunuko.
The recent crackdown has also led to drug gangs shifting their approach from previously sending a large batch of narcotics to multiple distributors – at more than 10 million meth pills at a time – to now sending narcotics in smaller amounts in the hope of better avoiding detection.
SOURCE: The Nation
