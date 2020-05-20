12 Rohingya arrested for illegal entry in Tak province | The Thaiger

Crime
12 Rohingya arrested for illegal entry in Tak province
Police in the western Thai province of Tak, near the Burmese border, say 12 Rohingya were arrested in the Mae Sot district and charged with illegal entry.
The Rohingya are an ethnic group in Myanmar. Most live in Rakhine State on Myanmar’s western coast. Myanmar is a majority Buddhist state, but the Rohingya are primarily Muslim, though a small number are Hindu. They are considered “the most persecuted minority in the world” by the UN.
A team of police, military and administrative officials nabbed the 2 men and 8 women, who were accompanied by a 3 year old boy and a 9 year old girl. They were arrested at a rented room near the first Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge across the Moei river in tambon Tha Sai Luat. Officials say all 12 Rohingya will be repatriated to Myanmar after legal proceedings are complete.
When questioned, they said they came from Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine, and were en route to Malaysia. They said they were brought across the border to Mae Sot by brokers who charged them 140,000 baht. They had paid the first half in advance in Burmese currency to the brokers.
In Mae Sot, they were sheltered by 2 Thai men, who were also arrested and charged with providing shelter for illegal migrants.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Ex high ranking Buddhist officials convicted of embezzling millions
5 former National Office of Buddhism officials, including a former chief, have been found guilty of stealing 21 million baht from the organisation back in 2015. The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases convicted the 5 of embezzlement and sentenced them to prison. They are also required to repay 21 million baht to the NOB.
The convicted were identified as…
• 61 year old Phanom Sonsilp, a former director of the NOB
• Bunloet Sopha, aged 54, a former official at the Lampang Buddhism office
• 51 year old Phonphen Kittitharangkun and 54 year old Kaeo Chittakhop, former academics with the NOB’s division for Buddhism studies;
• Phatthana Su-ammatmontri, aged 50, a former academic with the NOB’s Buddhism promotion division.
Phanom, Bunloet, Phonphen and Kaeo were given 13 years and 4 months in prison for embezzlement, while Phatthana was given 4 years for helping them. The court ordered all 5 to jointly return 21 million baht to the NOB.
Meanwhile, the court handed suspended sentences to 2 former monks found guilty of 6 counts of money laundering at the Wat Sa Ket temple in Bangkok. They were identified as Methi Sutthikon and Wichit Thammaphon, former assistant abbots at the temple. The court found the duo guilty of approving a 14.2 million baht in cash transfers from the temple’s account from March to December in 2015.
They were handed 8 years in prison but their sentences were suspended.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
University lecturers suspended over sexual assault allegations
Two Isaan university lecturers have been suspended following sexual assault allegations The 47 year old male lecturer was accused of sexually abusing his own children – a 9 year old girl and a 7 year old boy, allegedly on several occasions.
The man has been charged with statutory child rape, according to the Bangkok Post. The man was accused by his 37 year old wife, who is another lecturer at the university. Muang police in Nakhon Ratchasima are still investigating. At this stage the man denies the claims. Police have not reported the names of the alleged suspect or victims, or the university involved to protect the victims.
Last week, the woman asked the Nakhon Ratchasima governor for help because she said the police investigation was moving too slow. She initially filed a complaint with the police a few weeks ago.
Along with interviews from the police, the Post reports that the couple will also testify to a “fact-finding” committee set up by the university.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Bangkok Post
Crime
Mother leaves newborn in north east forest after giving birth
A newborn baby was found in an Isaan forest recently. Thai news reports say that the baby was covered in blood with the umbilical cord still attached. Luckily, the baby survived and is now in the care of a local hospital.
A villager found the newborn while walking through the forest in the Nakhon Ratchasima province, north east Thailand, and contacted authorities. After the news was reported in Thai media, police received a tip on the identity of the mother. The forest is located in Pak Chong District.
The 36 year old woman’s name has not been revealed. She was arrested and taken to Moosi sub-district police station. Thai Residents reports that the woman forgot to take her birth control and did not want a child. She already has one child with her ex-husband, and her current husband is 21 years old.
A mother in southern Thailand also left her newborn baby shortly after giving birth. Just last week, a deceased newborn baby was found in university pond in Nakhon Si Thammarat.
SOURCES: Thai Residents| Khaosod | Bangkok Post
