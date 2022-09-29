Connect with us

Hot News

Chiang Mai’s famous giant panda turns 21 years old

Published

 on 

Giant panda Lin Hui

Chiang Mai’s famous giant panda, Lin Hui, has turned 21 years old. The panda is well-known as being Chiang Mai Zoo’s most popular attraction, with birthday festivities drawing crowds from all around the country. The Chinese Consulate-General in Chiang Mai wrote a special card for the zoo, saying it was grateful for the zoo’s efforts in caring for the panda over the years. The consulate representative said the panda receives a lot of affection from Chiang Mai villagers and Thais, in addition to being well-cared for by the zoo. She said Lin Hui’s stay in the zoo is indicative of the great relationship between Thailand and China.

As a result, she says the Chinese Consulate-General will boost its funding for panda research and conservation at the zoo. The zoo’s director, Wuthichai Muangman says the panda is in good health and is being closely monitored by a veterinary team. Lin Hui is just one of two giant pandas that were on loan from China. Xuang Xuang is the other giant panda that was on loan but passed away back in 2019. Since 2003, over seven million visitors have flocked to the zoo to see the giant pandas.

But, the zoo hasn’t been without criticism over its practices. Just last week, the zoo faced allegations of neglect after Twitter posts showed pictures of the zoo in a bad state. Wuthichai responded to the allegations by holding a press conference. He noted that one tiger that was in question on the Twitter post, was currently within the recommended weight range for its age. The Twitter post showed a photo of an allegedly underweight tiger that was vomiting into a polluted pond.

Wuthichai says tigers are typically slim and can appear gaunt. He also said that vomiting is normal behaviour for felines as they cough up fur upon grooming themselves. He also responded to the photos that allegedly showed a polluted pond by saying that the green colour of the pond was the result of plankton, a natural occurrence in freshwater that isn’t dangerous. The zoo director also said that bird carcasses that were seen in the Twitter post were being addressed while noting that the carcasses were that of the migrating birds’ offspring that were passing through the zoo.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

  • Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand1 min ago

Thai woman says she will kill herself unless compensated
Pattaya56 mins ago

Free meals in Pattaya during Vegetarian Festival
Politics2 hours ago

No coup is being plotted in Thailand, insists Ministry of Defence
Sponsored22 hours ago

Segafredo Zanetti Coffee teamed up with Bangkok Airways and hosted “Bangkok Airways Surf Festival 2022”
Environment2 hours ago

“Billy” murder suspect reinstated at Kaeng Krachan NP
Thailand2 hours ago

Woman’s body in luggage found floating in Mekong River
Hot News3 hours ago

Nok Air cancels Nakhon Ratchasima-Chiang Mai flight routes
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Airports of Thailand reports 200% increase in traffic at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Entertainment3 hours ago

The tax returns don’t lie – Shakira prepares for court battle in Barcelona
Thailand3 hours ago

Thai mental health officials want psychiatric drugs listed as essential meds
Thailand3 hours ago

2 Thai knights in shining armour aid lost foreign child in Pattaya
Hot News3 hours ago

Chiang Mai’s famous giant panda turns 21 years old
Weather4 hours ago

Category 4 Hurricane Ian hits US state of Florida’s coast
Best of4 hours ago

5 suit tailors in Bangkok that’ll make you look dapper
Weather4 hours ago

Tropical Storm Noru hits northeast Thailand, 1 dead, 2 injured
Patong4 hours ago

American tourist allegedly assaulted outside Patong bar
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending