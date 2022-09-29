Hot News
Chiang Mai’s famous giant panda turns 21 years old
Chiang Mai’s famous giant panda, Lin Hui, has turned 21 years old. The panda is well-known as being Chiang Mai Zoo’s most popular attraction, with birthday festivities drawing crowds from all around the country. The Chinese Consulate-General in Chiang Mai wrote a special card for the zoo, saying it was grateful for the zoo’s efforts in caring for the panda over the years. The consulate representative said the panda receives a lot of affection from Chiang Mai villagers and Thais, in addition to being well-cared for by the zoo. She said Lin Hui’s stay in the zoo is indicative of the great relationship between Thailand and China.
As a result, she says the Chinese Consulate-General will boost its funding for panda research and conservation at the zoo. The zoo’s director, Wuthichai Muangman says the panda is in good health and is being closely monitored by a veterinary team. Lin Hui is just one of two giant pandas that were on loan from China. Xuang Xuang is the other giant panda that was on loan but passed away back in 2019. Since 2003, over seven million visitors have flocked to the zoo to see the giant pandas.
But, the zoo hasn’t been without criticism over its practices. Just last week, the zoo faced allegations of neglect after Twitter posts showed pictures of the zoo in a bad state. Wuthichai responded to the allegations by holding a press conference. He noted that one tiger that was in question on the Twitter post, was currently within the recommended weight range for its age. The Twitter post showed a photo of an allegedly underweight tiger that was vomiting into a polluted pond.
Wuthichai says tigers are typically slim and can appear gaunt. He also said that vomiting is normal behaviour for felines as they cough up fur upon grooming themselves. He also responded to the photos that allegedly showed a polluted pond by saying that the green colour of the pond was the result of plankton, a natural occurrence in freshwater that isn’t dangerous. The zoo director also said that bird carcasses that were seen in the Twitter post were being addressed while noting that the carcasses were that of the migrating birds’ offspring that were passing through the zoo.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
- Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai woman says she will kill herself unless compensated
Free meals in Pattaya during Vegetarian Festival
No coup is being plotted in Thailand, insists Ministry of Defence
Segafredo Zanetti Coffee teamed up with Bangkok Airways and hosted “Bangkok Airways Surf Festival 2022”
“Billy” murder suspect reinstated at Kaeng Krachan NP
Woman’s body in luggage found floating in Mekong River
Nok Air cancels Nakhon Ratchasima-Chiang Mai flight routes
Airports of Thailand reports 200% increase in traffic at Suvarnabhumi Airport
The tax returns don’t lie – Shakira prepares for court battle in Barcelona
Thai mental health officials want psychiatric drugs listed as essential meds
2 Thai knights in shining armour aid lost foreign child in Pattaya
Chiang Mai’s famous giant panda turns 21 years old
Category 4 Hurricane Ian hits US state of Florida’s coast
5 suit tailors in Bangkok that’ll make you look dapper
Tropical Storm Noru hits northeast Thailand, 1 dead, 2 injured
American tourist allegedly assaulted outside Patong bar
5 suit tailors in Bangkok that’ll make you look dapper
8 Southern Thai food every visitor needs to taste
10 Isan food you need to try at least once
Thai drinks you must try while in Thailand
Military conscription in Russia could benefit Thailand’s economy
VIDEO: Floods tear through highway in northeast Thailand
Controversial British street artist Banksy in Bangkok
Small children in Pattaya learn to get help when locked in hot cars
Thai Airways releases details of winter flights itinerary
No word from China on Xi military coup whispers
Scams in Thailand – Common scams in Thailand to watch out for!
Thai TikTok star detained at Singapore airport over huge amount of cash
BMTA bus driver brawls with motorcycle rider in Bangkok
American told to stop riding go-kart in Chiang Mai
Passengers stranded after airport train breaks down
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews4 hours ago
5 suit tailors in Bangkok that’ll make you look dapper
-
Best Bites3 days ago
10 Isan food you need to try at least once
-
Best of3 days ago
Thai drinks you must try while in Thailand
-
Thailand3 days ago
VIDEO: Floods tear through highway in northeast Thailand
-
Southeast Asia3 days ago
Thai Airways releases details of winter flights itinerary
-
China4 days ago
No word from China on Xi military coup whispers
-
Singapore4 days ago
Thai TikTok star detained at Singapore airport over huge amount of cash
-
Mobile3 days ago
International money transfers made fast, secure and transparent with DeeMoney Neo App