Light up your 420 with OG Canna’s unbeatable deals in Bangkok

The date of counterculture

The date of counterculture is approaching, April 20 aka 420, as the hazy history of Thailand’s cannabis culture is highlighted since its legalisation in 2018 and decriminalisation in 2022. With that, OG Canna, one of the leading cannabis retailers in Thailand, is gearing up for the 420 celebrations in Bangkok beginning from April 20 to April 30. This event promises to bring together cannabis enthusiasts to advocate for the continued legalisation and acceptance of Cannabis.

420 Flash Sale!

Starting tomorrow Saturday, April 20, from 4.20 PM to 10.20 PM. each OG Canna store will light up the date to the next level with flash sales, exclusive bundles, and more. With the dispensaries of OG Canna having a great reputation for providing products of high quality, customers can trust in the quality of their purchases while getting their favourite strains at a steal.

More than just cannabis

OG Canna also offers a diverse range of products that cater to all types of enthusiasts that extend beyond just cannabis. You can cater to your inner fashionista with the merchandise that they offer which ranges from classic T-shirts to accessories to the launch of stylish jerseys under the OG Canna brand. You can cop a jersey of your favourite dispensary to show your support and extend the celebration to be more than just cannabis.

Elevate your 420 experience with exclusive bundles

Reeling back to the main focus of the date, cannabis, OG Canna also introduced special 420 bundles which include 2 pre-rolls, a tube, lighter, and pin, all of which are at an exceptional price. This comprehensive package is for those who are looking to upgrade their 420 experience with style and convenience. OG Canna also believes that 420 is for all therefore they also offer a selection of bongs that any bong enthusiast can snatch up especially if they want to puff in style.

You can also celebrate 420 at Wonderland Dispensary | Photo: PanteraIn anticipation for the day, OG Canna states…

“Get ready for good vibes! OG Canna’s stores are the place to be this 420. Find your favourite spot – Cloud Nine, Kush House, Mary Jane, Wonderland, Lucky Lukes, or Juicy Buds – and let the celebrations begin!”

IMPORTANT: You must be 20 years or older to purchase and consume cannabis products in Thailand in accordance with the law.

Press Release