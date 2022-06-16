Cannabis
Democrat MP gives blessing for party-goers to get high
Democrat Party MP, Kanok Wongtrangarn believes the nation’s party zones should be allowed to throw “ganja parties” to draw in more tourists in a bid to boost the Thai economy.
Kanok, who quit as deputy leader in April after the party failed to take stronger action over a sex-abuse case, says specific areas, like the Koh Pha Ngan Full Moon Party, and those held in other party towns and cities, should allow visitors to indulge freely in cannabis.
The Democrat Party MP insists Thailand could earn more money if the government allows tourists to get high in those areas.
His comments are taking advantage of a twilight zone of confusion between last week’s ‘decriminalisation’ of cannabis use and products and an eventual bill to limit the usage which is yet to be presented to the Thai parliament.
The Koh Pha Ngan Full Moon Party’s promoter and residents confessed they weren’t fully opposed to the MP’s idea but added there were many questions and possible dangers.
President of Moo Baan Haa Rin Committee, and Haad Rin Business Association, Tawit Somwang, admitted he and other residents didn’t completely disagree with the MP, but added the government were yet to make things clear.
Tawit says cannabis rules and restrictions are still unclear and the drug has potential advantages and disadvantages. He understands if the government allows residents to indulge in free cannabis use but warned there could be negative effects and the reputation of Haad Rin Beach, Koh Pha Ngan, and the whole country, could be ruined.
One Koh Pha Ngan resident, Manop Saetiaw, added the MP and organisers shouldn’t focus only on revenue generated by foreign tourists, they should focus on children who were the future of the country. Manop says Ko Phangan had many selling points but drug parties are unnecessary.
Peera Kanchanapong, from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, admitted some visitors used cannabis at a recent Ko Phangan Full Moon Party. He too is worried about the affect it will have on children and teenagers in the area.
About 20,000 visitors joined Koh Pha Ngan Full Moon Party on Tuesday, the first event in 2 pandemic-hit years.
Koh Pha Ngan Provincial Governor, Wichawut Jinto, says the event generated about 50 million baht for the country.
The new cannabis and hemp law came into effect on June 9. The plant was decriminalised and can be used for medical purposes. But the law clearly states using cannabis for recreational purposes or for personal pleasure is considered illegal.
SOURCE: MGR Online | Dailynews
