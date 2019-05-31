Bali’s Mount Agung erupts again | The Thaiger

Hot News
Bali’s Mount Agung erupts again
PHOTO: Twitter/Phoebs
A week after flights were cancelled in and out of Bali’s airport, Mount Agung has burst into life again today at 11:42am sending plumes of ash into the Balinese sky.
Indonesia’s Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center said the eruption lasted for 8 minutes
There have yet to be reports of renewed cancellations or delayed flights at Bali’s International Airport following this morning’s eruption.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
King Power wins duty free and shopping management contract for Suvarnabhumi
In Friday’s biggest surprise (please say in sarcastic tone whilst rolling eyes) King Power Suvarnabhumi has won the bidding to manage the commercial area at Suvarnabhumi International Airport with the highest offer, AOT senior executive vice president Vichai Bunyu said this morning.
The winner will be approved on June 12, he said. Earlier this year the AoT (Airports of Thailand) said they had been instructed by the government to open the long-standing contract to new tenders. King Power have been lobbying hard to retain the contract.
Read how the long-standing contracts were called in question HERE.
And some of the negotiations along the way HERE.
Harsher penalties for encroachers and illegal loggers in Thai forestry areas
Yesterday four marine species were added to the ‘reserved’ list, providing addition legal protections for the animals.
Read that story HERE.
Now it’s been announced that forest encroachers caught clearing land or burning trees, in any of Thailand’s national parks or gardens, in order to occupy the land, will soon face jail terms of up to 20 years and/or a fine of as much as two million baht.
The penalties are announced under the new National Parks Act, which will come into effect in November this year. If the encroachment are committed in designated sensitive areas, the penalties rise.
“Anyone who causes damages to natural resources in national parks or botanical gardens, whether intentional or through carelessness, will be liable to pay compensation to the state.”
“If more than 20 trees, or an amount exceeding four cubic metres is damaged, however, the culprits may face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to two million baht.”
The new laws seek to provide informants with cash rewards of up to half the amount of fines imposed on the offenders.
People who make a living from collecting renewable flora and fauna may continue to do so, according to officials, but they must register with the authorities concerned and the amount to be harvested will be restricted.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Another week of negotiations and still no clear coalition emerges
PHOTO: The Nation – Palang Pracharat pose for a show of unity amongst complete turmoil
Democrats walking out of meetings, deals made then broken days later, pending court cases over MPs’ eligibility – it’s never a dull day in Thai politics as we stumble towards a new parliament.
Here are the current important milestones you need to know about…
• After last weekend’s house elections for the leaders and deputy leaders of the House of Representatives and Senate, HM The King must now endorse the nominated candidates, voted by MPs and Senators. Only after that step can the parliament look to a vote on the crucial PM position.
• Somsak Thepsuthin, leader of the Sam Mitr (Three Allies) faction of the pro-army Palang Pracharath Party is scoffing at rumours he would take his 30 MPs and defect to the Pheu Thai Party unless his group gets the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry portfolio. This morning he’s denied the rumours.
• Future Forward is insisting on nominating its leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit as a prime ministerial candidate on behalf of the seven-party alliance led by the Pheu Thai Party
• Meanwhile Pheu Thai provisionally named three people as prime ministerial candidates — Khunying Sudarat, Mr Chadchart, and former justice minister Chaikasem Nitisiri. However, Khunying Sudarat said on Thursday that she does not want to be prime minister, but was ready to work with the party.
• Palang Pracharat politicians say they will revisit Cabinet portfolio offers for a potential coalition after key potential partner parties (Democrats and Bhumjaithai) expressed discomfort at the involvement of the junta chief in deciding ministry posts.
• Yesterday’s ‘Animal Farm’ gaff will do nothing to help the credibility of caretaker PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. Prayut recommended the book for Thais, citing something about the co-operation of the animals in the book. He appeared oblivious to the irony of the situation where Orwell’s famous book was about the failure of democracy and the emergence of dictatorships. Some in the media are describing the gaff as Prayut’s ‘watch’ moment (in reference to Prawit’s luxury watch scandal). We’ll just call it ‘FarmGate’ for now.
The longer all the horse-trading continues the less chance there will be for any one group to form a solid majority and lead a viable government. Certainly there will be little mandate for any party as no clear majority has been won following the March election.
The posturing and walk-outs should be seen as nothing more than diva tactics to grab media attention and focus attention on one faction’s claims and demands. The real negotiations are being held behind closed doors and during long phone calls. As of Friday afternoon it would be difficult to predict the next step. But the afternoon is young…
