Chiang Mai 3rd most polluted city in world in yesterday’s air quality ratings | The Thaiger

Air Pollution
Chiang Mai 3rd most polluted city in world in yesterday’s air quality ratings
Chiang Mai ranked as the 3rd most polluted city in the world yesterday, according to AirVisual, following Lahor in Pakistan and New Delhi in India. The northern Thai city’s was recorded to have an average PM2.5 dust level higher than 200.
All 4 air quality monitoring stations in the municipal area reported the PM as exceeding the safe level, with the deputy chief of an air pollution command citing some 928 hotspots detected across the nation’s 17 northern provinces.
In Tak province, its PM2.5 and PM10 ratings exceeded the safe level for 4 consecutive days, affecting people’s health and road visibility. Mae Sot district yesterday saw the PM 2.5 and PM10 measured at 114 and 171 µg/m3 with people being advised to avoid all outdoor activities and stay away from areas with high air pollution.
According to IQAir, Chiang Mai’s air quality index is at 176, with the PM2.5 measured at 103.9 µg/m³, sitting at unhealthy levels.
Meanwhile, the PM2.5 air pollution was behind approximately 160,000 deaths in the world’s 5 most populous cities in 2020, according to a Greenpeace Southeast Asia analysis of IQAir data from a live Cost Estimator.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Chon Buri
Driver says thick smog led to 3-vehicle pileup in Chon Buri
A driver in a serious 3-vehicle pileup in Chon Buri blames the thick smog for the accident, saying it limited visibility. Two people were injured in the accident, including a 30 year old man who was stuck inside his sedan and rescuers used the “jaws of life” hydraulic tool to remove him from the vehicle.
Another 39 year old man was found lying on the road and his 150cc motorcycle was nearly. Police say he had minor injuries. A 31 year old trailer truck driver told police that the haze from the air pollution made it hard to see.
“I was about to make a U-turn and I was quite positive that there were no vehicles behind me but it was difficult to see due to the low visibility in the air.”
A car driving at a high speed crashed into the truck as the driver was preparing to make a U-turn. The motorcyclist then crashed into the car.
Chon Buri’s air quality has reached “unhealthy” levels over the past week with the amount of the ultra-fine dust pollutant PM2.5 exceeding limits classified as safe, according to IQAir.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Thailand
Air pollution hits unsafe levels in 19 provinces
Air pollution hit “unsafe” levels in 19 provinces across Thailand this morning with levels of the ultra-fine dust PM 2.5 exceeding the official safety limit 50 micrograms per cubic metre, according to the Pollution Control Department.
Those areas include: Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Lampang, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Kamphaeng Phet, Pichit, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lopburi, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Chachoengsao, Ratchaburi, Chon Buri, and Rayong.
The department also reported PM2.5 levels in different regions across the country…
- North: 17 to 68 μg/m3
- Northeast: 16 to 38 μg/m3.
- Central region and West: 42 to 62 μg/m3
- East: 47 to 65 μg/m3.
- South: 11 to 29 μg/m3.
- Bangkok and its vicinity: 39 to 80 μg/m3
Poor air quality can be harmful to the elders, children, and patients with respiratory diseases, so they are recommended to monitor their health conditions and avoid outdoor activities as much as possible.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Thailand
600 factories ordered to monitor emissions to help reduce air pollution
To reduce air pollution, hundreds of factories across Thailand are ordered to monitor their emissions. Air quality in Bangkok has reached unhealthy to even hazardous levels in recent weeks due to the excessive levels of the ultra-fine dust PM2.5, according to IQ Air.
Under the new regulations set by the Industry Ministry, factories that are most likely to emit PM2.5 dust are ordered to install continuous emission monitoring systems, or CEMS, that will closely monitor emissions 24/7. Around 600 factories, mostly steel and stone mills as well as factories in petroleum industries, are under the order. The factories that don’t properly monitor their gas emissions fine of up to 200,000 baht.
Currently, 74 factories in Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan, and Chonburi as well as 5 in the industrial estates in Eastern Thailand already have the CEMS. The government is expected to have more factories installed with the CEMS to better cope with the air pollution problem.
Air quality in most parts of Bangkok is expected to drop on Monday because the changing wind patterns this week will likely trap dust particles over the city.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
