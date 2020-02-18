Air purifiers to be added to the top of Bangkok buses. Really… | The Thaiger

Air Pollution
Air purifiers to be added to the top of Bangkok buses. Really…
“It is like a single dead pixel on your phone, hardly noticeable”
Air purifiers sitting on tops of buses. Apparently this is another solution for Bangkok’s air pollution problems. Sounds like the people selling the mobile bus-top air purifiers have a very convincing sales person!
But Bangkok’s Mass Transit Authority director Surachai Eamvachirasakul says the department will go ahead with plans to install the air purifiers on top of Bangkok’s public buses. The promise is that it will reduce dust pollution. The air-filtration systems which will be installed on top of some of the state-operated buses are said to be capable of sucking in polluted air and blowing out clear air behind it. The director cited several test runs of the system as “evidence”.
“The device is capable of filtering 10,000 cubic metres of air per one trip. Scientific research indicated that an adult would breathe in an average 0.5 cubic metres per hour, so a bus would be able to provide clear air to more than 20,000 people on the road.”
This fuzzy maths shows an appalling ignorance of the larger pollution problem, most of which comes from plantation fires to the north of the capital – little to do with any local city contributions.
Even Chulalongkorn University biologist Jessada Denduangboripant says the plan “will have a near-zero impact on the PM2.5 dust particles”. Near zero. That’s a much closer estimate of the effectiveness of strapping air purifiers to the tops of the buses. Better still, don’t run the polluting old diesel buses in the first place which may cause more pollution per kilometre than the air purifiers could ever ‘filter’.
“If it is working as claimed, I believe it will only be capable of cleansing just a pixel of Bangkok,” Jessada said to Khaosod English.
Another scientist opined that the effectiveness of the air purifiers “would be trivial at best”, given the amount of air in the capital city against what the machines could process.
Matipon Tangmatitham, a researcher at the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand got out his calculator.
“Based on the area of Bangkok and the height of dust particles from the ground, it gives out 1.568E+12 cubic metres of air that needed to be filtered. But the scheme would only produce 20,000 cubic meters of clean air, even when all the 500 buses are on the road.”
(And how much pollution is caused by the 500 buses cruising around the city?)
But BMTA director Surachai hit back at the scientists with a test result he gathered, which compares PM2.5 level before entering the device at 48-52 AQI with 1-5 AQI after passing through the device.
In truth, the effectiveness of the system would be almost impossible to calculate on a city-wide situation. A few extra kilometres of wind strength from the north on a day of burn-offs in the north would blow the pollution readings off the scale, completely obliterating any tiny improvements made in the immediate vicinity of the passing bus.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Air Pollution
Chiang Mai blanketed in smoke as fires burn around the province
It’s smoggy, smokey and generally unpleasant in northern Thailand today. But don’t take our word for it, look up to the skies around Chiang Mai or check the copious amounts of graphic evidence, freely available, about the seriousness of the fires, almost all deliberately lit, around the region.
“It’s been bad all morning and there’s a noticeable smell of smoke in the air now. I am sure it is not good for us”
The manager of a flower shop contacted The Thaiger and sent us a few photos of the Chiang Mai skies.
“We are used to seeing people walk around with face masks because of the coronavirus threat but now most of us are worried about the air pollution.”
Plantation burn-offs are a seasonal problem where the owners of rice and sugarcane crops, and other crops, burn the residual foliage and plants in preparation for the next crop. It’s the cheapest option for farmers. Despite threats and government policy, little is preventing the practice from continuing.
Read our editorial about the ‘smoke screen’ surrounding the fires and the air pollution problem HERE.
SOURCE: Global Forest Watch
Whilst the air visual air pollution mapping officially registers Chiang Mai’s air quality at 178 this morning (that’s 178 particles of 2.5micron particulate per cubic metre), there are parts of the province registering way up into the 200s today, officially ‘Very Unhealthy’. Indeed Chiang Mai is today’s 9th most polluted city in the world, in the same company as cities like Dhaka, Delhi, Kathmandu and Mumbai.
SOURCE: Air Visual
Read more about the seriousness of Chiang Mai’s choking smoke today HERE.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Air Pollution
Bangkok halts construction of electric rail and highrises for 3 days
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration today ordered a 3 day suspension of the construction of seven electric train lines, highrise buildings and roads throughout Bangkok, in order to reduce PM2.5 pollution.
The Pollution Control Department reported this morning that 39 areas in Bangkok and four in its suburbs were found to have high levels of PM2.5 particles, measured to be between 37 and 76 microns per cubic metre, exceeding Thailand’s 50 micron safety threshold.
Lat Phrao Soi 95 in Wang Thong Lang district, Tambon Khlong Koom in Bung Koom district were the worst affected, with 76 microns, followed by 72 microns in Tambon Thung Song Hong in Laksi district.
City Hall’s spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang said yesterday that high atmospheric pressure, compounded by poor air circulation, is preventing fine particles from dispersing, thus the need to suspend construction of major projects.
He said that activities not directly related to construction, such as interior decoration of highrise buildings, can continue, and that the city’s administration is coordinating with the Industrial Works Department to send inspectors to factories in and around Bangkok to check for excessive smoke discharge.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Air Pollution
Hazy days and Sundays – Bangkok has fifth highest air pollution in the world
“Unhealthy”. That about sums up the air Bangkokians are breathing this morning, a situation almost completely avoidable but allowed to continue by the Thai Government. Bangkok is in bad company today with other polluted cities in Asia – Lahore, Hanoi, Delhi and Dhaka – as the fifth most polluted city in the world, a headline the Thai Government would prefer to avoid.
Right around the capital this morning, a day of the quietest traffic, and stretching around the central Thailand region and down to Pattaya, the smoke and haze caused by the plantation burn-offs is palpable as people try and find some respite from the poor air quality.
The northern airflows are blowing all the smoke from the field fires lit by farmers back into the city today. The city, already in a mild panic over the Coronavirus cases in Thailand, is short on masks and probably even shorted on patience as the Thai Government continues to put lives at risk by doing little about solving the smog crisis.
Let’s be clear, this has almost nothing to do with old buses and factories, and burning incense sticks (all which have been blamed in the past), and EVERYTHING to do with the annual burn-off season, mostly sugar cane, corn and rice fields.
Even the sugar industry, the source of much of the pollution, has been pro-active enough to offer solutions to encourage, or force, farmers into harvesting the crops and using machinery to prepare the paddocks for the next crops, instead of resorting to the cheap solution of burning.
Sugar factories are campaigning to cut and harvest raw sugarcane, instead of boring it first, for processing. The conglomerates are recommending that the government offer funding at low interest rates to farmers to buy harvesters as the prices of the equipment are quite high (6-12 million baht).
The Thaiger has published countless articles over the past few years about the pollution problem HERE, HERE and HERE. There’s even been a ‘crackdown’ on the plantation fires with police being given the power to prosecute farmers who continue to light the fires.
“National Police chief Pol General Chakthip Chaijinda has ordered deputy chief Pol General Suwat Jaengyodsuk to be the central administrator of these measures. They are to be enforced at traffic routes, industrial factories, construction sites and burnt crop fields where the PM2.5 comes from nationwide.”
But here we are, on a Sunday, in one of the world’s most visited cities by tourists from around the world, enveloped in choking pollution that measures up to 4 times the Thai Government’s own classification of a safe upper limit. And up to 8 times what the World Health Organisation deems as ‘safe’.
If the map readings of Unhealthy and Very Unhealthy aren’t enough to scare a Thai Government public servant into action this morning, perhaps they should just look out of their windows at the pall of smoke descending on the city. Or perhaps they should go and greet some arriving visitors at the country’s largest international port, Suvarnabhumi Airport, where this morning’s reading is 205 microns (of 2.5 micron particulate per cubic metre of air).
Welcome to Bangkok.
PS. If the police need any help to find where the fires are burning, 1) look for the smoke or 2) log onto the NASA satellite fire map HERE (screenshot below) for some live data about fires burning around Thailand. Hundreds and hundreds of fires.
Maps courtesy of AirVisual
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand is making you fat
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
Suspected British Coronavirus patient, confirmed NOT to have the virus – UPDATE
Coronavirus v SARS, a quick comparison
40-love. Police track down porn producers at a Bangkok university tennis court
The rise of the e-bicycle in Thailand, a bit of motorised assistance
Coronavirus UPDATE: 2,700+ infected, 80 dead, 8 cases in Thailand
Coronavirus UPDATE: 107 dead, more cases in Singapore and 1 in Cambodia
Doctors advise good hygiene as the best protection against coronavirus
Top 10 islands to visit in Thailand (2020)
Coronavirus UPDATE: More Chinese cities restrict travel, Thailand checking land borders
Coronavirus UPDATE: 15 Chinese cities are now in lockdown
Coronavirus – six new cases confirmed in Thailand
Thailand’s PM2.5 micron elephant in the room – OPINION
Gunman allegedly shoots and kills ex-wife at mall in Bangkok, another injured
1 dead, 1 injured in Bangkok mall shooting, gunman escapes
Air purifiers to be added to the top of Bangkok buses. Really…
Thailand’s General Motors plant sold to China’s Great Wall Motors
Chon Buri police say illegal beauty clinics dumped dozens of syringes in canal
Cambodia’s carelessness over coronavirus could bring disaster
National park staff scramble to prevent more wildfires as dry season approaches
Chiang Mai blanketed in smoke as fires burn around the province
Public Health Ministry urges Thais to delay visits to Japan, Singapore
Pollution Control Department issues “red alert” for the North
World travel suffers as coronavirus outbreak drags on
The Great Hong Kong Toilet Roll Heist of 2020
Thai government ponders nine day Songkran holiday
Four people arrested after posting fake news about coronavirus
German man dead after jumping from Pattaya condo, refusing medical assistance
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 15 ก.พ.
ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน
อัปเดตข่าวกราดยิงโคราช ทหารคลั่ง ฆ่าแล้ว 17 ศพ
Bibi does Bangla – What is the Thai girl experience with foreign boyfriends?
Do Thai women prefer ‘farang’ or Thai men? And why?
หนุ่มฝรั่งกับหนุ่มไทย สาวไทยชอบแบบไหนมากกว่า
ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก
เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป
ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020
ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ
กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว
ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0
แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า
เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ
สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF)
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
“Tourist arrivals to plunge 50% in first half of 2020” – Thai Tourism Minister
- Property3 days ago
Tips when buying a vacation home in Thailand
- Thai Life2 days ago
Toilet paper vs bum gun – which one is better?
- Chiang Rai3 days ago
Heroin smuggler busted in Chiang Rai
- Pattaya3 days ago
German man falls to his death from Pattaya condo
- Entertainment4 days ago
‘Leaving Thailand’ – From Phuket with love and heartaches
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Man claims he was attacked and robbed by “foreigners”
- Coronavirus2 days ago
Thailand welcomes cruise ship shunned in Vietnam over virus fears