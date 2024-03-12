Elevate your privilege with the Thailand Elite Visa

Elevate your privilege in Thailand with the Thailand Elite Visa | PHOTO: Siam Legal

The Thailand Elite Visa is a leading choice for foreign nationals looking to make Thailand a second home and with good reason. This is a long-term tourist visa granting unlimited travel into and out of Thailand, obtainable by becoming a member of the Thailand Privilege program.

Thailand Privilege Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Thai government’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports, established this program as a way to “attract high-potential foreigners to Thailand” by providing top-tier benefits and a convenient visa. Combined, these features enable members to enjoy the most convenient and rewarding way to secure a future in the Land of Smiles.

Applicants approved for a Thailand Privilege membership and the Thailand Elite Visa are able to stay in the country for 5-15 years, or more than 20 years if invited to the highest membership tier. The program also provides a wide spectrum of benefits that can be personalized to enhance each member’s experience in Thailand and ensure they can live their best life here in terms of style, ease, and comfort.

With an array of quality-of-life improvements as well as the convenient and flexible Thailand Elite Visa, a Thailand Privilege membership is ideal for those planning on transforming Thailand into a new home or a primary stop while travelling.

The membership is perfect for:

Digital Nomads

Retirees

Frequent Travelers

Remote Business Owners

Investors

Thailand Privilege’s Membership tiers

There are a total of four membership levels to choose from. Each has a unique validity period and allotment of privilege points. The available tiers are:

Gold Membership:

Membership Cost: 900,000 THB

Membership Term: 5 years

Privilege Points (per year): 20 points

Cannot add additional members

Membership not transferable

Platinum Membership:

Membership Cost: 1,500,000 THB

Membership Cost (additional members): 1,000,000 THB

Membership Term: 10 years

Privilege Points (per year): 35 points

Membership not transferable

Diamond Membership:

Membership Cost: 2,500,000 THB

Membership Cost (additional members): 1,500,000 THB

Membership Term: 15 years

Privilege Points (per year): 55 points

Membership not transferable

Reserve Membership:

Membership Cost: 5,000,000 THB

Membership Cost (additional members): 2,000,000 THB

Membership Term: 20 years and over

Privilege Points (per year): 120 points

Membership is transferable

Benefits of holding a Thailand Privilege Membership

There are a multitude of benefits packaged with the Thailand Privilege membership that individuals can take full advantage of to maximize their enjoyment of Thailand. Here are examples of just some of the available perks, all available regardless of membership tier



5-year multiple entry visa, renewable up to the last date of the membership.

A one-time membership fee with no annual payments.

Up to one year of uninterrupted stay in Thailand, resettable by simply flying out of the country and returning the next day.

Expedited application process without the complex and strict requirements found in other long-term visa applications.

Fast-tracking at passport control upon arrival at a Thai airport.

Free Elite Personal Assistant (EPA) services upon arrival.

24/7 Member Contact Center (MCC) hotline to assist with leveraging member benefits (booking reservations, etc.).

Free stays and membership discounts at Thailand’s leading hotels and resorts.

Annual health check-ups once per membership validity.

Personal accident insurance during the first membership year.

Free discounts at top-of-the-line restaurants and stores throughout Thailand.

And many more!

Privilege points:

The privilege points system is a new feature introduced for the Thailand Privilege membership program. This grants access to several benefits through a points redemption system in addition to the flat discounts and free perks included with each membership.

Here are some examples of privileges that can be redeemed via these points and their costs:



1 point: 90-day reporting assistance, free hotel nights, VIP airport lounge access

2 points: Assistance with opening a bank account, dental procedures, free rounds at select golf courses

3 points and more: Healthcare services at world-class hospitals, spa treatment packages

Unlike the fixed benefits of the old Thai Elite Visa program, this method prioritizes flexibility. Members are given a broader selection of privileges to choose from, enabling them to fully customize their membership instead of being locked into benefits they will not use. They also have the freedom to choose which benefits from leveraging and when ensuring they can achieve their best Thailand life their way.

Opportunity to upgrade:

Another feature is the opportunity to upgrade to a higher membership tier. This gives members the option to continue extending their stay in Thailand and acquire even more benefits. So, a Thailand Privilege member can start at a lower tier as a kind of “trial period,” safe in the knowledge that the opportunity to upgrade is always available.

To upgrade, members will need to have at least 6 months or more remaining on their membership term and pay an additional 100,000 THB in upgrade fees before they can switch to a higher tier. This fixed amount is in addition to the difference in membership fee that they would need also to pay, a breakdown of which is listed below:

Upgrading a Gold Membership:

From Gold to Platinum: adds 5 years, costs 600,000 THB

From Gold to Diamond: adds 10 years, costs 1,600,000 THB

From Gold to Reserve (invitation only): adds 15 years, costs 4,100,000 THB

Upgrading a Platinum Membership:

From Platinum to Diamond: adds 5 years, costs 1,000,000 THB

From Platinum to Reserve (invitation only): adds 10 years, costs 3,500,000 THB

Upgrading a Diamond Membership:

From Diamond to Reserve (invitation only): adds 5 years, costs 2,500,000 THB

More streamlined application process:

One of the most popular advantages of applying for a Thailand Privilege membership is the ease of application compared to other long-term visas in Thailand. The timeline to becoming a member is shorter compared to most visas, and there is far less preparation and risk involved.

The journey to becoming a member and obtaining a Thailand Elite Visa lasts approximately 1 to 3 months. The background check often takes up the bulk of duration, usually lasting between 4 to 6 weeks on average. Upon completion of the background check and payment of the membership fee, it usually takes 5 to 10 business days before instructions are sent detailing how the applicant can affix their new visa to their passport.

Acquiring a Thailand Elite Visa

To acquire a Thailand Elite Visa, applicants will need to become a Thailand Privilege member by picking their desired membership package and then completing an application for it.

To start, applicants should review these eligibility requirements. It should be noted that there are no age, financial, income, education, or employment requirements for the Thailand Privilege membership. Here are the requirements needed:



Be a holder of a foreign passport that’s valid for at least a year from the time of the application

Have no overstay record on file

Have no history of bankruptcy

Have no criminal record or history of imprisonment on file

Must be of sound mind

Not be a current or past holder of a volunteer visa

Not be from the following UN-sanctioned countries: Asia: Afghanistan, North Korea , Pakistan Africa: Central Africa, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, Sao Tome and Principe, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan Middle East: Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Palestine, Syria, Yemen



After assessing the eligibility requirements, applicants should consult a General Sales and Services Agent (GSSA). GSSAs are organizations appointed by the Thai government to assist their clients in applying for a Thailand Privilege membership. They support applicants by helping them make informed decisions on which membership package to choose, addressing all their concerns, assisting with document preparation, reviewing an application for errors, and dealing with the bureaucracy on the applicant’s behalf.

Most importantly, every service a GSSA provides is free of charge thanks to subsidies from the Thai government. A GSSA guiding an application provides applicants with peace of mind knowing that their application is in expert hands with minimal chance of rejection, all for no additional charge beyond the membership fee.

Once a GSSA has been chosen, applicants should let them know they are interested in obtaining a Thailand Privilege membership. They will provide a checklist highlighting all the documents needed and the application forms to complete and sign.

The application requires the following documents:

Membership Application Form

PDPA Form

Membership Application Fee Payment Form

Photocopy of the applicant’s passport biopage (in colour, with the signature visible)*

Recent passport-sized photo of the applicant (in colour, taken against a white backdrop)**

Any supplementary documents (if applicable)***

*NOTE: If the biopage has no signature on it, the applicant will need to provide a copy of their passport signature page. Additionally, they will need to provide a copy of their latest visa if they are applying from within Thailand.

**NOTE: Applicants can take the photo themselves by setting their camera to portrait mode and taking a snapshot of themselves by a white wall. The GSSA will share the details regarding the photo dimensions.

***NOTE: Applicants including their family members on to their membership will need to provide a birth certificate, marriage certificate, or proof of relationship documents. Applicants with a current or past ED Visa will need to complete the Education Visa Holder Acknowledgement Form.

Applicants will also need to pay an application fee of 50,000 THB to begin the next phase, which will be deducted from the total membership fee upon completion of the background check (the GSSA will help with completing the payment).

Once the GSSA determines that everything is in order, they will submit the application directly to the Thai government, beginning the background check phase. Afterwards, the GSSA will also share with the applicant their login details for the Thailand Privilege online portal so they can monitor the status of their application.

Upon a successful background check, applicants will receive an approval letter and payment instructions. They will then need to follow these instructions to pay the membership fee within 30 days utilizing one of the following payment methods:



Card transactions (debit or credit)

Mobile banking transfer

International online banking transfers

Alipay (digital payment portal)

Cryptocurrencies

Cash (payment must be made through a Krung Thai bank branch)

Once an applicant’s payment has been processed, they will receive a welcome letter and membership ID. They will then need to affix their new Thai Elite Visa to their passport. This can be achieved either at:



A Thai international airport on arrival or Royal Thai Consulate (if outside Thailand)

The Thai Immigration Office on Chaeng Wattana Road (if in Thailand).

Once presented with a Thailand Elite Visa, applicants will be able to travel to and from Thailand as they please while enjoying an unmatched selection of perks and benefits.

Contact Siam Legal

Prospective applicants looking for a highly reputable and top-rated GSSA to assist with their Thailand Privilege application need to look no further than Siam Legal International. With over 20 years of experience in both the legal and immigration fields, Siam Legal is a leading GSSA offering professional Thailand Privilege services for free. This law firm works directly with Thailand Privilege to handle applications and provide insider knowledge to applicants.

Once an applicant has enlisted Siam Legal as their GSSA, their Thailand Privilege team will set up a consultation to answer any inquiries, examine the applicant’s qualifications, and determine which membership is ideal according to the applicant’s needs. If they are ready, Siam Legal can prepare all documents during the consultation and submit them on the same day. This personalized approach ensures applicants receive their new membership quickly and efficiently without all the stress and uncertainty. By conducting an in-depth review of each application prior to submitting it, Siam Legal minimizes the risk of rejection and enables applicants to enjoy the many benefits of Thailand Privilege Visa as soon as possible.

Applicants who are interested in starting their Thailand Privilege application should contact Siam Legal to book a consultation.

Siam Legal International (Bangkok Office)

18th Floor, Unit 1806 Two Pacific Place, 142 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Phone: +66 80-005-9642

Email: thailandelite@siam-legal.com

Contact: https://www.siam-legal.com/elite/

