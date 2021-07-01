TCL 6-Series – is it really the best budget Smart TV?

Most of us don’t have huge budgets for a new television, but we want to buy a new television with excellent quality. For this, our top pick at the moment is the TCL 6-Series Roku TV (R635). TCL is well-known for its competitive pricing, and its 6-Series is no exception. The TCL 6-Series Roku TV (R365) combines TCL’s excellent value with top-of-the-line features.

Due to its premium 4K HDR performance and inclusions of high-end AV formats like Dolby Vision, it is one of the best budget TVs you can buy in 2021. It’s bright, colourful, and doesn’t have a single hint of light bleed or haloing. You can basically experience the image quality you’d expect from Samsung and LG models for nearly half the price. Of course, some things are limited, but for its price, TCL 6-Series Roku TV truly is an exceptional value.

Performance

With its big, bright 4K panel, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and QLED technology, TCL 6-Series Roku TV (R635) offers amazing brightness and colours, as well as smooth action for any content you want to watch. Because of its new Mini LED backlight system, the TV can provide almost-perfect black levels next to bright highlights. In addition, there aren’t any noticeable shadows in the corners or along the edges of the display. The consistency of the backlight across the entire screen looks perfect as well.

If you want to try fine-tuning the picture of the TV, there are five default preset picture modes to choose from. You can further refine these settings in the areas of contrast, colour, and more. The most accurate one out of the five is the ‘Movie’ picture mode. This mode also allows for the most customization.

Viewing angles on TCL 6-Series Roku TV (R635) is nice and wide. There is a tint of colour shifting when viewed at a 45-degree angle, but it’s very slight and almost unnoticeable. Therefore, this TV is excellent for movie night or any big game since anyone can still be able to see everything with accurate colour and full clarity, even when they are not sitting on the prime viewing spot.

Specifications

The TCL 6-Series Roku TV (R635) comes in various sizes, including 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch. Every size comes with the same specifications. The only significant differences between these models are the number of mini-LED backlights. The 55-inch model has 128 backlighting zones with hundreds of mini LEDs, while the 65- and 75-inch models offer up to 240 zones and 1,000 mini-LED lights.

Using Roku TV as its operating system, TCL 6-Series TV (R635) has most of the major streaming apps and robust search features. The interface is easy to navigate. It even offers voice navigation and search. Besides well-known streaming apps like Netflix, the TV also comes with Roku’s own streaming service, The Roku Channel. It provides its own collection of entirely free movies. However, the operating system is held back by a lack of certain features, such as smart home controls. That said, the TV is still excellent if you only want your smart TV to mostly be a TV.

The TV is equipped with two 8W speakers. Rather than wall-shaking bass, the speakers emphasize mids and highs. It may be a bit less than several other TVs that use 10W to 20W, but the sound is perfectly acceptable. You may not hear fine details in classical music, but there is not much else to complain about.

For gamers, the TCL 6-Series Roku TV (R365) is a bit of a double-edged sword. It is the first TV to come with THX Certified Game Mode for 1440p/120Hz gaming, which is one of its special features. On the other hand, at 120fps, the resolution is limited to 1440p. Also, it doesn’t support proprietary GP technologies like AMD Freesync and Nvidia G-Sync. Therefore, if you are a next-gen gamer who wants to experience every bit of power from the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, you won’t find what you’re looking for here. However, if you are okay with 1440p, then this TV is a great choice.

Value and Verdict

The TCL 6-Series Roku TV (R635) is an excellent overall TV. It performs well for most users, and it’s relatively budget-friendly, making it one of the best TVs on the market. We think that it’s the standout favourite among other budget smart TVs, and for a good reason. Its combination of mini-LED backlighting and QLED enhancement create a premium picture quality. It also has a solid smart TV experience for much less than its competition. It’s great for watching movies in dark rooms, and it boasts great gaming features. While it’s true that its local dimming feature causes blooming around bright objects, it is not a major problem for the average user. Therefore, if you are looking for the best budget TV, you should seriously consider TCL 6-Series Roku TV.

