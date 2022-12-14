Press Room
Thailand Charter Week 2022 provided business platform for luxury yacht companies
Press Release
The Thai Yachting Business Association, the organisers of the Thailand Charter Week, held their second and highly successful event from the 16th to the 19th of November 2022, following the inaugural edition in November 2019. The second edition was once again kindly hosted by the Phuket Yacht Haven Marina.
Thailand Charter Week
The Thailand Charter Week is Asia’s premier B2B charter event for yachts and superyachts. This luxury yachting event provides a platform for luxury charter yacht companies in a stunning location. Inspired by other worldwide shows, such as the Antigua Charter Yacht Show and the MYBA Charter Show in Barcelona, the Thailand Charter Week is an international charter event for Yachting & Tourism industry professionals.
The B2B event encourages engagement between yachts, marine industry players, sponsors, and professional visitors in an intimate environment. International and local Charter Brokers, Luxury Travel Agents, Luxury Tour Operators, and Hotel Industry Professionals are introduced to Phuket’s renowned charter yachts while having experienced Phuket’s famed hospitality and enjoyed a program of destination activities, sustainable yachting information, and local entertainment.
Thailand Charter Week 2022
The 2nd Thailand Charter Week included a fulfilling program of yacht inspections, presentations, discussions, yachting activities, plus business networking opportunities. Charter yachts were displayed for the first few days at Phuket Yacht Haven Marina. There were also panel discussions and presentations about various subjects, such as Thailand destinations, marinas, cultural activities etc. The last day featured a one-day ‘familiarisation’ cruise aboard participating yachts to exciting charter destinations around Phuket and the Andaman Sea to help build and realise potential business and partnerships.
The mission was to offer the most effective platform for brands to capture and interact with the most relevant target audience. An organising committee of TYBA members ran the event with the participation of leading international charter brokers and other local charter companies.
The second Thailand Charter Week at Phuket Yacht Haven was launched on the first day with the support of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Tourism Authority of Thailand. The government officials and VIPs cruised on three exhibiting superyachts: the 34m Xanadu, built by Dutch shipyard Moonen, the 39m Indiana and the 30m Mia Kai, both built by Turkey’s Bilgin Yachts. They attended the event’s official opening ceremony at the Yacht in the evening.
The Thailand Charter Week provided a wide range of charter yachts offering charters in various daily, weekly and budget ranges based in the South-East Asian region.
The last day of Thailand Charter Week included a familiarisation Day Trip to Phang-Nga Bay and the surrounding majestic limestone islands by several types of yachts- the 30m Mia Kai super yacht, the 24m August Moon sport cruiser, and the 18m Happy Ours yacht. For seeking bespoke travel experiences, Phang-Nga Bay claims its rightful place as Asia’s favourite yachting hot spot.
