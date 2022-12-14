Connect with us

Press Room

Thailand Charter Week 2022 provided business platform for luxury yacht companies

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Mr.Phiphat, Thailand’s Minister of Tourism and Sports attended Thailand Charter Week opening ceremony.

Press Release

The Thai Yachting Business Association, the organisers of the Thailand Charter Week, held their second and highly successful event from the 16th to the 19th of November 2022, following the inaugural edition in November 2019. The second edition was once again kindly hosted by the Phuket Yacht Haven Marina.

Thailand Charter Week

The Thailand Charter Week is Asia’s premier B2B charter event for yachts and superyachts. This luxury yachting event provides a platform for luxury charter yacht companies in a stunning location. Inspired by other worldwide shows, such as the Antigua Charter Yacht Show and the MYBA Charter Show in Barcelona, the Thailand Charter Week is an international charter event for Yachting & Tourism industry professionals.

The B2B event encourages engagement between yachts, marine industry players, sponsors, and professional visitors in an intimate environment. International and local Charter Brokers, Luxury Travel Agents, Luxury Tour Operators, and Hotel Industry Professionals are introduced to Phuket’s renowned charter yachts while having experienced Phuket’s famed hospitality and enjoyed a program of destination activities, sustainable yachting information, and local entertainment.

Thailand Charter Week 2022 

The 2nd Thailand Charter Week included a fulfilling program of yacht inspections, presentations, discussions, yachting activities, plus business networking opportunities. Charter yachts were displayed for the first few days at Phuket Yacht Haven Marina. There were also panel discussions and presentations about various subjects, such as Thailand destinations, marinas, cultural activities etc. The last day featured a one-day ‘familiarisation’ cruise aboard participating yachts to exciting charter destinations around Phuket and the Andaman Sea to help build and realise potential business and partnerships.

The mission was to offer the most effective platform for brands to capture and interact with the most relevant target audience. An organising committee of TYBA members ran the event with the participation of leading international charter brokers and other local charter companies.

Thailand Charter Week 2022 provided business platform for luxury yacht companies | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Cruising on three superyachts.

The second Thailand Charter Week at Phuket Yacht Haven was launched on the first day with the support of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Tourism Authority of Thailand. The government officials and VIPs cruised on three exhibiting superyachts: the 34m Xanadu, built by Dutch shipyard Moonen, the 39m Indiana and the 30m Mia Kai, both built by Turkey’s Bilgin Yachts. They attended the event’s official opening ceremony at the Yacht in the evening.

The Thailand Charter Week provided a wide range of charter yachts offering charters in various daily, weekly and budget ranges based in the South-East Asian region.

Thailand Charter Week 2022 provided business platform for luxury yacht companies | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: The last day in Phang-nga bay.

The last day of Thailand Charter Week included a familiarisation Day Trip to Phang-Nga Bay and the surrounding majestic limestone islands by several types of yachts- the 30m Mia Kai super yacht, the 24m August Moon sport cruiser, and the 18m Happy Ours yacht. For seeking bespoke travel experiences, Phang-Nga Bay claims its rightful place as Asia’s favourite yachting hot spot.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Press Room34 seconds ago

Thailand Charter Week 2022 provided business platform for luxury yacht companies
Thailand8 mins ago

Security guard accidentally shot dead by his pen gun
Teaching in Thailand12 mins ago

What is a TEFL Certificate? Is it necessary for teaching in Thailand?
Sponsored8 hours ago

Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #3 The Marketing Noises
Crime18 mins ago

Thai-led human trafficking sent 1,000 victims to Finland
Hot News20 mins ago

Whale with broken spine makes last journey of 3,000 miles by performing breaststroke
Phuket31 mins ago

Thailand News Today | TAT reveals top things tourists like to do in Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
World34 mins ago

Major Qatar corruption scandal allegedly involving Greek MEP
Hot News52 mins ago

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas for fraud
Thailand53 mins ago

13 online gambling houses raided, 1 billion baht assets seized
Crime1 hour ago

Coffee shop conned by in-person overpayment scam
Health1 hour ago

New Zealand passes law to prevent future generations from buying tobacco
Hot News2 hours ago

Survey reveals most popular things to do for tourists in Thailand
Thailand2 hours ago

Chiang Mai officials steal Thai Identity for Chinese woman
Pattaya2 hours ago

For the gazillionth time, transgender thieves steal from Indian man in Pattaya
Tourism2 hours ago

Vendors propose doubling space for chairs and umbrellas on Patong Beach
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending