Southeast Asia's sauciest tech event, Techsauce Global Summit to return to Bangkok in physical form

Published

 on 

Image via Techsauce

Press Release 

The countdown is on for the return of Southeast Asia’s innovative tech event, Techsauce Global Summit 2022. Returning in physical form for the 8th year, it will take place from the 26th – 27th of August 2022 at ICONSIAM in Bangkok, Thailand. Techsauce Global Summit aims to strengthen the region’s technology ecosystem as well as push Thailand forward to become one of Asia’s leading hubs of innovation.

The world-class event is the epicentre for global leaders in technology, startups, corporations, investors and venture capitals to collaborate while networking to improve the tech industry’s future. Techsauce Global Summit will see over 15,000 attendees, 1,500 startups, 300 speakers and 150 sessions from across the globe return for what has become the largest tech conference in Southeast Asia.

A number of leading tech innovators and distributors are set to take to the stage, including: 

● Bin Xu, Director, Digital Innovation Lab Lead, Pfizer

● Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, Chairperson, Toshiba Thailand Co., Ltd

● Mark Twaalfhoven, President, Valuec 

● Jason Brink, President of Blockchain, Gala Games

● Dan Toma, Co-founder, Outcome

● Pat Patel, Managing Director, Elevandi 

● Erin Meyer, Author, No Rules Rules: Netflix and the Culture of Reinvention

● Dr Carole Robin, Co-Founder & Head of Faculty, Leaders in Tech

● Chris Yeh, Co-Founder, Blitzcaling Academy

This year’s Techsauce Global Summit will feature 11 high tech-stages focusing on Fintech, Climate Tech, the Metaverse, AI/Data, NFTs/Digital Assets, Deeptech, Smart Cities, Health Tech, Startups/VC and Corporate Innovation. The two-day event will be a mecca for Southeast Asia and international talent, offering attendees an excellent opportunity to learn, network and share in an engaging and welcoming environment.

Commenting on the return of Techsauce Global Summit 2022, Oranuch Lerdsuwankij, Co-Founder and CEO of Techsauce Global Summit, said: 

 “We are thrilled to be bringing Techsauce Global Summit back to an in-person event in Bangkok. We will have a number of activities that week, such as a Crypto night hosted at the tallest building in Thailand, as well as numerous networking events leading up to Techsauce Global Summit this year. It is an amazing time to travel to Thailand as we have just opened our borders again after two years of COVID. Once again, we will meet in person, make connections, and learn in what promises to be the leading tech networking event of 2022.”

Tickets are now available HERE

Startup Booth Tickets are now available HERE 

 

Trending