Press Room
Southeast Asia’s sauciest tech event, Techsauce Global Summit to return to Bangkok in physical form
Press Release
The countdown is on for the return of Southeast Asia’s innovative tech event, Techsauce Global Summit 2022. Returning in physical form for the 8th year, it will take place from the 26th – 27th of August 2022 at ICONSIAM in Bangkok, Thailand. Techsauce Global Summit aims to strengthen the region’s technology ecosystem as well as push Thailand forward to become one of Asia’s leading hubs of innovation.
The world-class event is the epicentre for global leaders in technology, startups, corporations, investors and venture capitals to collaborate while networking to improve the tech industry’s future. Techsauce Global Summit will see over 15,000 attendees, 1,500 startups, 300 speakers and 150 sessions from across the globe return for what has become the largest tech conference in Southeast Asia.
A number of leading tech innovators and distributors are set to take to the stage, including:
● Bin Xu, Director, Digital Innovation Lab Lead, Pfizer
● Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, Chairperson, Toshiba Thailand Co., Ltd
● Mark Twaalfhoven, President, Valuec
● Jason Brink, President of Blockchain, Gala Games
● Dan Toma, Co-founder, Outcome
● Pat Patel, Managing Director, Elevandi
● Erin Meyer, Author, No Rules Rules: Netflix and the Culture of Reinvention
● Dr Carole Robin, Co-Founder & Head of Faculty, Leaders in Tech
● Chris Yeh, Co-Founder, Blitzcaling Academy
This year’s Techsauce Global Summit will feature 11 high tech-stages focusing on Fintech, Climate Tech, the Metaverse, AI/Data, NFTs/Digital Assets, Deeptech, Smart Cities, Health Tech, Startups/VC and Corporate Innovation. The two-day event will be a mecca for Southeast Asia and international talent, offering attendees an excellent opportunity to learn, network and share in an engaging and welcoming environment.
Commenting on the return of Techsauce Global Summit 2022, Oranuch Lerdsuwankij, Co-Founder and CEO of Techsauce Global Summit, said:
“We are thrilled to be bringing Techsauce Global Summit back to an in-person event in Bangkok. We will have a number of activities that week, such as a Crypto night hosted at the tallest building in Thailand, as well as numerous networking events leading up to Techsauce Global Summit this year. It is an amazing time to travel to Thailand as we have just opened our borders again after two years of COVID. Once again, we will meet in person, make connections, and learn in what promises to be the leading tech networking event of 2022.”
Tickets are now available HERE
Startup Booth Tickets are now available HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Mother’s Day in Thailand 2022: 5 fun ways to pamper your mom
Thai minister insists minimum wage increase is not electioneering
Swedish Embassy hailed for giving 6-month parental leave to Thai staff
Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
PM warns Thailand to brace itself for potential flooding
Watch Koh Samui’s magical sunset from these sunset bars
Local hero predicts building collapse, saves countless lives in eastern Thailand
9 year old boy kills a 7 year old girl with a police pistol in Phuket
Southeast Asia’s sauciest tech event, Techsauce Global Summit to return to Bangkok in physical form
Thailand & China fighter jets take off on Falcon Strike drills
Fans flock to free entry Pattaya Music Festival held every weekend of August
Innocent woman killed after high-speed race near Bangkok
Police raid Chinese porn studio in Chon Buri, 4 arrested
Blaze at US office near German Embassy in Bangkok
Aussie man plunges to death from 17th floor of Pattaya hotel
More details emerge on Deadly Fire in NightClub | GMT
Monsoon season in Thailand explained
Are you brave enough to try these weird Thai food?
Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
Pedo father & 2 stepbrothers jailed for raping 12 year old Thai girl
Famous northern Thai dish declared world’s best soup
Thailand launches new 10-year visa to attract foreign experts
Thailand’s Entry Requirements August 2022
UPDATE: Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
Chiang Rai Airport to stay closed until August 6 following Nok Air incident
Thailand 2nd Most Dangerous Place in the World to Drive | GMT
UPDATE: Sexy Thai model fined 5,000 baht for dancing topless in club
Cheap sound absorption panels believed to be cause of Mountain B fire
Thailand’s hotels are short on workers
Infant’s body found in Phuket drainage pipe
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides1 day ago
Monsoon season in Thailand explained
-
Northern Thailand3 days ago
Famous northern Thai dish declared world’s best soup
-
OutDoor Activities7 hours ago
Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
-
North East23 hours ago
UPDATE: Sexy Thai model fined 5,000 baht for dancing topless in club
-
Economy2 days ago
Thailand’s hotels are short on workers
-
Chon Buri1 day ago
Cheap sound absorption panels believed to be cause of Mountain B fire
-
Economy1 day ago
China-Taiwan-US spat threatens Thailand’s car industry
-
Thailand3 days ago
TAT says Thailand drew 3.3 million foreign tourists from January-July