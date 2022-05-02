BKFC Thailand first-ever championship belts are announced

Press Release

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) Thailand, presented by Singha, is set to crown its first two champions at BKFC Thailand 2: Iconic Impact and they will receive the first-ever BKFC Thailand championship belts.

Created by ProAm Belts, the BKFC Thailand championship belt is designed after the original BKFC belt but adds a Thai flair to it. The main design in the background of the front of the belt includes a vine pattern often found in Thai culture. The side grill pieces are modeled after sugarcane, a crop that is important to the Thai economy, growing over 5% of the entire world’s sugarcane.

BKFC Thailand 2: Iconic Impact crown the promotion’s first two champions. In the main event, former multi-divisional world boxing champion Sirimongkhon Lamthuan will be looking to add the inaugural BKFC Thailand Light Heavyweight Championship to his mantle in his home country against Russian Muay Thai standout “Street Fight Mike” Mikhail Vetrila. Lamthuan will have a significant height and reach disadvantage in this fight, but he has over 100 boxing fights and won his bare-knuckle debut in his last appearance at BKFC Thailand 1: The Game Changer. Vetrila will also be 14 years younger and looking to take out the legendary “Handsome Divinity” in his home country.

The co-main event will crown the Queen of BKFC Thailand as the inaugural BKFC Thailand Strawweight Championship is on the line between French regional Muay Thai and Lethwei world champion Souris Manfredi and Greek striker Fani Peloumpi. Manfredi holds a 2-0 record in bare-knuckle boxing and will have the experience advantage in this sport against the debuting Peloumpi. Still, Peloumpi has nearly 100 total fights across various striking-based combat sports.

BKFC Thailand 2: Iconic Impact will happen live from the Pattaya Event and Convention Hall, better known as the PEACH, on May 7. The event can be seen worldwide on the BKTV app and is set to start at 6:00 PM ICT/11:00 AM GMT/6:00 AM EST.

About BKFC Thailand

BKFC Thailand features a series of bare-knuckle fighting events to be held every month in Thailand. Our events will encompass a traditional bare-knuckle boxing style while utilizing a specifically created rule set that emphasizes the half Thai clinch with punching strikes allowed inside the clinch.

All bouts will be held in a revolutionary circular four-rope ring designed to encourage exciting, fast-paced bouts. The patented BKFC “Squared Circle” contains scratch lines based on the Broughton Rules, which governed bare-knuckle fighting in the 19th century and requires fighters to “Toe the Line”: starting every round face to face and just 3 feet apart.

Only established professionals in boxing, MMA, kickboxing, Lethwei, or Muay Thai will be allowed to compete. The referees, judges, and officials will also be required to have extensive professional combat sports experience.

BKFC Thailand events are managed by Mr. Nick Chapman and Mr. Vathanai Vathanakul. The PEACH will be the regular location for events based in Thailand.

BKFC Thailand would like to thank:-

Singha Corporation, our tier 1 presenting sponsors

Fighters Friend Natural performance-enhancing herbal extractions

Italasia, who supply imported beverages to the Hotel and Restaurant industry with an exclusive selection of Wines imported from around the world, Premium Spirits, Mixers, Mineral water and Coffee.

Yuth Sports Gear for providing all our fighter and official’s clothing. Yuth Sports Gear is focused on bringing affordable sports clothing and equipment to all types of sports, including BKFC Thailand.

