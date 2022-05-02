Press Room
BKFC Thailand first-ever championship belts are announced
Press Release
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) Thailand, presented by Singha, is set to crown its first two champions at BKFC Thailand 2: Iconic Impact and they will receive the first-ever BKFC Thailand championship belts.
Created by ProAm Belts, the BKFC Thailand championship belt is designed after the original BKFC belt but adds a Thai flair to it. The main design in the background of the front of the belt includes a vine pattern often found in Thai culture. The side grill pieces are modeled after sugarcane, a crop that is important to the Thai economy, growing over 5% of the entire world’s sugarcane.
BKFC Thailand 2: Iconic Impact crown the promotion’s first two champions. In the main event, former multi-divisional world boxing champion Sirimongkhon Lamthuan will be looking to add the inaugural BKFC Thailand Light Heavyweight Championship to his mantle in his home country against Russian Muay Thai standout “Street Fight Mike” Mikhail Vetrila. Lamthuan will have a significant height and reach disadvantage in this fight, but he has over 100 boxing fights and won his bare-knuckle debut in his last appearance at BKFC Thailand 1: The Game Changer. Vetrila will also be 14 years younger and looking to take out the legendary “Handsome Divinity” in his home country.
The co-main event will crown the Queen of BKFC Thailand as the inaugural BKFC Thailand Strawweight Championship is on the line between French regional Muay Thai and Lethwei world champion Souris Manfredi and Greek striker Fani Peloumpi. Manfredi holds a 2-0 record in bare-knuckle boxing and will have the experience advantage in this sport against the debuting Peloumpi. Still, Peloumpi has nearly 100 total fights across various striking-based combat sports.
BKFC Thailand 2: Iconic Impact will happen live from the Pattaya Event and Convention Hall, better known as the PEACH, on May 7. The event can be seen worldwide on the BKTV app and is set to start at 6:00 PM ICT/11:00 AM GMT/6:00 AM EST.
About BKFC Thailand
BKFC Thailand features a series of bare-knuckle fighting events to be held every month in Thailand. Our events will encompass a traditional bare-knuckle boxing style while utilizing a specifically created rule set that emphasizes the half Thai clinch with punching strikes allowed inside the clinch.
All bouts will be held in a revolutionary circular four-rope ring designed to encourage exciting, fast-paced bouts. The patented BKFC “Squared Circle” contains scratch lines based on the Broughton Rules, which governed bare-knuckle fighting in the 19th century and requires fighters to “Toe the Line”: starting every round face to face and just 3 feet apart.
Only established professionals in boxing, MMA, kickboxing, Lethwei, or Muay Thai will be allowed to compete. The referees, judges, and officials will also be required to have extensive professional combat sports experience.
BKFC Thailand events are managed by Mr. Nick Chapman and Mr. Vathanai Vathanakul. The PEACH will be the regular location for events based in Thailand.
BKFC Thailand would like to thank:-
Singha Corporation, our tier 1 presenting sponsors
Fighters Friend Natural performance-enhancing herbal extractions
Italasia, who supply imported beverages to the Hotel and Restaurant industry with an exclusive selection of Wines imported from around the world, Premium Spirits, Mixers, Mineral water and Coffee.
Yuth Sports Gear for providing all our fighter and official’s clothing. Yuth Sports Gear is focused on bringing affordable sports clothing and equipment to all types of sports, including BKFC Thailand.
Come and be a part of something truly special and exciting and check out BKFC Thailand 2 ‘Iconic Impact’. You can buy tickets At this link. Call 080 317 4131 or subscribe to the BKTV App at this link: https://referral.bareknuckle.tv/BKFCThailand
Follow BKFC Thailand
You can follow BKFC Thailand on Facebook: @bkfcthailand, Instagram: @bkfcthailand, YouTube: BKFC Thailand and TikTok: @bkfcthailand or check out the Website at: www.bkfc.com/thailand.
You can also keep up to date with everything that’s happening on the main BKFC website www.bkfc.com and on social media on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/bareknucklefc, Instagram https://www.instagram.com/bareknucklefc/, YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEeMsInLdrUbIkbEcNm7g-A, and TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@bareknucklefc?lang=en, @BAREKNUCKLEFC.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Yay May. Covid numbers down, arrival numbers up in Thailand.
How is Crypto currency used in Thailand?
“No pants for women, only black shoes for men”. Internet trolls Thai conference dress code
Dine in Sears & Co., Phuket’s best beachfront bar and grill
Is Thailand ready for a Clean Air Act?
Thailand braces for higher fuel and energy costs
Thailand News Update | Thailand ready for an Influx of tourists
Thailand’s wet seasons and the annual monsoons
PM calls on schools to implement strict Covid safety measures on re-opening
Thai-Burmese border checkpoints prepare to re-open in Tak province
Thai troops kill 8 drug smugglers in Chiang Rai jungle, seize 6.7 million yaba pills
Thailand ranked one of 10 safest travel destinations | GMT
Federation of Thai Industries concerned about plans for minimum wage hike
Feedback positive following cancellation of Test & Go entry scheme
New upper speed limit increases to 120 kilometres per hour on some Thai motorways
Another Phuket festival showcases the island’s traditional clothing
Thailand’s wet seasons and the annual monsoons
Airlines raise concerns over Thailand’s 300-baht tourism fee, coming in Q3
Have a furry friend? Here is a list of pet-friendly condos in Bangkok
Tourism Council of Thailand calls for Thailand Pass to be ditched from June
Tangmo: Police conclude Thai actress died of ‘recklessness’, 6 suspects charged
Thailand Pass might be dropped by June 1
Country with biggest penis size revealed… it’s not Thailand
UPDATE: Corpse found floating in Gulf of Thailand
1,000 Thai students fail exams due to ‘misunderstanding’
All Thailand-Myanmar border checkpoints closed, massively affecting trade
New Thailand Pass rules and registration coming up
Government says Thailand Pass not being cancelled, being “streamlined”
BTS urges passengers not to cross their legs while sitting
Travel Guide: A brief history of the sex industry in Thailand
Coming to Thailand from May 2022? Here’s all you need to know.
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Events11 hours ago
Thailand’s wet seasons and the annual monsoons
- Thailand4 days ago
Airlines raise concerns over Thailand’s 300-baht tourism fee, coming in Q3
- Thailand4 days ago
Government says Thailand Pass not being cancelled, being “streamlined”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Coming to Thailand from May 2022? Here’s all you need to know.
- Singapore3 days ago
Singapore airport deals with flight problems
- Phuket3 days ago
Squabble over 50 billion baht beachfront land in Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Airlines worldwide ordered to follow new entry measures for Thailand from May 1
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand tourism authorities want to attract 1 million tourists a month in final quarter