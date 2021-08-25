Best of
Top 5 Largest Property Developers in Thailand
Conducting a property search in Thailand as an investor or purchaser is a stressful and perplexing process. The country is brimming with residential projects in all phases of development, from recently launched to move-in ready. Thus, understanding the local market dynamics helps investors to make more informed decisions. In Bangkok’s competitive residential market, for example, developer selection can influence returns and present potential purchasers with a competitive advantage. This is due to the fact that established developers often have greater building expertise and are more well-know. Below, we’ve list the top 5 largest property developers in Thailand.
1. Pruksa Real Estate
No.1 on our list is Pruksa Real Estate, the biggest real estate developer in Thailand. The firm continuously builds residential single-detached houses, townhouses/twin houses and condominiums. Furthermore, it’s initiatives have the goal of bringing enjoyment to people and adapting to their current lifestyles. As property developers, they have broadened its line of business in recent years, focusing on recurring revenue businesses, such as healthcare and commercial real estate.
Examples of Completed Projects: The Reserve Sathorn, Urbano, Ivy Thonglor and Condolette Dwell Sukhumvit 26.
2. LPN Development
Lumpini Tower, a 38-storey skyscraper situated on Rama 4, was LPN Development’s first project in 1989. Nowadays, the serial developer has a reputation for creating affordable starter condominiums with a focus on pleasant community living. Lumpini Park, Lumpini Ville and Lumpini Place are among the many finished and successful projects built under the “Lumpini” name. Finally, building and facilities management is another division of the firm.
Examples of Completed Projects: The Lumpini 24, Lumpini Suite Phetchaburi (Makkasan) and Lumpini Ville Onnut 46.
3. Sansiri
This firm has over 33 years of expertise building luxury houses, townhouses and condos. As a result, it is one of Thailand’s most well-known and popular developers. Sansiri has completed 352 projects in Thailand since its establishment.
Property brokerage (real estate sales and leasing) and property consultancy subsidiary “plus property”, are also part of the firm. To broaden its portfolio, the cash-rich developer has invested in hotels as well as a few other businesses such as co-wokring spaces and IT brands.
Furthermore, their flagship project known as 98 Wireless, set on the mega-exclusive Wireless Road in Ploenchit, is presently the most expensive condominium project in Bangkok. In fact, units in this elegant residence are said to be 500,000 Baht per sqm.
Examples of Completed Projects: 98 Wireless, Sari by Sansiri, PYNE, The Monument Thonglor and The Base Garden Rama 9.
4. Supalai
Supalai is another highly acclaimed property developer that works on both residential and commercial projects. Their plans include detached houses, townhouses and condominiums. Moreover, some of their significant developments include the Supalai Wellington and Supalai Premier. In 2017, the company made news when it paid 4.6 billion Baht for the 8-rai plot of the Australian Embassy on Sathorn Road. On the site, the developer is presently building its flagship premium mixed-use project “Supalai Icon”; which will include a 56-storey residential tower, an A-grade office tower and a retail complex.
Examples of Completed Projects: Supalai Icon Sathorn, Supalai Place @ Asoke and Supalai Wellington.
5. AP (Thailand)
Founded in 1991, AP (Thailand) are a highly-acclaimed brand. This property developer concentrates most of its construction efforts in Bangkok. Furthermore, its condominiums are often located near public transportation (BTS and MRT). Townhouses, single detached homes (SDH) and condos are among the company’s offerings. Finally, AP (Thailand) often builds condo developments under the “Aspire, Life, Rhythm and the Address” names, each of which is tailored to a certain market group (ranging from low to high-end).
Examples of Completed Projects: The Address Siam Ratchathewi, Vittorio, The Address Asoke, Aspire Sukhumvit 48 and Life Sierra Sathorn.
