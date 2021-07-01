Top 5 hotels in Bangkok 2021

Tourists who arrive in Bangkok may be quite taken by its sprawling highways, nightlife, and eclectic cuisine. Here, is where visitors can test out their comfort zones in terms of spicy food, while drinking fresh coconut water. But, as the city is divided into pretty distinct areas, travellers may be wondering where to stay the night. Moreover, what hotels offer the best bang for their buck, while staying relevant.

However, all worries aside, there are plenty of budget hostels and 5 star hotels, and everything in between. A word to the wise, it is highly recommended to get your temporary home booked in advance so you aren’t travelling around looking in the tropical sun. As Bangkok is definitely at the top of the most visited cities in the world, our list of hotels aims to help visitors to Thailand’s capital, narrow it down.

5 Top Hotels In Bangkok

This modern hotel is definitely crawling with fashionable international travellers. Maybe it’s because it is an absolute sanctuary in the middle of the concrete shopping jungle we call Bangkok. However, just strolling through Anantara’s lobby will have you realising that you are, indeed, in a tropical country. It’s decor yields a resort-style island vibe in the middle of the city.

Each room features every amenity expected of a customer-minded hotel, with some offering garden terrace rooms- a rarity in Bangkok. Here, you can sit on a private patio, taking in the outdoor atmosphere of Thailand. Equipped with a swimming pool, and old-world Thai decor, Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel is quite breathtaking as it can set the tune for your travels down south to the islands.

Facilities: 1 swimming pool, non-smoking rooms, fabulous fitness centre, airport shuttle, spa and wellness centre, restaurant, WiFi available in all areas, tea/coffee maker in all rooms, bar, fabulous breakfast

Pricing: 3,200 baht-6,700 baht

Address: 155 Ratchadamri Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok 10330

This stunning hotel will have guests truly appreciate the beauty of a tropical jungle. From the moment guests walk through the entrance, a greenhouse appears, with birds adorning the long, reflecting pool under a glass ceiling. Ferns pour out of planters and the aesthetics are unmistakably Art Deco meets Thai villa.

But, that’s not all. Here the hotel staff truly cater to guests’ individual needs and desires. Essentially, the hotel wants visitors to feel at home, and they are ready to assist you in every possible way. The Siam hotel offers some world-class views while providing relaxing services like massages. Furthermore, guests can choose to take a day off from the endless amounts of sightseeing and lounge by the beautiful outdoor pool.

Facilities: 2 swimming pools, non-smoking rooms, fabulous fitness centre, airport shuttle, spa and wellness centre, restaurant, WiFi available in all areas, bar, breakfast

Pricing: 12,300 baht-42,800 baht

Address: The Siam 3, 2 Thanon Khao, Vachirapayabal, Dusit District, Bangkok 10300

The Grand Hyatt Erawan is definitely a top 5 star hotel in Bangkok. Famous for its Mercedes house and its rooftop helipad, staying here may just earn guests bragging rights. Featuring upscale amenities designed to cater to those who fly high, the hotel even has garden resort-style villas. Meant to offer a peek into the jungle, the hotel also features oversized bath tubs, rain showers, and endless cocktails.

Guests here can enjoy one of the best Sunday brunches in all of Bangkok, after spending a weekend sightseeing or relaxing. Located by the famous Lumpini Park, travellers can check out the park’s monitor lizards for a more exotic experience. The Grand Hyatt Erawan is truly a winner, with its attention to detail and high-class features.

Facilities: Swimming pool, non-smoking rooms, airport shuttle, superb fitness centre, free parking, spa and wellness centre, restaurant, tea/coffee maker in all rooms, bar, breakfast/brunch

Pricing: 2,600 baht-10,400 baht

Address: 494 Ratchadamri Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok 10330

Shopaholics are bound to fall in love with this hotel as it is located right next to Siam Centre, Siam Discovery, and Siam Paragon. And, if you haven’t heard of these malls, pat yourself on the back for booking the Siam Kempinski without knowing what you are about to experience. Perfect for CEO’s who want some expensive threads, or for families who need to entertain the little ones, this hotel’s location is superb.

However, even with its reputation and location, the staff are warm and welcoming. Many rooms in the hotel also have private terraces with direct pool access, and 5 onsite dining outlets to ensure you’ll never be without food. Additionally, the hotel has 2 swimming pools, a gym, spa, restaurant, and even a bar for a nightcap or pre-party. Moreover, this hotel clearly has it all, catering to those who clearly came to shop until they drop.

Facilities: Swimming pools, non-smoking rooms, airport shuttle, superb fitness centre, family rooms, spa and wellness centre, restaurant, bar, fabulous breakfast

Pricing: 6,000 baht-31,897 baht

Address: 991/9 Rama I Rd, Pathum Wan, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok 10330

The Mandarin Oriental is a classic choice for returning travellers to Bangkok. Always impressive, staying here offers convenient access to the Chao Phraya River, where nightly boat tours, and beautiful temples can be experienced. Guests will find a teak and marble atrium-like room with birdcage chandeliers and huge, plush rugs. Located in Sathorn its location definitely caters to shopping.

Known as Bangkok Noi, this area of the city has retained an old-warm, classic charm. Chinese-style shophouses adorn the streets, offering a truly interesting experience for those around the area. And, as expected, the streets’ emit a fragrant mixture where visitors can try out the many street food vendors along their walks around the area.

Facilities: Swimming pool, non-smoking rooms, good fitness centre, airport shuttle, spa and wellness centre, restaurant, WiFi available in all areas, very good breakfast

Pricing: 1,800 baht-2,600 baht

Address: 662 Rama IV Rd., Silom, Bang Rak, 10500 Bangkok, Thailand

Known as the city of angels, Thailand’s capital clearly offers visitors one heck of a good time. And, when guests are ready to turn in for the night, they can be sure to be staying in some of the most luxurious accommodations in the world. Where modern amenities meet classic decor, hotels here know how to impress.

Regardless of your itinerary, finding a hotel that is close to the sights you want to see, is a must. As Bangkok is sprawling with different and unique experiences, these hotels offer convenience, access, and relaxation in the heart of one of the most interesting cities in the world.

Advertise On The Thaiger

Contact us to discuss advertising and custom solutions.

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums

📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook

🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates