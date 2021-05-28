Top 5 Massage and Spas in Bangkok

Bangkok is a great city for visitors to recharge their batteries however they want – whether it’s getting pampered, partying the night away or a combination of both. Every corner of the capital now has a wellness destination (even if they aren’t visible from the street). These spas, which range from affordable Thai massage parlours to luxury hotel sanctuaries, are the capital’s hotspots for relaxation and pampering. We know that being in the capital of the Land of Spas means there are plenty of options. But we’ve narrowed it down to just 5 of the most relaxing and peaceful spas in Bangkok that will take the stress out of everyday life.

Please note that due to COVID, opening times may differ and some spas may be closed. Please be sure to check before you make any plans.

5 Best Massage and Spas in Bangkok

1. Yunomori Onsen & Spa

Onsen & Spa is an “upscale, Japanese-inspired spa facility”. Here, they have transported the Japanese onsen (hot spring) culture’s traditional love of bathing to Bangkok. Bamboo and finished wood surround several hot spring water baths, where visitors can soak and relax for hours. Further, there’s a carbonated soda water pool, a jet pool, and an onsen pool with 43-degree mineral “healing” water sourced from the Raksawarin hot springs. These temperatures and mineral content of the water help to relieve mental stress and relax your muscles. And as a result, your body will be more receptive to the benefits of their Thai massages’ (which you can book on top of your Onsen bath).

After relaxing in the baths, guests can visit the large spa treatment area upstairs for aromatherapy or traditional Thai massage treatments. Finally, they are open daily from 9:00 am – 12:00 am.

Best features: They are the only spa in Bangkok that provides hot springs and also have the most cutting-edge onsen spa technology. When you’re bathing in the hot springs, the sound of pattering rain creates a calming setting.

Pricing: The entry fee is 450 baht for adults and 250 baht for children and seniors. Treatment prices range from 450 – 3,350 baht.

Locations: A-Square 120/5 Soi Sukhumvit 26, Khlong Tan, Klong Toey, Bangkok, Thailand 10110.

Website: https://www.yunomorionsen.com/sukhumvit/

Contact Info: sukhumvit26@yunomorionsen.com / (+66)2 259 5778

2. Let’s Relax Onsen & Spa in Thonglor

Let’s Relax in Bangkok is an affordable spa popular among expats and locals. Their branch in Thonglor has created an onsen experience with a wide variety of mineral bathtubs, sauna, steam rooms and warm and cold rooms. Moreover, they have an extensive menu of massage and spa treatments to choose from. Some examples include Thai Traditional Massages, Aromatic Oil Massages, Hot Stone Massages, and Onsen Packages. Lastly, both male and female therapists are available per preference and they are open daily from 10:00 am – 11:45 pm.

Best features: Let’s Relax Onsen & Spa is conveniently located near BTS Thonglor, between Thonglor Soi 8 and 10. Notably, they have frequent special discounts and spa packages that make their affordable prices even cheaper.

Pricing: Prices range from 150 – 4, 600 baht.

Locations: Their Thong Lor outlet is located at 300 Thonglor Rd, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok, 10110. However, they have branches all over Bangkok (and Thailand).

Website: https://letsrelaxspa.com/

Contact Info: sparsvn@letsrelaxspa.com / +66 (0)2 641 6619

3. Myth Massage

Myth massage is a relatively new spa in Bangkok that offers high-quality yet affordable services. At this spa, they use only traditional Thai natural and herbal products. In addition, their professional masseuses provide a variety of massages ranging from simple foot and head massages to full-body treatments. Herbal compression and body scrubs are also available as add-on services and they are open daily from 10:00 am – 11:45 pm.

Best features: The modern-rustic decor looks like it belongs in a five-star hotel, thus creating an elegant atmosphere. Besides their treatment rooms, there’s also a delightful alfresco bar, a boutique selling Thai-made textiles, and a fortune-telling service on the 3-rd floor, making the spa and massage venue very unique.

Pricing: Prices range from 350 – 2,500 baht.

Locations: 28/3 Soi Ruamrudee Community, Lumphini, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok 10330.

Contact Info: (+66) 62-335-5600

4. The Oriental Spa at Mandarin Oriental

Nestled within the Mandarin hotel, the Oriental Spa is an award-winning hotel with a 5-star rating from Forbes. Their picturesque, secluded location along the Chao Phraya river sets the tone for a luxurious stay. Customers can choose from a variety of half to full-day programs, with the options to customise your program if wanted. In total, they have over 40 treatments that combine ancient and modern knowledge and techniques. Whether you opt for a full body massage or an Ayurvedic treatment, you’ll undoubtedly feel relaxed and at ease after your massage at this spa.

They are open daily between 9:00 am – 10:00 pm with the last treatment of the day starting at 8:30 pm.

Best features: The Oriental stands out because they provide international-level pampering at international-level prices. Their therapists are highly skilled with years of experience and thus will deliver only the best standard of treatments. This is, however, reflected in their prices that are a bit more pricey in comparison to our other choices. You can go solo or bring your significant other along as they have lots of single and couple packages to choose from. Finally, along with their massages, pedicures, body wraps and skin peels are also available along with yoga and Muay Thai boxing workouts too.

Pricing: Prices range from 1,750 – 27,700 baht.

Locations: 48 Oriental Avenue, Khwaeng Khlong Ton Soi, Bang Rak, Bangkok, 10500.

Website: https://www.mandarinoriental.com/bangkok/chao-phraya-river/luxury-spa

Contact Info: mobkk-reservations@mohg.com / +66 (0)2 659 9000

5. Health Land

Ayurvedic Massage is an ancient practice that is still practised in Bangkok’s Health Land spas. This style of massage originated in India over 3000 years ago and takes a holistic approach to massages. It uses essential oils, aromatherapy, and other tools to target the body’s energy fields in order to relieve physical stress while also making you feel rejuvenated and relaxed. They also have a variety of other spa treatments, jacuzzis, and massages to offer, making it a one-stop-shop for some of the best spa experiences in the city. There is a Health Land to suit everyone in the Bangkok metropolitan area, with eight locations to choose from. Finally, they are open daily from 9:00 am – 10:00 pm.

Best features: Health Land offers five Ayurvedic spa treatment packages that will give you a better sense of well-being throughout your day. As they have many locations in Bangkok they are an incredibly convenient and easily accessible spa to choose and go to.

Pricing: Prices range from 300 – 9,600 baht.

Locations: They have multiple locations in Bangkok, as well as Pattaya and Chiang Mai.

Website: https://www.healthlandspa.com/en/home

Contact Info: info@healthland.co.th

Asoke: +66 (0)2 261 1110

Sathorn: +66 (0) 2637 8883

Whether you’re in need of a relaxing massage, a rejuvenating facial, or simply finding a way to de-stress, Bangkok’s best spas have got you covered. Although Thailand is known for its first-class spa service and ancient Thai massage techniques, it’s important to choose a spa that is known for providing good service and using high-quality products. Thus, as there are many benefits to traditional Thai massage and other treatments we hope this list helps you in choosing a spa in Bangkok.

