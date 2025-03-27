What to do in Bangkok this weekend (March 28 to 30)

Image via Mad Face (modified in Canva)

Bangkok isn’t the kind of place that lets you sit still. There’s always something. A gallery opening, a rooftop party, a market you swear you’ve never seen before. The city hums with possibility, and choosing just one thing to do feels like picking a favourite star in the sky.

Should you lose yourself in an art exhibition? Chase new flavours? Dance until dawn? Ideally, all of the above. But if time isn’t on your side, don’t worry. We’ve done the hard part. Here’s your curated list of the best things to do in Bangkok this weekend.

8 Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (March 28 to 30)

Bangkok is hosting plenty of international artists this year. See our updated list of concerts in Bangkok and find out who’s coming.

ROM ROM Live at Speakerbox

Date & Time: Friday, March 28, from 7pm

Location: Speakerbox, 1000 39 40 Thong Lo, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Price: 500 baht (at the door)

Speakerbox just got bigger, and to celebrate, they’re throwing a night soaked in fuzz, groove, and that kind of heat only Khana Bierbood can bring. These guys have been weaving Thai funk, molam, and ‘60s psychedelia into something electric since 2012, and their latest album, Monolam, just takes it deeper.

In addition, Scottish singer-songwriter Mark Feeney is making the trip from West Lothian for his Speakerbox debut, and with Endo Nova and the RomRom crew in the mix, the night’s set to be a slow-burning, full-throttle kind of magic.

HOT4LAB presents DISCIPLINE at Blaq Lyte Rover

Date & Time: Friday, March 28, from 9pm

Location: Blaq Lyte Rover, 171 Soi Ekkamai 5, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Price: 400 baht (online) / 500 baht (at the door)

Bangkok’s underground scene is getting a proper shake-up because HOTL4B is bringing in Discipline, Richie, and Club Mascot for a night of straight-up techno.

Discipline is all about sharp, unrelenting rhythms built for the heads who like it fast and dark. Richie keeps the intensity locked in, balancing precision with pure power. Club Mascot rounds it out with hypnotic grooves designed to pull you deeper into the night.

Tickets are available via ra.co.

Mad Face: Nerves and Senses at Central Chidlom

Date & Time: Until Sunday, April 6

Location: Event Hall, 2nd Floor, Central Chidlom, 1027 Phloen Chit Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Price: Free entry (passes for exclusive areas start from 300 baht)

MAD FACE is back, and this time, it’s messing with your senses. From March 25 to April 6, the food-obsessed collective is taking over Central Chidlom’s Event Hall with NERVES AND SENSES. And if you’ve ever wanted to taste music, hear dessert, or see fermentation as high art, this is the place.

The whole thing is a love letter to food, but not in a quaint, Sunday-brunch way. There’s a raw food exhibition that turns vegetables into sculptures, a pastry display where sugar and butter get the surrealist treatment, and a fermentation showcase that somehow makes kimchi and kombucha seem sexy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAD FACE (@madface.food)

The farmer’s market is stacked with produce you’d actually want to take home, and the craft bar serves cocktails, natural wines, and non-alcoholic drinks for the sober-curious crowd who still want a buzz.

Bangkok Community Radio is handling the soundtrack, with live synth, weird soundscapes, DJ sets that match the rhythm of eating. Workshops, film screenings, and immersive dinners round it all out. It’s food, but as art, as music, as a trip you won’t forget.

Contemporary World Film Series 2025 at TK Park

Date & Time: Saturday, March 29, from 4pm

Location: TK Park, 8th Floor, centralwOrld, Dazzle Zone Ratchadamri Rd, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Price: 20 baht for non-TK Park members

The Contemporary World Film Series is back at TK Park, kicking off with How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies, the Thai drama that’s been making waves internationally.

Directed by Pat Boonnitipat, this one’s all about M, a guy who thinks taking care of his dying grandmother will lead to a big payday. But if you’ve ever had family, you know it’s never that simple. There’s love, guilt, ambition, and a whole mess of emotions that money can’t fix.

After the screening, there’s a reception featuring Thai dishes curated by Chef Vanessa Wu of Kinnaree Restaurant, paired with Monsoon Valley wines. Boonnitipat will also be on hand for a post-film Q&A, giving insight into the creative process and the film’s global success.

Reservations can be made at filmforum17@gmail.com.

The Hardest Part is Remembering Movie Premiere at Public House

Date & Time: Saturday, March 29, from 5.30pm

Location: Public House, 249 Soi Sukhumvit 31, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Price: 320 baht (including 1 welcome drink and 1 popcorn)

The Hardest Part is Remembering premieres at Public House Bangkok, and it’s not here to play nice. Directed by Julian D. Edgar and starring Phillip Shaun DeVone and Brittany Chanel, this one digs into depression, suicide, and what comes after.

Doors open at 5.30pm, with drinks and a chance to chat with the filmmaker. The screening starts at 6.30pm, running 1 hour and 48 minutes of raw, unfiltered storytelling. Afterward, stick around for a Q&A and more drinks.

Tickets are available via Ticketmelon.

Alchemist Sisters Club at Slowcombo

Date & Time: Sunday, March 30, from 10am

Location: Creative Space, 3rd Floor, Slowcombo, 126 Soi Chulalongkorn 50, Wang Mai, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Price: 1,111 baht (for the first session)

Slowcombo is strring up some magic this Sunday with the Alchemist Sisters Club, Thailand’s first manifestation club. If you’re into sound therapy, energy work, and making your dreams happen, this is for you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✺ Self Love Alchemy ☽ Crystal Bowls Shop (@selflove.alchemy)

The first session is called Bold Dreams, Brave Beginnings. You’ll learn how crystal bowls can help with manifestation, get hands-on with tuning forks (yes, they’re a thing), and experience a full-on sound healing session led by three sound alchemists. Think of it as a reset for your mind, body, and goals.

Love My Dog, Love Me at The Parlor

Date & Time: Sunday, March 30, from 3pm

Location: The Parlor, The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon, 4th Floor, 114 Narathiwas Road, Si Lom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

Price: 499 baht

Dating apps are fine, but have you ever let a dog do the matchmaking? Love My Dog, Love Me is back, giving Bangkok’s single dog lovers a chance to meet people who understand that “sorry, I have to go home to my dog” is a valid reason to leave early.

This time, it’s all happening at The Parlor inside The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon. Whether you’ve got a pup in tow or just love the company of four-legged matchmakers, this is your chance to meet someone whose idea of a perfect date includes long walks, belly rubs (for the dog, obviously), and maybe even a shared pup-ccino.

Tickets come with a non-alcoholic drink, snacks, and, because dogs deserve the VIP treatment too, free dog ice cream. You’ll also get a pin badge to signal you’re open to new connections and a tote bag to remember the night.

Tickets are available via Megatix.

Alquímico guest shift at Find The Photobooth

Date & Time: Sunday, March 30, from 8pm

Location: Find The Photobooth, Bantathong Rd Wang Mai, Khet Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Price: Free entry

Colombia’s finest is hitting Bangkok for one night only. Alquímico, ranked #8 on The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024, is taking over Find the Photobooth on March 30.

Miguel Mora, Jean Trinh, and Paola Oviedo will be behind the bar, serving up bold flavours and high-energy hospitality straight from Cartagena.

A quick overview of 8 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (March 28 to 30)

No Event Name Date & Time Location Price 1 ROM ROM Live at Speakerbox Friday, March 28, from 7pm Speakerbox, 1000 39 40 Thong Lo, Bangkok 500 baht (at the door) 2 HOT4LAB presents DISCIPLINE at Blaq Lyte Rover Friday, March 28, from 9pm Blaq Lyte Rover, 171 Soi Ekkamai 5, Bangkok 400 baht (online) / 500 baht (at the door) 3 Mad Face: Nerves and Senses at Central Chidlom Until Sunday, April 6 Event Hall, 2nd Floor, Central Chidlom, Bangkok Free entry (exclusive area passes from 300 baht) 4 Contemporary World Film Series 2025 at TK Park Saturday, March 29, from 4pm TK Park, 8th Floor, centralwOrld, Bangkok 20 baht (for non-members) 5 The Hardest Part is Remembering Movie Premiere Saturday, March 29, from 5.30pm Public House, 249 Soi Sukhumvit 31, Bangkok 320 baht (includes 1 drink & popcorn) 6 Alchemist Sisters Club at Slowcombo Sunday, March 30, from 10am Creative Space, 3rd Floor, Slowcombo, Bangkok 1,111 baht (for the first session) 7 Love My Dog, Love Me at The Parlor Sunday, March 30, from 3pm The Parlor, The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon 499 baht 8 Alquímico guest shift at Find The Photobooth Sunday, March 30, from 8pm Find The Photobooth, Bantathong Rd, Bangkok Free entry

And there you have it! Bangkok never runs out of things to do, so be sure to have a lot of fun.

Didn’t find your perfect plan? No worries. Check out our list of the best things to do in Bangkok this March, and stay tuned for April’s lineup!