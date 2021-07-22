If you’re looking for a fantastic tropical destination, you may want to visit Phuket. The island offers stunning natural beauty, golden beaches, lively nightlife, delicious food, and interesting culture, making it a dreamy location for many travellers. A perfect trip requires the perfect place to stay, but Phuket is well-known as one of the most expensive places to visit in Thailand, so can you travel to the island on a budget? Thankfully, although Phuket has transformed into a pricey destination, it’s still dotted with excellent budget hostels.

If you’re looking for a real bang for your buck, this list is for you! Here are 5 of the top hostels in Phuket for a wonderful, budget-friendly holiday.

Best Hostels in Phuket for 2021

Situated near Phuket Old Town in a refurbished shophouse turned hostel, the name ‘Vitamin Sea’ might be a bit misleading because it’s far from the ocean. Nevertheless, it’s still one of the best hostels in Phuket, and it does have a nautical vibe, thanks to its bright and clean design. Due to its location, it’s an excellent choice if you want to explore the Old Town, Phuket Walking Street, or the lively markets of Phuket Town.

Vitamin Sea Hostel offers basic mixed and female-only dorms. However, if you need more privacy, there are also private rooms. The living areas on the ground floor, including the mezzanine above the lobby, are great to relax and meet other travellers. The hostel is possibly one of the most affordable in Phuket. The best thing is, you get basic breakfast and self-serve coffee and tea included in the price!

Pricing: Start from approx. 199 Baht to 586 Baht per night.

Address: 54/8 Montri Rd., Talad Yai, Muang, Phuket, Phuket Town, Phuket 83000.

Eco Hostel Phuket is a stylish hostel located near the Old Town area, opposite the old Phuket bus station. The area around the hostel might not be very attractive, but you can walk to the Old Town streets and nearby markets easily. Additionally, if you want to catch the ferry to Phi Phi Island, this hostel can be a great base as it’s only a 10-minute drive away from Rassada Pier.

The hostel is set within a 4-storey shophouse, with female dorms, mixed dorms, and private 3-bedrooms. It also has a café on the ground floor, which is a nice place to enjoy some coffee or meet like-minded travellers. Every part of the hostel is spotless, and it has a welcoming, cosy vibe.

Pricing: Start from approx. 250 Baht to 1,916 per night.

Address: 156/44 Phang Nga Road, Phuket Town, Phuket 83000.

If parties, all-night drinking sessions, pub crawls, and meeting other night owls are the reason you come to Phuket, this hostel is a great choice for you. The location is less than 15-minutes away from Bangla Road and Patong Beach. Therefore, you can access many pubs and nightclubs easily. In addition, the hostel has a motto of “adventure hard / party hard.” That’s why it offers plenty of activities and amenities for you to have a good time. It has a lively bar, a big common area, and it even organizes pub crawls around Patong several days a week!

Slumber Party offers clean and comfortable dorms with a high level of security, so you don’t have to worry about your belongings whether you’re sleeping or partying. The staff are friendly and welcoming as well, making your stay even more memorable.

Pricing: Start from approx. 208 Baht per night.

Address: 27/27 Ratchapatanusorn Road, Patong, Patong, Phuket 83150.

Boasting lovely, fairy-lit gardens, street-art graffiti, and comfortable capsule-style bunks, Sleepy Station is an exciting, affordable hostel. It’s located just a 10-minute walk away from the stunning Kata Beach, while Patong is only a 15-minute drive away. While the hostel is close enough to Phuket’s nightlife spot, it’s still idyllic enough to let you have a peaceful stay. You can enjoy some excellent cocktails in the hostel’s bar. In addition, the hostel also offers Jenga, darts, a PlayStation, and more in its common area.

The capsule-style bunk beds come with privacy curtains, lockers, and plugs, allowing you to enjoy privacy and security at an affordable price. The rooms and beds are all clean and comfy, so you can relax and rest well after a long day of exploring Phuket.

Pricing: Start from approx. 150 Baht to 450 Baht per night.

Address: 27/11 Kade Kwan Road, Kata, Phuket 83100.

The Memory at On On is the oldest hotel in Phuket, dating back to 1927. It appeared in the 2000 movie, The Beach, as a run-down budget Bangkok hostel. Today, the hostel has been beautifully restored. Its interior has been renovated to create cute boutique private rooms and dorms. Also, its Sino-Portuguese facade now looks more elegant than ever. The rooms are all nicely decorated and feature modern amenities to ensure a comfortable stay.

Conveniently located in Old Phuket Town, there are numerous attractions within walking distance. The Phuket Trickeye Museum and Phuket Sunday Night Market are all within a 10-minute walk. Moreover, the Shire of the Serene Light and Phuket Centre Tour are close by as well.

Pricing: Start from approx. 865 Baht to 3,602 Baht per night.

Address: 19 Phang-Nga Rd., Talad Yai, Phuket Town, Phuket 83000.

Needless to say, Phuket is full of fantastic budget hostels. Whether you want to party and meet fellow travellers or you just need a place to rest after exploring the island, there will always be a hostel to fit your needs and budget.