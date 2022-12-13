Local
How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical
Thailand is full of attractions that allow visitors to get up close to elephants and other wild animals. But, as exploitative tourism is on the rise worldwide, it is important to know what elephant sanctuaries or havens are practising ethical tourism. Elephants have historically been taken from their mothers as babies to be used as tourist attractions. Unfortunately, part of the adaptation process to humans includes an elephant’s mahout, or trainer, breaking their spirits by using bullhooks and other harsh methods to literally beat them into submission as babies.
Those who offer elephant rides are undoubtedly causing irreversible harm to the elephants, as their spines cannot take the weight of a chair and rider. Often, however, such “sanctuaries” do a great job of hiding the abuse that elephants endure by covering scars and wounds with decorative cloths and the chairs themselves.
Thus, to determine if an elephant sanctuary is practising ethical caretaking of its elephants, knowing what is not natural behaviour for the elephants is key:
Riding elephants
Bathing elephants
Art shows
Performance shows
The unseen consequences of these features at so-called sanctuaries include the practice of “phajaan” in Thai language. This is the traditional and brutal way of breaking a young elephant’s spirit. And, although upon visiting a sanctuary you may think the elephants are in good hands, the behind-the-scenes nightmare is all too real.
Now, as voluntourism is on the rise, many elephant riding facilities in Thailand have taken to adding “sanctuary, refuge, rescue, orphanage,” or any other caring name to their title. But, this doesn’t mean that they aren’t practising unethical elephant care.
Choosing an ethical elephant sanctuary should be a priority for anyone looking to make a positive difference in the world of animals. Such real sanctuaries never buy, sell, or trade elephants. They also would never force elephants to come into close contact with humans as this isn’t natural. The elephants should have ample space to roam and be in the presence of their kind. Facilities that truly cater to elephants usually would not be open to the public every day. When they do offer tours, visitors should be kept at a distance so as not to disturb these gentle giants.
If you do find an elephant sanctuary that seems to practice good ethics, it is best to check to see if they are accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Norwegian overstayer arrested on Koh Samui
Thai actress feints at the wheel, crashes into 9 motor vehicles & a shop in Pattaya
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
Two Thai coastal destinations feature in world’s top 20 most beautiful beaches
How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical
Young Iranian footballer at risk of being executed
Hawaii’s last princess Abigail Kawānanakoa passes away at 96 years old
E-visas now available in 38 cities, 23 countries | GMT
Thai policewoman arrests her own Facebook impersonator
China will continue to ease Covid-19 restrictions
Breaking: Huge fire erupts in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Soi 3 near traffic lights
E-visas now available in 38 cities, 23 countries
Life is about to get easier for pedestrians in Bangkok
Bangkok runs Hidden Temples tour while Deep South restores temples
Thailand News Today | Overstaying former pro footballer arrested for hawking lottery tickets
Man stabs passersby in Bangkok, 1 killed 1 injured
Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
Police arrest wanted Swedish criminal hiding in southern Thailand
Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok
VIDEO: Desperate Rohingyas dying on boat off South Thailand
Thailand teaches Indonesia how to legalise cannabis
Canadian hitman in Phuket killing moves closer to extradition
Thailand’s Deputy PM not too excited to take over after Prayut
Father chains up daughter and forces her to return to abusive husband
Pattaya visa legend dies of cancer
Christmas present to Phuket motorists: Patong Hill road to reopen
Thai traffickers trick man into prostitution in Dubai
Polish men attack Cambodian woman with acid, knife and hammer in Thailand
Plumber murders and robs Thai woman in Bangkok
Restaurants in Thailand that received 2 MICHELIN Star (MICHELIN Guide Thailand 2023)
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Expats4 days ago
Pattaya visa legend dies of cancer
-
Crime3 days ago
Canadian hitman in Phuket killing moves closer to extradition
-
Phuket4 days ago
Chinese tourist found dead in Phuket
-
Bangkok1 hour ago
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
-
Tourism4 days ago
Miracle of birth – Barcelona refugees run for beautiful horizon
-
Weather3 days ago
Cool weather sees tourists heading north for holiday weekend
-
Hot News4 days ago
Eight celebrities to join Japanese tycoon in space venture around the moon
-
Media2 days ago
License plate lottery – Today’s lucky number is 45,090,000
Recent comments: