What you need to know about Liposuction in Bangkok, Thailand

Sometimes stubborn fat won’t disappear no matter how much you diet and exercise. Because of this, liposuction, one of the most common plastic surgeries worldwide, is frequently chosen by patients. Liposuction involves removing extra fat from specific body parts, including the face, under the chin, thighs, hips, buttocks, back, and arms, in order to give them a more contoured and slimmer appearance. It’s crucial to understand that liposuction is not a procedure for losing weight. This means that before you think about having this procedure, you should be within 30% of your ideal body weight.

Bangkok, Thailand is a popular destination for medical tourism, and many people choose to undergo liposuction in Bangkok due to the high-quality medical facilities, experienced doctors, and affordable prices.

Before undergoing liposuction in Bangkok, it’s important to do your research and choose a reputable clinic or hospital. Look for a clinic with experienced doctors and staff, state-of-the-art equipment, and positive patient reviews. It’s also important to discuss your goals and expectations with your doctor and make sure you fully understand the risks and potential side effects of the procedure.

Aes Astra Clinic is a leading cosmetic and aesthetic clinic in Bangkok, Thailand. Their services include facial treatments, body contouring, Liposuction and many more. The clinic is staffed by experienced medical professionals and utilizes the latest technology and equipment to provide high-quality care.

Follow us on :













With a focus on patient care and satisfaction, Aes Astra Clinic offers personalized treatment plans to help patients achieve their aesthetic goals in a supportive and comfortable environment. Located in Bangkok, a popular destination for medical tourism, Aesastra Clinic is an excellent choice for anyone seeking to enhance their appearance or address a specific concern.

Overall, liposuction in Bangkok can be a safe and effective way to achieve your desired body shape, but it’s important to do your due diligence and choose a reputable provider.