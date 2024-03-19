foodpanda rounds up into food delivery and retail trends 2023 across APAC

foodpanda gathered insights from 11 markets in Asia-Pacific, covering all services: food delivery, pandamart, foodpanda shops, pandago, pick-up, pandapro, and panda ads.

The top 5 popular dishes and items across APAC revealed: “Burger,” “Fruits and Vegetables,” and “Keys” rank first in food delivery, grocery delivery, and pandago service, respectively.

foodpanda’s advertising services achieved a remarkable ROAS of 14.22 times for partner brands, with Panda ads increasing partner campaigns’ Impressions by 32%.

foodpanda has compiled “Food Delivery and Retail Trends 2023” throughout APAC, collecting data from all 11 markets, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, Taiwan, the Philippines, Bangladesh, and CLM. The data explores consumer behaviors in food ordering, grocery shopping, and on-demand delivery, highlighting the ongoing growth of the quick-commerce industry, and offering benefits for businesses and marketers in 2024.

Overview of foodpanda services from 2021 to 2023

Between 2021 and 2023 in the APAC region, the average bill size of food delivery service from foodpanda has increased 30%. Similarly, the average bill size of quick-commerce services like pandamart and foodpanda shops has increased by 50%. Furthermore, Fridays and weekends see a 10% uptick in orders for both food and groceries compared to weekdays. Peak ordering times occur on Sundays during lunch (11:00 AM – 12:00 PM) and dinner (6:00 PM – 7:00 PM).

foodpanda’s array of services spans food and grocery delivery with pandamart and foodpanda shops, as well as on-demand delivery via Pandago. Additionally, non-delivery options like pick-up and the pandapro subscription package are available. Customers who use 2 or more of foodpanda services have doubled from 2020 to 2023.

Fun Fact:

foodpanda delivers 30 bags of “chips” every minute.

In Thailand, the highest number of foodpanda service users is recorded on Sundays, followed closely by Mondays.

Top 5 Food and Popular Items across APAC in 2023

Top 5 “Food” – Fried Chicken, Pasta, Noodles, and Pizza.

Top 5 “Groceries” – Fruits and Vegetables, Tea and Coffee, Eggs, Mineral Water, and Snacks.

Top 5 “Items Delivered via Pandago” – Keys, Flowers, Skincare Products, Contact Lenses, and Electronic Devices.

Top 5 “Most Searched Food Items” – Pizza (over 17 million times), Burger, Cake, Drinks, and Sushi.

Top 5 “Most Searched Grocery Items” – Milk (searched 1.8 million times), Bread, Eggs, Ice Cream, and Noodles.

foodpanda Thailand also reveals its top in 2023

Top 5 “Food” – Fried Rice, Pad Kra Pao, Hainanese Chicken Rice, Somtum with Salted Crab and Fermented Fish, and Pad See Ew (Thai Stir stir-fried noodles).

Top 5 “Drink” – Coffee, Green Tea, Thai Tea, Cocoa, and Bubble Tea.

Top 5 “Groceries” – Canned Ready-to-Drink Coffee, Bottled Soda, Bottled Water, Fish Sauce, and Seasoning Powder.

Fun Fact:

Hong Kong customers order more than 10,000 bowls of rice noodles daily;

Customers in Singapore and Malaysia order Fried Chicken 30% more than any other in the APAC average.

Durian is the most popular fruit among customers in Singapore.

pandapro’s subscribers have increased by 14% from the previous year. Plus pandapro subscribers enjoy saving worth 5x their subscription cost.

Partners witness foodpanda’s evolution beyond a mere food delivery platform.

foodpanda, renowned for its prowess in food and grocery delivery throughout APAC, is also recognized as a dependable advertising platform among partners. The platform offers Adtech solutions such as “restaurant ads,” “q-commerce ads,” and “panda ads,” contributing to a Return on Advertising Spend (ROAS) of 14.22 for partners. It enhances Click Through Rate (CTR) by 24% and increases Impressions by 32%. Besides, there are several features designed to empower partner businesses to grow sustainably, including:

Rating & Review: Easily view and respond to customer ratings and reviews;

Pandaclicks: Boost visibility by pinning restaurants at the top;

Pandabox: Attract more customers with the in-app pop-up promotion feature;

Dynamic Search Bar: Suggest restaurants and their promotions in the search bar, increasing sales.

All these are consumer insights in the food and grocery delivery and retail industries for 2023 from foodpanda in the Asia-Pacific region. This data is invaluable for businesses to adapt, seize opportunities, and thrive in a rapidly changing market. It highlights how foodpanda’s delivery platform provides a variety of marketing tools to support partner businesses.

Press Release