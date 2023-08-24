Casia: French-Mediterranean fine dining at Chatrium Grand Bangkok

Located in the heart of Bangkok, The Chatrium Grand Bangkok, known for skillfully mixing Thai charm with world-class luxury, is now bringing a taste of France to Thailand with its new restaurant, Casia. Aptly described as “French Finesse in the Heart of Siam,” Casia promises to take diners on a journey to the lively streets and sunny beaches of the French Riviera. Thus, for all Mediterranean cuisine enthusiasts with a discerning palate, a visit to Casia is an absolute must!

Enter Casia, a stylish French-Mediterranean restaurant that exudes both glamour and hospitality. As you walk into this restaurant, the friendly servers will warmly welcome you, offering attentive service and a wealth of knowledge about Mediterranean cuisine. The relaxed and inviting atmosphere will instantly put you at ease, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable dining experience.

You will be enjoying dishes that make you succumb to a symphony of flavours, as each bite transports you to a culinary paradise. Whether you crave the delicate richness of freshly caught seafood or the bold, aromatic spices of Mediterranean spices, Casia promises to delight your every craving.

Leading the kitchen at Casia is Chef de Cuisine, Jerome Bondaz, a gifted foodie with an impressive career that includes cooking at many Michelin-starred places in Europe and Asia. Chef Jerome uses not only imported ingredients from Europe’s top suppliers but also locally sourced goodies that reflect the fresh taste of each season.

Originally from the beautiful town of Évian in the French Alps, Chef Jerome has learned from some of the world’s best, including Santi Santamaria at the famous Can Fabes restaurant in Barcelona and the legendary Alain Ducasse in Monaco. Now, he is eager to bring a taste of the Mediterranean to Bangkok.

One of the signature dishes that you should definitely try at Casia is the Bresse Pigeon – decorated with layers of earthy carrots, flavourful stuffed romaine leaves, and an aromatic smoked confit leg. This dish will surely give an explosion of flavours to your palate with each mouthful of this tantalizing dish, leaving you craving for more with every bite.

In addition, the “Squid” dish stands out for its nod to the flavours of the Mediterranean. The squid is skillfully stuffed, enhancing its delicate flavour. Accompanied by tender mini zucchini and slow-cooked tomato confit, the dish achieves a balance of rich, earthy and tangy notes. This culinary creation is a wonderful showcase of the expertise at Casia.

What makes Casia unique is its menus, which evolve with the turnover of seasons, narrate the unique story of each particular time of the year. This seasonal rotation gives Casia’s menu a distinctive quality, making each dining experience unique and connected to the heartbeat of the year.

In addition to the culinary delights, Casia also boasts an extensive and impressive cocktail menu to elevate your dining experience.

The outstanding bar team skillfully crafts these concoctions to pair harmoniously with the gastronomic delights on offer. Whether you’re seeking a pre-dinner aperitif to stimulate your palate, a beautifully balanced cocktail to accompany your meal or a soothing digestif to round off the evening, Casia offers an array of sophisticated beverages that complement their dishes exquisitely.

Beyond its appealing à la carte options, Casia promises to take guests on a culinary journey with a series of tasting menus that deliver multi-sensory experiences.

A regular roster of food-focused events is also on the calendar. These include alliances with specialist food suppliers, appearances by guest chefs, and sessions with top-notch wine connoisseurs to further diversify and enrich Bangkok’s food scene.

Daniel Kerr, General Manager of Chatrium Grand Bangkok said…

“We are delighted to unveil Casia, which is set to become one of Bangkok’s most desirable places to dine and celebrate special occasions. Led by our talented chef Jerome Bondaz, who has worked in top Michelin-starred restaurants, this exceptional venue will showcase the world’s finest ingredients and prepare them with skill and precision to craft plates that look stunning and taste sublime. We look forward to introducing hotel guests and local residents to this new era of ‘French Finesse in the Heart of Siam’ at Casia,”

Overall, Casia is a beacon of elegance and brightness, drawing inspiration from the lively spirit of the Mediterranean. While the aura is undoubtedly sophisticated, there’s also a friendly and relaxed undertone which is beautifully complemented by the gracious service inherent in Thai hospitality.

Follow us on :













Casia opens its doors for lunch (12:00-14:00) and dinner (18:00-22:00), making it an ideal venue for various events. Whether you want to make a strong impression at business lunches, create unforgettable family meal experiences, or enjoy intimate evenings as a couple, Casia caters to them all beautifully.

Additionally, for those planning significant events or gatherings, a semi-private dining area is available to accommodate larger groups. With its impeccable cuisine and immersive atmosphere, Casia is truly a gem in the culinary crown of Bangkok.