Connect with us

Entertainment

Thai soap star arrested on porn and gambling charges

Published

 on 

Thai soap star Thamolphan Phanuchitputthiwong, better known as “Yam” Thamonphan, has been arrested along with her computer-whizz husband Phumphat Prasertwit.

The celeb couple is accused, along with another man, Chetchai Hongkham, of operating porn and gambling sites, among a string of related offences.

They were arrested at a house in the Bang Krui district of Nonthaburi on Thursday.

Soneva Kiri - Hotel Review | Condé Nast Traveler

Yam, a former TV star, made headlines in March when she escaped a fire at the Soneva Kiri resort on Koh Kut in Trat in March.

Police grabbed 14 cars, houses and watches belonging to the couple which they will hang on to until deciding how to proceed against the fruity threesome.

The couple appears to have access to almost unlimited funds and love to show off their immense wealth in the most shameless ways.  They have quite a penchant for the gas-guzzling monsters enjoyed by the super-selfish super-rich. They include a BMW, Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Mercedes and a Porsche.

Richard mille | Richard mille watches men, Expensive watches, Luxury watches for men

Police also took time out to collect the couple’s luxury watches including a Richard Mille, Patek Philippe, Rolex and Omega, along with a collection of brand-name bags that would make Victoria Beckham blanch.

A shedload of computers and phones along with details of 44 bank accounts and other assets completes the haul, not forgetting the couple’s four beautiful houses, fresh off the pages of Hello magazine.

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), told reporters that the combined worth of the seized assets was over 700 million baht (US$20 million).

Jirabhop’s officers have spent more than two years investigating gambling at www.ufa24h.net and porn at hd.star4k.com. The money trail leads directly to the many doors of Phumphat and Thamolphan. The couple directly benefitted from membership fees and gambling via the websites. Bagman Chetchai collected the money and helped Phumphat clean it.

According to Jirabhop, Chetchai made cash withdrawals totalling 400 million baht between April and September this year on the orders of Phumphat.

The couple’s gambling site has about 40,000 members, with 7 billion baht in monthly turnover.

Phumphat, Chetchai and, 40 others were detained under arrest warrants issued by the Criminal Court on December 13 for colluding in disseminating pornographic material, organising online gambling or enticing people to gamble online, conspiring to commit money laundering and colluding in laundering money.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
HolyCowCm
2022-12-17 11:06
So let me get this straight, All theie super cars and watches were presents from a deceased friend!

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand38 mins ago

Nation hosts prayers for Princess; Royal Family visits
Environment2 hours ago

Hippos swallows toddler in Uganda, spits him out again
Thailand2 hours ago

Winning the Masterchef Thailand title ft. Angkrit Chuer-am | Thaiger Podcast Ep.16
Sponsored3 hours ago

St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
Entertainment2 hours ago

Thai soap star arrested on porn and gambling charges
Thailand20 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Police raided a live pornographic studio set up in Pattaya
Economy20 hours ago

Thai baht depreciates against US dollar
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand21 hours ago

Check Thai lottery result 16 December 2022
Thailand21 hours ago

Temples hold prayers for recovery of Princess Bajrakitiyabha
News21 hours ago

Four chimpanzees shot after they fled Swedish park
Pattaya21 hours ago

Russian basketball player tragically killed by electrocution in Pattaya
Thailand22 hours ago

Tuhao buck passes to Department of Special Investigation
Phuket22 hours ago

Phuket selects 100 youth leaders in latest anti-drug campaign
Crime23 hours ago

Thai kitchen worker escapes death penalty in Malaysia, acquitted of murdering compatriot
Politics23 hours ago

Thailand’s submarine engine talks stall again
Tourism23 hours ago

Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending