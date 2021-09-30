Thursday Covid Update: 11,646 new cases and 107 deaths

Today, the CCSA reported a slight uptick of 11,646 new Covid-19 cases and 107 coronavirus-related deaths. Since April 1, in Thailand’s latest wave of the virus, the CCSA has reported a total of 1,574,612 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA has recorded 10,887 recoveries. There are now 116,075 people in Thailand currently receiving treatment for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases, 120 were found in correctional facilities. Tens of thousands of inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Case totals by province will be released by the CCSA this afternoon.

