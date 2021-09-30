Connect with us

Thursday Covid Update: 11,646 new cases and 107 deaths

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via CCSA

Today, the CCSA reported a slight uptick of 11,646 new Covid-19 cases and 107 coronavirus-related deaths. Since April 1, in Thailand’s latest wave of the virus, the CCSA has reported a total of 1,574,612 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA has recorded 10,887 recoveries. There are now 116,075 people in Thailand currently receiving treatment for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases, 120 were found in correctional facilities. Tens of thousands of inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Case totals by province will be released by the CCSA this afternoon.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Recent comments:
image
Malc-Thai
2021-09-30 10:40
And the numbers that tested positive with antigen test kits was ?
image
Graham
2021-09-30 10:49
7 minutes ago, Malc-Thai said: And the numbers that tested positive with antigen test kits was ? Probably an extra 6000, what does that tell you, the numbers are being manipulated to suit the end result, plain and simple. TIT.
image
palooka
2021-09-30 11:00
Can someone tell Prayut that the one number that isn't going down much is the deceased. Death rate per infections is going UP.
image
Poolie
2021-09-30 11:36
Well, its halved. Along with everything else non-comparative. But, I'll have a word........
Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

