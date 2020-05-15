Thailand’s latest Covid-19 case was a tattoo artist travelling from Phuket to Chiang Mai | The Thaiger

Thailand’s latest Covid-19 case revealed yesterday was a tattoo artist who had travelled from Phuket Province to Chiang Mai Province last Tuesday.

Reports suggest that his main goal was to take his wife and son away from Phuket, being a high-risk province, but things didn’t go as planned when he ended up one who got infected. The tattoo artist is 39 years old and he was not the only person to have travelled from Phuket to Chiang Mai during recent weeks – over 200 others have done the same thing. Everyone arriving in Chiang Mai from Phuket had received a Covid-19 test.

The family went through self-quarantine, however, he admitted that he and his family had left the house to buy food for 10-15 minutes at a time. The tattoo artist began experiencing flu-like symptoms during the self-quarantine, with a runny nose but he said he exhibited no high temperature. He ignored the symptoms and did not go see a doctor.

The governor of Chiang Mai, Charoenrit Saknuansat, along with Jatuchai Maneerat, MD from the Chiang Mai Provincial Public Health, reported the latest Covid-19 case in the northern city was an ‘import’ from Phuket. The family travelled to Chiang Mai in a personal car and travel history shows that they stopped to buy food while driving to Chiang Mai and also spent a night in Nakhon Phanom Province.

The patient was admitted to the Nakornping Hospital. As for the wife and son, both received multiple Covid-19 tests with negative results. They are now in self-quarantine for 14 days and will be tested again.

Now there is an investigation to find exactly who the tattoo artist had been in contact with in the week before his family’s departure, and since their arrival in the north. The patient claims to have gone nowhere since they all arrived in Chiang Mai.

SOURCE: Thai Residents