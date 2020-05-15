Thailand’s latest Covid-19 case was a tattoo artist travelling from Phuket to Chiang Mai | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s latest Covid-19 case was a tattoo artist travelling from Phuket to Chiang Mai
Thailand’s latest Covid-19 case revealed yesterday was a tattoo artist who had travelled from Phuket Province to Chiang Mai Province last Tuesday.
Reports suggest that his main goal was to take his wife and son away from Phuket, being a high-risk province, but things didn’t go as planned when he ended up one who got infected. The tattoo artist is 39 years old and he was not the only person to have travelled from Phuket to Chiang Mai during recent weeks – over 200 others have done the same thing. Everyone arriving in Chiang Mai from Phuket had received a Covid-19 test.
The family went through self-quarantine, however, he admitted that he and his family had left the house to buy food for 10-15 minutes at a time. The tattoo artist began experiencing flu-like symptoms during the self-quarantine, with a runny nose but he said he exhibited no high temperature. He ignored the symptoms and did not go see a doctor.
The governor of Chiang Mai, Charoenrit Saknuansat, along with Jatuchai Maneerat, MD from the Chiang Mai Provincial Public Health, reported the latest Covid-19 case in the northern city was an ‘import’ from Phuket. The family travelled to Chiang Mai in a personal car and travel history shows that they stopped to buy food while driving to Chiang Mai and also spent a night in Nakhon Phanom Province.
The patient was admitted to the Nakornping Hospital. As for the wife and son, both received multiple Covid-19 tests with negative results. They are now in self-quarantine for 14 days and will be tested again.
Now there is an investigation to find exactly who the tattoo artist had been in contact with in the week before his family’s departure, and since their arrival in the north. The patient claims to have gone nowhere since they all arrived in Chiang Mai.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Chiang Mai
Workers claim Chiang Mai’s Dhara Dhevi resort owes 10 million baht in unpaid wages
A group of 70 workers, representing over 200 employees at a luxury resort in northern Thailand, have filed an official complaint with Chiang Mai’s Department of Labour and Welfare, claiming they have not been paid for 4 months.
Thai Residents reports that the workers are all from the 5 star Dhara Dhevi resort in Chiang Mai, which closed its doors for good in early May. Former employees say they received only 50% of their salary in February and 25% in March. They have not received any payment for the months of April and May. Monthly salary amounts range from 9,750 baht to 100,000 baht, with workers claiming to be owed over 10 million baht in total.
The Dhara Dhevi resort was one of the most expensive in the region, but started running into financial difficulties two years ago, according to 50 year old Mangkorn Sorachai, who worked as Entertainment Manager at the resort for 8 years. He led the group of employees to protest outside Chiang Mai Town Hall, bearing placards calling out the hotel’s failure to pay its workers. He remains hopeful that a solution can be found, adding that the group is prepared to take the matter further if necessary.
The SET-listed Inter Far East Energy Corporation spent 2.46 billion baht to acquire the Dhara Dhevi Hotel Chiang Mai Group, which includes Dhara Dhevi Hotel, A.P.K. Development in 2015.
PHOTO: Khaosod
“The hotel started having problems when they changed the management team 5 years ago. Then about 2 years ago they started having financial problems, but the business continued on as usual. There were always customers, so the employees believe the resort has the necessary funds to pay their workers.”
“Then one day one of the managers informed employees that the hotel was not able to pay the salaries, but there was no explanation as to why. Hopefully, our group will receive updates within next week, if not we will take the issue to the Labour Court in search of justice.”
After reading a formal letter of complaint from the aggrieved workers, officials have invited 3 representatives from the group to a meeting at the Department of Labour and Welfare in Chiang Mai.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 update: 1 new case, no new deaths (May 14)
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced 1 new case of Covid-19 this morning at its daily press briefing in Bangkok. Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the CCSA, announced the new case is in Chiang Mai, which had previously been clear of new case reports for over a month.
The 39 year old man had recently returned from Phuket and is considered an imported case from the island. Taweesilp said the man is asymptomatic. 6 more people have recovered and were released from hospital overnight.
Thailand has had a total of 3018 cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the outbreak in January. Of those 2,850 have fully recovered. There have been 56 deaths in total.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Chiang Mai
The end of the annual crop-burning season – Chiang Mai gets some fresh air
As the annual crop season in north Thailand comes to an end the only good side-effect of the whole Covid-19 outbreak is a drop in the number of fires and plantation burning activity in the past few months.
As a result, Chiang Mai’s Air Quality has experienced significant improvements, according to aqicn.org.
The website data shows that Chiang Mai air quality index reported PM2.5 levels of less than 100 particles per cubic metre for more than two weeks. 50 AQI is the general safety standard in Thailand (and 25 for the World Health Organisation upper limit of safe air quality. On some days in the middle of the highest readings the AQI reached about 500!
The AQI is a standard that indicates the level of air pollution.
• Level 0-50 means good air quality
• 51-100 means moderate quality
• 101-105 will affect sensitive groups
• 151-200 is slightly harmful to health
• 201-300 is highly harmful
• 301-500 means extremely dangerous
For several days in the past two weeks, Chiang Mai’s air quality index has seen a decrease of more 50%, compared to the AQI levels at the same time in 2019. For two days in a row the northern city scored dubious distinction of having the world’s worst air quality.
April 30
2019 – Air Quality Index of 152 | 2020 – Air Quality Index of 57
May 4
2019 – Air Quality Index of 158 | 2020 – Air Quality Index of 56
May 12
2019 – Air Quality Index of 129 | 2020 – Air Quality Index of 69
Smog, smoke and haze have been a widespread public health problem in North & Central Thailand for over a decade. It typically occurs from January to April, but peaks in March as very dry conditions intensify the forest fires. It’s exacerbated by farmers who burn plantation waste to clear land for the next harvest season.
SOURCE: Samui Times
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Covid-19 update: 7 new cases, all imported, no new deaths (May 15)
No sex for a month, Thai disease expert claims
Government confirms 14.5 million Thais qualify for 5,000 baht state aid
Thailand’s latest Covid-19 case was a tattoo artist travelling from Phuket to Chiang Mai
National parks may remain closed for another 2 months
Immigration police arrest 2 more Chinese for facemask price gouging
Former Thai PM Thaksin says lock-down was not the way to deal with Covid-19
Singapore nurse leads Covid-19 patients in dance routine – VIDEO
Marijuana valued at over 6 million baht seized in Mukdahan
New app latest weapon in Thailand’s fight against Covid-19
Tourism sector prepares to resume business
Workers claim Chiang Mai’s Dhara Dhevi resort owes 10 million baht in unpaid wages
Social distancing pandas fill empty seats at Bangkok restaurant
US ramps up presence in South China Sea along with coronavirus rhetoric
Vongfong, aka. Ambo, barrels into Philippines’ east coast
Ministries, business leaders meet to discuss further reopenings
Bike-riding monkey attacks, drags Indonesian toddler – VIDEO
The next batch of reopenings in Thailand, coming this Sunday
Thai provinces put on alert to screen anyone travelling from Phuket
Thailand’s hotels face more pain after European tour group asks to defer debt
5 teachers, 2 others accused of sexually assaulting 2 schoolgirls
7-Eleven, Family Mart cash in on the pandemic
Bangkok’s largest international hospital hurts from halt in medical tourism
Minister proposes 300 baht tourist levy
Border patrols nab 29 Thais sneaking back from Malaysia
Businesses banned from shutting down during emergency decree
Most Thais want restrictions lifted – NIDA poll
US State Department claims China and Russia conspiring to rewrite coronavirus narrative
Vale Ken Chung, Koh Samui hotelier and former Honorary Consul dies
Operating hours for airports across Thailand – CAAT
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Business3 days ago
The next batch of reopenings in Thailand, coming this Sunday
- Thailand2 days ago
Minister proposes 300 baht tourist levy
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok’s largest international hospital hurts from halt in medical tourism
- Thailand2 days ago
Regional travel bubbles, the short-term tourism solution
- Entertainment3 days ago
Thailand rescue dog from meat trade performs on Britain’s Got Talent
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Food sharing pantries across Thailand help the hungry
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Phuket government officially requests the opening of land, water and air links
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
24 Patong police placed under quarantine