Saturday Covid Update: 6,230 new cases; provincial totals

6,230 new Covid-19 infections and 41 Covid-deaths were reported today by the Centre of Covid-19 Situation Administration. The number of deaths is a decrease after the counts hit record highs over the past few days. The average number of deaths each day, over the past 5 days, has been 50 people.

The number of daily new local transmissions continues to increase. Yesterday, there were 6,087 new cases reported as the week displayed a steady growth in new cases, mostly around the capital and adjacent provinces, and in the Deep South provinces.

The Saturday total of new Covid cases is not the highest, as claimed in some media. On May 17, the CCSA reported 9,365 infections when Covid-19 outbreaks from Thai prisons were announced with more than 6,000 inmates infected.

Of today’s count, 294 of today’s total were from the Thai prison system. In the latest and most severe wave of Covid-19, more than 30,000 inmates have tested positive for the virus.

Bangkok remains the epicentre of new infections with 1,971 new cases today. Restrictions are tight in the capital with closure orders many venues including bars and gyms. Restaurants cannot offer dine-in services and gatherings must be limited to no more than 20 people.

