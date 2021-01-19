PM instructs Samut Sakhon officials to check employers are not hiring illegal workers | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
PM instructs Samut Sakhon officials to check employers are not hiring illegal workers
With the number of Covid-19 infections among migrant workers in Samut Sakhon failing to go down, the PM has instructed officials to make sure companies are not still hiring illegal workers. Prayut Chan-o-cha spoke to deputy governor Surasak Pholyangsong by video conference from Government House yesterday.
The central province of Samut Sakhon is considered the epicentre of Thailand’s second wave of Covid-19, following an outbreak at a fish market last month. The resurgence is linked to migrant workers who were smuggled into the Kingdom illegally, bypassing health checks and the mandatory quarantine requirement. Samut Sakhon’s own governor, Veerasak Vijitsaengsri, has tested positive for the virus and remains under hospital care.
According to a Bangkok Post report, the PM has acknowledged the work carried out by provincial officials since then, which includes active tracing and testing, health screening, closing “high-risk” venues and preparing field hospitals for quarantine and treatment. In yesterday’s call, he instructed Surasak to ramp up travel restrictions within the province and implement measures to prevent more illegal migrants from entering.
Although Surasak has announced the re-opening of the seafood market on January 27, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has sounded a note of caution, saying officials must guarantee that the facility is completely Covid-free. He adds that once the situation improves in the 28 “strictly controlled” areas, restrictions can be eased.
The government’s Covid-19 task force continues to monitor the situation in neighbouring countries, noting with concern the escalating cases in places like Malaysia. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is calling on all Thai citizens living near border areas to be vigilant and check for illegal border crossings. All migrant workers are required to undergo Covid-19 tests and provide details of their travel history.
In other news, the president of the Association of Entertainment Professionals is pleading for government assistance on behalf of entertainment venues and business operators affected by Covid-19 restrictions and closure orders. Khathawut Thongthai has called on Natthaphol Nakpanich, secretary-general of the National Security Council, to provide debt relief and soft loans. He is also requesting permission for venues in provinces that have gone 28 days without a local case to be allowed to re-open and for concerts to be given the go-ahead in these provinces.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
CCSA Update: 171 new Covid-19 cases
171 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. The majority of the cases were detected in a proactive testing campaign. Thailand now has 3,168 active Covid-19 cases. The CCSA has reported a total of 12,594 infections and 70 deaths since the start of the pandemic last year.
Out of the 171 new Covid-19 cases, 125 were detected in a proactive testing campaign primarily among the migrant population in Samut Sakhon.
33 of the cases were local transmissions where people were exposed to the virus while visiting high risk areas. 18 of those cases were reported in Samut Sakhon.
13 of the cases were detected at quarantine facilities for those travelling to Thailand from overseas.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Chon Buri records no new Covid-19 infections for first time in 3 weeks
For the first time in 3 weeks, since it was hit by the resurgence of Covid-19 in late December, the eastern province of Chon Buri has recorded no new cases. It comes after weeks of restrictions and the closure of businesses, including nightlife and entertainment venues. The provincial Department of Public Health confirmed the positive development, which is being attributed to proactive and targeted mass testing of high-risk groups.
The Pattaya News reports that hundreds of Chon Buri residents are being tested every day, with testing expected to continue for the rest of the week. Wichai Thanasopon from the Chon Buri Department of Public Health has cautioned against people dropping their guard however, insisting everyone must continue to adhere to hygiene measures such as mask-wearing, hand washing, and social distancing.
Officials have also said it’s too soon to say if shuttered businesses can re-open or if other restrictions can be lifted, adding that they will monitor the situation as mass-testing continues throughout the province. Among the high-risk groups being tested are migrant workers living in cramped and crowded conditions, as well as those who visited entertainment spots in Si Racha, those who attended illegal gambling events, and key workers such as supermarket employees and taxi drivers.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Covid-19 in Thailand not a cause for concern – WHO, John Hopkins University
A top medic in Thailand says data from the World Health Organisation and John Hopkins University indicates that the Covid-19 situation in the Kingdom is not currently a cause for concern. Mondej Sookpranee, a specialist in infectious diseases at MedPark Hospital in Bangkok, says both the WHO and John Hopkins have evaluated the situation in Thailand.
“Both organisations have evaluated Thailand in ‘not high burden and not growing’ countries, thanks to people’s co-operation to contain the spread of the virus.” He adds that everyone in the country should continue to adhere to Covid-19 safety measures.
Thailand recorded 7,025 cases of Covid-19 between December 14 and January 14, with the average number over 24 hours being 271, according to WHO data. This equates to an infection rate of 10.2% or 0.4% over 24 hours, per 100,000 people.
John Hopkins has recorded the number of cases in the last 30 days as 7,189, with a 24 hour average of 459. This equates to an infection rate of 10.4% per 100,000 people, or 0.7% over 24 hours.
28 Thai provinces remain under “highly controlled” restrictions after the virus resurfaced in the Kingdom last month, with the first outbreak recorded at a seafood market in the central province of Samut Sakhon. The outbreak is thought to have been caused by the illegal smuggling of migrant workers, who were trafficked into the country without undergoing mandatory quarantine. The outbreak has since spread to more than 60 provinces. Clusters of cases have also been linked to illegal gambling dens.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
